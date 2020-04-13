Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley declares for 2020 NBA Draft

University of Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft per a report from Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Quickley told ESPN that he’s hiring an agent and forgoing his remaining two years of eligibility.

At 6’3’’, Quickley possesses a 6’10’’ wingspan. That length allows scouts to project him as an off-ball player, which is largely what he was with the Wildcats. Quickley started just seven games as freshman, as he played behind classmate Ashton Hagans and Tyler Herro, who was a rookie with the Miami Heat this season. As a sophomore, Quickley started in 20 of 30 games. John Calipari regularly deployed three-guard lineups featuring Quickley, Hagans and Tyrese Maxey.

In his 30 games, the 2020 SEC Player of the Year averaged 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shot an impressive 42.8% from behind the arc and 92.3% at the free throw line. Quickley also got to the charity stripe for 5.2 free throw attempts per game, which makes his percentage that much more impressive.

Quickley is the third member of the Kentucky backcourt to declare for the 2020 draft, joining Hagans and Maxey. Maxey is considered a potential lottery pick, while Hagans and Quickley are both seen as middle-to-late second-round picks.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to be held Thursday, June 25, but several NBA front offices are asking for the NBA to consider pushing the draft back as far as August. Without the ability to bring prospects to their facilities, NBA decision-makers are worried about how the pre-draft process will work.

Players have until Sunday, April 26 to declare as candidates for the 2020 NBA Draft.