Love, condolences for Karl-Anthony Towns pours in from around league in wake of his mother’s death

Karl Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacquline Towns, has died from complications of COVID-19. The Timberwolves center had talked previously and emotionally about having his mother in a medically induced coma and fighting for her life.
The Towns family issued a statement through the Timberwolves:
“Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13. Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”
From around the NBA, love and sympathy for Towns have poured in.
The National Basketball Players Association issued a statement:
“Words cannot express the extreme sadness each of us feels at the news of the passing of Karl Anthony-Towns’ loving Mother, Jacqueline Towns. Our hearts break for Karl and his family and we send them our love and support at this very difficult time.”
Others took to Twitter to express their condolences and to reach out to Towns, starting with his college coach, John Calipari.
Ms. Jackie was an angel and we were blessed to have her in our lives. I cannot imagine the heartbreak that @KarlTowns and Karl Sr. are going through right now but my hope is we can lift them up during this time and get them through this with our thoughts and prayers.
— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 13, 2020
I’m so sorry @KarlTowns love you bro! Thoughts and prayer to your family.
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 13, 2020
Wow… I hope everybody is taking this pandemic seriously… Continue to Pray for every family through this tough time, and hold your Loved ones Close🙏🏽❤️
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 13, 2020
🙏🙏🙏
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) April 13, 2020
😢😢 damn man this hurts!! Sending love and prayers your way @KarlTowns ❤️ https://t.co/UyAz9UJdiL
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 13, 2020
Prayers for @KarlTowns and his family.
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) April 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Towns family. I know the feeling of losing a mother. Just know @KarlTowns your brothers are here for you and the fam during this difficult period. #NBATogether
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) April 13, 2020
RIP momma Kat 😔
— Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) April 13, 2020
Prayers up to KAT and his family! 🙏🏾
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 13, 2020
Sending my love and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns and his family❤️ 🙏🏾
— Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) April 13, 2020