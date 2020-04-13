Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Rudy Gobert spoke to Donovan Mitchell, “We both want the same thing, and it’s winning”

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The diagnosis of Rudy Gobert with the coronavirus not only shut down the NBA but also damaged his relationship with fellow Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who also tested positive for the virus.

That rift is still there, but the two men who are the cornerstones in Utah spoke a couple of days ago, Gobert said on an Instagram Live chat with Turner Sports’ Taylor Rooks.

Here are some highlights (hat tip Salt Lake Tribune).

“It is true that we didn’t speak for a while, a few days, but we did speak a few days ago and… we’re both ready to go out there and try to win a championship for this team. It’s all about being a professional. And, you know, everyone’s got different relationships, it’s never perfect — people that are married, it’s never perfect. So me and my teammates, it’s far from perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want the same thing, and it’s winning. We’re both grown men, we’re both gonna do what it takes to win.”

Gobert had a cavalier attitude about the virus at the time — highlighted by him touching every reporters’ recording device at a press conference — but he has since owned that mistake and put his money where his mouth is. Gobert again was honest about his mistakes on Sunday.

“I’m someone that jokes around all the time, and people that really know me, they know my heart and they know who I am. I think that the touching the mics is something that really made me look bad. In the world, it’s all about perception. You know, people don’t know who you are, but they’re going to judge your character by one action, by one little video. It’s something that really made me look bad and made me look like someone that didn’t care about other people’s lives other people’s well-being — someone that I’m not.”

The Jazz want to see this relationship repaired, they have built one of the best teams in the West — the No. 4 seed when play was suspended — around Gobert and Mitchell. Those are the cornerstones.

Gobert is under contract for another season after this interrupted one, while  Mitchell is still on his rookie contract and the Jazz will control his rights for a while. If this relationship cannot be repaired, it would force the Jazz to make some radical changes, which is not exactly how that franchise prefers to operate.

Which is why, for Utah, it’s a good sign that the healing seems to have begun.

Two upsets in first round of HORSE competition

Bulls guard Zach LaVine
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
By Keith SmithApr 12, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the quarterfinal round of HORSE competition, the competition got better as the event went along. There were two upsets in the quarterfinals as current NBA players took on WNBA players and NBA legends.

In the first matchup, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks went against Chauncey Billups. Young raced out to an early HOR to no letters lead. Billups steady shot-making keyed the comeback though, as he defeated Young HORSE to HOR.

For aesthetics, this was the worst matchup of the day. It looked as though Young and Billups were filming the game using old-school flip phones. Young’s “court” was also questionable, as his rim looked bent and was possibly less than the standard 10-feet high.

In the second matchup, Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz went against NBA Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings. Conley defeated Catchings with relative ease, as he won HORSE to no letters.

Conley had a decided advantage, as he was the only player inside a gym. Catching competed outside in the elements. It was sunny, but looked like it was a bit cold and windy.

The third matchup saw Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls go against Paul Pierce. LaVine missed a few shots, but Piece couldn’t get any momentum going. LaVine eventually eliminated Pierce HORSE to no letters using some athletic moves.

The key takeaway was from this matchup was Pierce has an amazing backyard, including a pool and trampoline. LaVine has a multiple-sport area in his yard, including a batting cage and small turf field.

The final contest of the evening was Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder against Allie Quigley of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky. In the closest matchup of the quarterfinals, Quigley raced out to an early lead, but Paul rallied. Eventually, Quigley eliminated Paul HORSE to HOR with the final miss by Paul coming on a free throw line bank shot.

Paul had a very nice outdoor halfcourt, while Quigley competed on a driveway court that looked like it could be in any suburb in America. This one also looked the best on TV.

The semifinals of the HORSE competition will be broadcast on ESPN on Thursday, April 16 at 9:00 PM Eastern. Chauncey Billups will take on Mike Conley and Zach LaVine will face Allie Quigley.

Let’s all hope for more trick shots in the rest of the competition. There were a few crazy attempts, but it would be nice to see the competitors throw up some hook shots or backwards shots in the semifinals.

Report: NBA considering 25 day ramp up to return to games once cleared

Ashley Landis /The Dallas Morning News via AP
By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“You’re going to need a slow ramp-up. How slow it is going to be somewhat limited, with everyone wanting to get things going… Realistically three weeks, four weeks would be ideal, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

That’s what one trainer told NBC Sports about the time needed to return to games after the coronavirus shutdown ends, enough time to get guys back into shape and avoid potentially serious run of injuries.

