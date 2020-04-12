Tom Thibodeau confident he’ll coach in the NBA next season

In a New York Knicks mailbag Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News was asked about Tom Thibodeau being a head coach candidate for the Knicks. Bondy shared Thibodeau is confident he’ll be back on an NBA sideline next season.
Thibodeau has been patient since being fired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in early-January of 2019. He’s traveled around the country meeting with NBA coaches and colleges. Thibodeau has done some media appearances speaking about what he’s learned in his time away from the game.
Bondy reports that Thibodeau has been asking for advice about picking his next spot as a head coach. High profile jobs that are expected to be open include the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.
A return to the Chicago Bulls for Thibodeau is in play too. Thibodeau was fired by Chicago in 2015 after five seasons. In all five years, Thibodeau guided Chicago to the postseason. The Bulls have made it back to the playoffs just once in the last five seasons.
With Arturas Karnisovas now leading Chicago’s front office, there is potential he could try to persuade Thibodeau to return.
Bondy also mentioned University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari as a possible candidate for the Knicks opening.. Bondy referenced Calipari’s close relationship with New York’s new president Leon Rose. Rose is also reportedly impressed with the job interim head coach Mike Miller has done leading the Knicks since David Fizdale was fired.
Jason Jones of The Athletic recently hosted a Sacramento Kings mailbag. In that mailbag, Jones was asked about the Kings priorities for this coming offseason. Jones reported the top priority is re-signing restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Jones said that Sacramento intends to match any offers Bogdanovic may sign this summer. Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent, giving the Kings the right to match any offer sheet he signs with another team.
Bogdanovic is coming off his third season in Sacramento after coming to the NBA in 2017. The 6’6’’ wing averaged a career-high 14.5 points in 2019-20. He shot 36.1% on three-pointers on 7.2 attempts per game.
Bogdanovic became a starter for the Kings in late-January, as Luke Walton swapped him and Buddy Hield in the lineup. In 20 games as a starter, Bogdanovic’s play remained steady, while Hield’s play improved off the bench. Hield shot 47.6% from behind the arc as a reserve, while also maintaining his scoring output.
The Kings invested $94 million in a four-year extension for Hield that starts next season. Point guard De’Aaron Fox is extension eligible this year. Fox will command top dollar, as one of the best young point guards in the NBA. Sacramento also re-signed Harrison Barnes to a four-year, $85 million contract this past summer.
While the Kings commitment to retain their own players is admirable, something will eventually have to give. Sacramento’s payroll is getting increasingly expensive with the new deals, as well as signing free agents. The Kings haven’t made the playoffs in 14 years since a first-round exit in 2006. However, investing in the younger players could pay off in sustainable success for the first time since the late-1990s and early-2000s.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was a recent guest on Sirius/XM NBA Radio. In that appearance, Spoelstra detailed why the Heat have become enamored with draft prospects from the University of Kentucky. Spoelstra said Miami is particularly impressed with Wildcats coach John Calipari.
“We love what Cal does,” Spoelstra said. “I’ve been up there a few times, just to see how he does his program. We like talking shop and everything. But he’s going to coach you hard. They’re going to spend a lot of time with player development. They’re not going to treat you with kid gloves because of whatever you were ranked in high school.”
In the last two NBA Drafts, the Heat have drafted Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro out of Kentucky in the first round. Adebayo has become Miami’s starting center in his third season and was a first-time All-Star in 2020. Adebayo is one of the NBA’s most-versatile centers with averages of 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals.
Herro has been a rotation player for the Heat in his rookie season. He’s averaged 12.9 points per game on 39.1% shooting from behind the arc.
Spoelstra said what attracted Miami to Adebayo was his willingness to play a role while with the Wildcats.
“I loved the fact that he played a role at Kentucky,” Spoelstra said. “I mentioned that when I first met with him. He said he was capable of more, but he loved being in that program, loved being developed by that coaching staff. He had no problem playing that role. I liked that he was just willing to play defense, rebound, set screens and do that kind of thing and be okay with that.”
Golden State Warriors primary owner Joe Lacob was a recent guest on The TK Show podcast with Tim Kawakami. Lacob gave some insights into uncertainties with the upcoming offseason. During their conversation, Kawakami asked Lacob about his willingness to authorize general manager Bob Myers to use the Warriors $17.2 million trade exception and $6 million Taxpayer Mid-Level exception. Lacob said the unclear finances of the league make that hard to answer.
“We’re looking at those questions and possible answers. But I don’t really have a good sense yet because I really have no idea how this is going shake out. We don’t know what the salary cap is going to be, what the luxury tax is going to be. So, we don’t really know what we can plan on.”
The Warriors created the NBA’s largest trade exception when they dealt Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies last summer. That exception can’t be combined with any outgoing salary to allow Golden State to bring in a higher-salary player. Golden State can use it to acquire one player who fits within the $17.2 million exception. Or they could break it up to acquire multiple players to add necessary depth.
Lacob said any roster decisions would take into account the Warriors ability to contend for championships. He referenced the team’s core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, when talking about Golden State’s title window.
“With their ages, we’re in a certain window of opportunity and we’d certainly like to take advantage of that window of opportunity. So that was our plan. And still, until further notice, is our plan for next year and the next few years. However, a lot of things could change and we’re going to have to adjust just like every other team has to adjust to whatever the new world is in the NBA.”
With their three core players expected to be healthy, along with trade deadline acquisition Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors expect to return to the playoffs next season. Golden State needs to add size and depth around those four to return to title contention.
Few NBA players have a court in their home, or right now even access to one. Guys are going weeks without getting a shot up during this stoppage in play.
However, a few players who do have courts at home — including Chirs Paul and Trae Young — will face off against some retired players and WNBA stars in a televised game of HORSE. The first round of shots go up on Sunday.
Here are the details.
Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern)
QUARTERFINAL ROUND:
Sunday, April 12 on ESPN:
• 7-9 p.m
SEMIFINALS & FINALS
Thursday, April 16 on ESPN:
• 9 p.m.
WHERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM
•ESPN3
Competition bracket
Quarterfinals Group 1: Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups
Quarterfinals Group 1: Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley Jr.
Quarterfinals Group 2: Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce
Quarterfinals Group 2: Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley
Competition Format
• Who shoots first will be decided by a coin toss, with the more senior player calling heads or tails.
• Players much describe each shot before they take it, specifying things like bank shot or swish.
• No dunks are allowed.