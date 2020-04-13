Heat guard Kendrick Nunn believes he should be Rookie of the Year

Kendrick Nunn believes he should be the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, and he’s not afraid to let people know it. In an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Heat guard said he should be the Rookie of the Year, despite Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies having better statistics.

“I think people will say that he is Rookie of the Year, but I don’t believe it,” Nunn said. “The most value should be in the wins. And we’re both starting guards on teams, and our team has been holding it down. We’re a playoff team, so go ahead and give that Rookie of the Year to Kendrick Nunn.”

Nunn’s Heat were 42-24 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at the time the NBA season was suspended. The Grizzlies were 32-33 and in eighth place in the Western Conference.

The 6’3” point guard has averaged 15.6 points and 3.4 assists per game for Miami this season. He’s started in all 62 games he has played and has shooting splits of 45/36/84.

Nunn went undrafted out of Oakland University in 2018, despite averaging 25.9 points per game. He played Summer League in 2018 for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors brought Nunn to training camp and waived him before the start of the 2018-19 season. Nunn went on to star for the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G-League.

At the tail-end of the 2019 season, Miami signed Nunn out of the G-League, but he did not appear in a game for the Heat. This allowed him to retain his rookie status for the 2019-20 season.