Would 25 days be enough? That’s one option the league is seriously looking at — 11 days of social distancing working out (one player, one coach, one basket), then two weeks of a training camp — reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

That timeline for a return may be reasonable, teams and players to get back, and the league wants to crown a champion.

The problem is the clock doesn’t start until the NBA gets a green light from medical experts, and nobody knows when that will happen.

That clock cannot start too late or the season is lost. Sources I have spoken with have said the league doesn’t want to completely upend next season, which means finishing the current around the first week or two of September (which would still push back the start of next season). That would mean starting even a condensed playoffs at the beginning of August, which means getting the green light to restart in June and being ready to go by early July at the latest.

Will there be wildly available, accurate testing by that point (nationally will there be enough tests so it is not terrible PR for the “elite” NBA to have tests that might otherwise have gone to hot spots for the disease)? Will the NBA be able to create a “bubble” in Las Vegas or wherever that keeps everyone inside healthy if a second wave of the virus hits (the Chinese Basketball Association has struggled with that)? Then there are issues of keeping hotel janitorial staff, cooks, security and others security free, not to mention that players would be isolated from their family and close friends for more than a month (at least) to make this bubble work.

Even with all the hurdles, the only way this current NBA season gets completed is to make the bubble work. It’s going to be a lot longer before players are back in arenas in front of 18,000 fans playing meaningful games.

 

 

Tom Thibodeau confident he’ll coach in the NBA next season

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
By Keith SmithApr 12, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a New York Knicks mailbag Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News was asked about Tom Thibodeau being a head coach candidate for the Knicks. Bondy shared Thibodeau is confident he’ll be back on an NBA sideline next season.

Thibodeau has been patient since being fired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in early-January of 2019. He’s traveled around the country meeting with NBA coaches and colleges. Thibodeau has done some media appearances speaking about what he’s learned in his time away from the game.

Bondy reports that Thibodeau has been asking for advice about picking his next spot as a head coach. High profile jobs that are expected to be open include the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.

A return to the Chicago Bulls for Thibodeau is in play too. Thibodeau was fired by Chicago in 2015 after five seasons. In all five years, Thibodeau guided Chicago to the postseason. The Bulls have made it back to the playoffs just once in the last five seasons.

With Arturas Karnisovas now leading Chicago’s front office, there is potential he could try to persuade Thibodeau to return.

Bondy also mentioned University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari as a possible candidate for the Knicks opening.. Bondy referenced Calipari’s close relationship with New York’s new president Leon Rose.  Rose is also reportedly impressed with the job interim head coach Mike Miller has done leading the Knicks since David Fizdale was fired.

Report: Kings intend to match any offers for Bogdan Bogdanovic

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
By Keith SmithApr 12, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jason Jones of The Athletic recently hosted a Sacramento Kings mailbag. In that mailbag, Jones was asked about the Kings priorities for this coming offseason. Jones reported the top priority is re-signing restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Jones said that Sacramento intends to match any offers Bogdanovic may sign this summer. Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent, giving the Kings the right to match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

Bogdanovic is coming off his third season in Sacramento after coming to the NBA in 2017. The 6’6’’ wing averaged a career-high 14.5 points in 2019-20. He shot 36.1% on three-pointers on 7.2 attempts per game.

Bogdanovic became a starter for the Kings in late-January, as Luke Walton swapped him and Buddy Hield in the lineup. In 20 games as a starter, Bogdanovic’s play remained steady, while Hield’s play improved off the bench. Hield shot 47.6% from behind the arc as a reserve, while also maintaining his scoring output.

The Kings invested $94 million in a four-year extension for Hield that starts next season. Point guard De’Aaron Fox is extension eligible this year. Fox will command top dollar, as one of the best young point guards in the NBA. Sacramento also re-signed Harrison Barnes to a four-year, $85 million contract this past summer.

While the Kings commitment to retain their own players is admirable, something will eventually have to give. Sacramento’s payroll is getting increasingly expensive with the new deals, as well as signing free agents. The Kings haven’t made the playoffs in 14 years since a first-round exit in 2006. However, investing in the younger players could pay off in sustainable success for the first time since the late-1990s and early-2000s.