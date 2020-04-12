Devin Booker beats Deandre Ayton in all-Suns final to win NBA 2K Players Tournament

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devin Booker has a championship — and he beat a teammate to get it.

Devin Booker beat Deandre Ayton in an All-Suns final of the first NBA 2K Players Tournament.

“I said in the beginning that it was going to be Deandre and I in the championship – and that’s the way it ended up,” Booker said, via the Associated Press.

Booker took the title playing as the Nuggets against Ayton’s Bucks in the final game of a sweep of a best-of-three championship series (Booker’s Rockets beat Ayton’s Lakers in the first game).

“I played a lot growing up,” Booker said. “It’s all about timing and eye coordination.”

Booker won $100,000 to donate to a coronavirus-related charity, and he chose to split it between Direct Relief and the Arizona Food Bank Network.

To set up the all-Phoenix Final, Booker beat the Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell, while Ayton knocked off another Clipper, Patrick Beverley. It was hard to see Beverley go, his trash talk was one of the highlights of the event.

The 16-player tournament, broadcast on ESPN, was a success and organizers are looking at doing it again, even after live NBA games return.