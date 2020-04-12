Devin Booker beats Deandre Ayton in all-Suns final to win NBA 2K Players Tournament

Devin Booker has a championship — and he beat a teammate to get it.
Devin Booker beat Deandre Ayton in an All-Suns final of the first NBA 2K Players Tournament.
“I said in the beginning that it was going to be Deandre and I in the championship – and that’s the way it ended up,” Booker said, via the Associated Press.
Booker took the title playing as the Nuggets against Ayton’s Bucks in the final game of a sweep of a best-of-three championship series (Booker’s Rockets beat Ayton’s Lakers in the first game).
“I played a lot growing up,” Booker said. “It’s all about timing and eye coordination.”
Booker won $100,000 to donate to a coronavirus-related charity, and he chose to split it between Direct Relief and the Arizona Food Bank Network.
To set up the all-Phoenix Final, Booker beat the Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell, while Ayton knocked off another Clipper, Patrick Beverley. It was hard to see Beverley go, his trash talk was one of the highlights of the event.
The 16-player tournament, broadcast on ESPN, was a success and organizers are looking at doing it again, even after live NBA games return.
Golden State Warriors primary owner Joe Lacob was a recent guest on The TK Show podcast with Tim Kawakami. Lacob gave some insights into uncertainties with the upcoming offseason. During their conversation, Kawakami asked Lacob about his willingness to authorize general manager Bob Myers to use the Warriors $17.2 million trade exception and $6 million Taxpayer Mid-Level exception. Lacob said the unclear finances of the league make that hard to answer.
“We’re looking at those questions and possible answers. But I don’t really have a good sense yet because I really have no idea how this is going shake out. We don’t know what the salary cap is going to be, what the luxury tax is going to be. So, we don’t really know what we can plan on.”
The Warriors created the NBA’s largest trade exception when they dealt Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies last summer. That exception can’t be combined with any outgoing salary to allow Golden State to bring in a higher-salary player. Golden State can use it to acquire one player who fits within the $17.2 million exception. Or they could break it up to acquire multiple players to add necessary depth.
Lacob said any roster decisions would take into account the Warriors ability to contend for championships. He referenced the team’s core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, when talking about Golden State’s title window.
“With their ages, we’re in a certain window of opportunity and we’d certainly like to take advantage of that window of opportunity. So that was our plan. And still, until further notice, is our plan for next year and the next few years. However, a lot of things could change and we’re going to have to adjust just like every other team has to adjust to whatever the new world is in the NBA.”
With their three core players expected to be healthy, along with trade deadline acquisition Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors expect to return to the playoffs next season. Golden State needs to add size and depth around those four to return to title contention.
Few NBA players have a court in their home, or right now even access to one. Guys are going weeks without getting a shot up during this stoppage in play.
However, a few players who do have courts at home — including Chirs Paul and Trae Young — will face off against some retired players and WNBA stars in a televised game of HORSE. The first round of shots go up on Sunday.
Here are the details.
Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern)
QUARTERFINAL ROUND:
Sunday, April 12 on ESPN:
• 7-9 p.m
SEMIFINALS & FINALS
Thursday, April 16 on ESPN:
• 9 p.m.
WHERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM
•ESPN3
Competition bracket
Quarterfinals Group 1: Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups
Quarterfinals Group 1: Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley Jr.
Quarterfinals Group 2: Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce
Quarterfinals Group 2: Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley
Competition Format
• Who shoots first will be decided by a coin toss, with the more senior player calling heads or tails.
• Players much describe each shot before they take it, specifying things like bank shot or swish.
• No dunks are allowed.
Arturas Karnisovas, the new head honcho for the Bulls, reportedly has lined up an impressive list of people to interview for the GM position in Chicago:
• Denver’s Calvin Booth
• Philadelphia’s Mark Eversley
• Dallas’ Michael Finley
• L.A. Clippers’ Mark Hughes
• Orlando’s Matt Lloyd
• Oklahoma City’s Nazr Mohammed
Now you can add former Pelicans GM Dell Demps to the mix, reports Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald.
Karnisovas is making a point to hire a black GM, not so coincidentally after a report came out that black executives were frustrated with the Bulls’ process to hire a new head of basketball operations. Troy Weaver of Oklahoma City turned down a second interview for the job because he thought it was a token interview, reports Marc Spears of ESPN’s Undefeated.
Karnisovas has been focused on putting the front office together, as he should, but deciding about Jim Boylen and the coaching decision will be next. If the Bulls are going to make a change — as most around the league expect, even if Boylen does not — the timing is delicate. It would seem bad form to fire a coach during the coronavirus-forced suspension of play. Still, if the Bulls are going to make a change, they should do it sooner rather than later to allow Boylen and staff to find their next job in what will almost certainly be a condensed offseason.
The one thing that remains clear: Karnisovas is shaking up everything and changing the Bulls culture. Which it needed.
Can we ever get enough Kobe vs. Shaq feud stories? No. No we cannot.
It was the start of the 2000-01 season and Isaiah Rider had signed with the Lakers as a free agent, proving some backup two-guard depth behind Kobe Bryant. Then, on just the third day of training camp…
Let Rider himself tell the story, as he did on the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
“When I first get to the Lakers, Shaq tells me, ‘If you and Kobe get into it, it’s 10 Gs in the locker’…
This is three days into practice… I’m like, ‘Man, come on, you playing, man.’ ‘There’s 10 G’s in one-dollar bills, if you ever get into it and you handle your business, grab that’…
I couldn’t believe it. I’m like ‘Man, these boys are crazy, bro’… But this is my thing: I would’ve been off that team so fast if I laid a hand on that man.”
Remember, this is in 2000, at the start of the second year of the Lakers’ threepeat — things got much worse in the coming years, forcing the team to come apart after the 2004 season.
Shaq and Kobe patched up their differences after they both retired, and they became friends. Shaq spoke at Kobe’s Celebration of Life after he died in a tragic helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.