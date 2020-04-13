Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA teams press on with player evaluations despite Draft date being in flux

Associated PressApr 13, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — There are many unknowns about the NBA draft, though some elements are proceeding as usual and one deadline is looming this week.

The NBA – as per usual – has been sending evaluations to players who are considering leaving college early and entering the draft and will continue doing so to all underclassmen who ask for them before Thursday’s deadline. That task falls to the league’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee, which understands that what it says in these uncertain times may carry even more weight than usual.

“This is a process that’s important, maybe more important this year than ever,” said Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and UAC committee chair. “We’re trying to get the athletes and the schools as much information as we possibly can. It’s important that they have the clearest picture.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down the sports world, including the NBA, nobody knows when the draft will be held, who will have the No. 1 overall pick or how that will be decided. Nobody even knows when or if the draft combine, which is scheduled for mid-May and technically has not yet been changed, will take place.

When underclassmen ask, the NBA sends evaluations with a percentage of likelihood that they will fall into one of five draft-night categories – lottery (picks 1-14), first-round non-lottery (picks 15-30), first half of second round (picks 31-45), second half of second round (picks 46-60), and undrafted.

It’s not an exact science, but the league has pretty good success with it: Since 2016, based on its own evaluation and feedback that the 30 NBA teams share as part of the process, the league has told 66 candidates that they are first-round material and 49 others that they wouldn’t be drafted. They hit on 89% of those first-round projections and 96% of the undrafted projections.

“It is unprecedented times and difficult times for everybody and we try to do our best to make that easier for student athletes as far as navigating that process and understanding that process,” VanDeWeghe said. “This is a time of uncertainty. Even in a normal year, student athletes are very nervous about applying of the draft. But our role in this is to try to give as much information as we possibly can.”

The UAC will continue sending evaluations through April 26, which is also the league’s deadline for players to officially decide if they will enter the draft. Typically, they could start setting up workouts almost immediately after that date but the league’s shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic has all that on indefinite hold.

So far, about 200 college early entry and international players have tested the waters for this draft. Most will withdraw, and that number is consistent with last year – when the league saw 219 hopefuls. Those applicants are not just getting their potential draft slot, but the league is taking the additional step this year of offering mental health resources under the advice of Dr. Kensa Gunter and Dr. Vic Schwartz – an extra and necessary part of the puzzle, the NBA thinks, given the unprecedented nature of these times.

The evaluation-request and early entry deadlines aren’t changing, as of now anyway, VanDeWeghe said. Everything else is on a very fluid timetable.

“The in-person workouts and the combine and all of that type of stuff looks like it will be significantly impacted by COVID-19, but it doesn’t mean that the work stops,” Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said. “Our scouts are doing tons of film study. I’m doing tons of synergy, watching, studying guys overseas, studying guys here, and that work has to continue. We have to be as well-prepared as we can for when the draft occurs.”

The draft was supposed to be June 25. That now seems highly unlikely, and plenty of teams have asked the NBA for a delay that looks inevitable. The NBA is looking at several options, just as it is when it comes to possibilities for resuming the season when public health officials say that would be appropriate.

Not having NCAA Tournament games is not hurting the process, VanDeWeghe said, noting that the players who are most likely to come out early – especially the likely lottery and first-round picks – have been well-known to teams and scouts for many years.

“We’ll get through this,” VanDeWeghe said. “We’ll get through it together and hopefully come out the other side a little better, a little stronger, a little wiser.”

On the anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s 60-point final game, Vanessa Bryant remembers, mourns

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kobe Bryant left the NBA in the most Kobe Bryant way possible.

Four years ago today, April 13, 2016, Kobe dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz to fuel a Laker win. For one more night he was an unrepentant gunner who shot the ball fearlessly 50 times — contested or not, just like always — and even hit the dagger three in the final minute. It was everything the Lakers and their fans wanted.

“The thing that had me cracking up all night long was the fact I go through 20 years of everybody screaming to pass the ball, then on the last night they’re like ‘don’t pass it,'” Kobe said with a laugh, addressing the crowd after the game.

“I can’t believe this happened, this is crazy to me,” Kobe said later that night of his final evening in a Lakers’ uniform. “There’s no way I could possibly imagine this happening. I’m just deeply honored by the fans, to be able to put on that kind of show for them, for them, because of all the support they have given me, because of how we grew up together, fans who have been coming here since Day 1. So to give them this type of show in the last one means everything.”

That memory brings a bittersweet smile this time after the death of Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year. The NBA has been mourning the loss of Kobe ever since.

So has his widow Vanessa Bryant and the rest of his family. She took to Instagram on this Kobe NBA anniversary.

The memory of Kobe and that night still brings a smile to the face of any true basketball fan, even if that smile now comes with a little sadness.

Rest in peace, Kobe.

Love, condolences for Karl-Anthony Towns pours in from around league in wake of his mother’s death

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Karl Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacquline Towns, has died from complications of COVID-19. The Timberwolves center had talked previously and emotionally about having his mother in a medically induced coma and fighting for her life.

The Towns family issued a statement through the Timberwolves:

“Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13. Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

From around the NBA, love and sympathy for Towns have poured in.

The National Basketball Players Association issued a statement:

“Words cannot express the extreme sadness each of us feels at the news of the passing of Karl Anthony-Towns’ loving Mother, Jacqueline Towns. Our hearts break for Karl and his family and we send them our love and support at this very difficult time.”

Others took to Twitter to express their condolences and to reach out to Towns, starting with his college coach, John Calipari.

Karl-Anthony Towns mother, Jacqueline Towns, has died from complications of COVID-19

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is tragic news.

Jacqueline Towns, the mother of Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died due to complications of COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

She had been in a medically-induced coma due to the disease for at least a week. KAT talked about in an emotional Instagram post last week.

There have been more than 22,000 deaths and 550,000 confirmed cases nationwide of COVID-19, although reputable infectious disease experts think those numbers are on the low side.

Our thoughts go out to the Towns and Timberwolves families.

Portland video assistant Zach Cooper dies

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zach Cooper had gotten his NBA break in Portland just this season. The 32-year-old worked as a video assistant, primarily working with the team’s big men, and worked out players on the court before games.

Cooper died over the weekend. No cause of death has been released.

The Trail Blazers were shocked and saddened by the news, first broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Cooper came to the Trail Blazers from the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. Before that, he spent three years as a video coordinator and assistant with the University of Houston.

Our thoughts go out to Cooper’s family, as well as the Trail Blazers family.