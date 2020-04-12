Tom Thibodeau confident he’ll coach in the NBA next season

In a New York Knicks mailbag Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News was asked about Tom Thibodeau being a head coach candidate for the Knicks. Bondy shared Thibodeau is confident he’ll be back on an NBA sideline next season.

Thibodeau has been patient since being fired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in early-January of 2019. He’s traveled around the country meeting with NBA coaches and colleges. Thibodeau has done some media appearances speaking about what he’s learned in his time away from the game.

Bondy reports that Thibodeau has been asking for advice about picking his next spot as a head coach. High profile jobs that are expected to be open include the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.

A return to the Chicago Bulls for Thibodeau is in play too. Thibodeau was fired by Chicago in 2015 after five seasons. In all five years, Thibodeau guided Chicago to the postseason. The Bulls have made it back to the playoffs just once in the last five seasons.

With Arturas Karnisovas now leading Chicago’s front office, there is potential he could try to persuade Thibodeau to return.

Bondy also mentioned University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari as a possible candidate for the Knicks opening.. Bondy referenced Calipari’s close relationship with New York’s new president Leon Rose. Rose is also reportedly impressed with the job interim head coach Mike Miller has done leading the Knicks since David Fizdale was fired.