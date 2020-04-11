Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Iowa All-America center Luka Garza will test NBA Draft waters, retain eligibility

Associated Press Apr 11, 2020
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa All-America center Luka Garza announced he’ll enter the NBA draft process without an agent so he can maintain his college eligibility.

“This year was one I could never have imagined,” Garza said Friday. “None of the awards or accolades could have happened without the University of Iowa, my coaches, and my teammates. Choosing Coach (Fran) McCaffery and Iowa was the best decision I have ever made.

“The NBA has been my dream since I started playing basketball as a kid and I’m going to do everything I can to pursue that. If it ends up not being the right time to make the move to the NBA, I’m excited about the potential of what my senior season as a Hawkeye could have in store.”

Garza was runner-up to Dayton’s Obi Toppin for Associated Press national player of the year after averaging 26.2 points in Big Ten games, making him the first player to average at least 26 in conference play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994.

Garza scored a school-record 740 points this season, breaking the program’s 50-year old record. He scored 20 or more in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games, the longest streak by any player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson (16) in 1987.

Garza is currently projected as a late second or undrafted player at the NBA level, sources told NBC Sports.

“Luka was one of the top players in the country last season and going through the NBA draft process is something that he should absolutely do,” McCaffery said. “We fully support Luka in the pursuit of his professional goals. This process is extremely valuable in gathering information from NBA personnel. My staff and I look forward to supporting Luka throughout the process.”

Players can enter the draft and maintain college eligibility if they don’t sign with an agent and withdrawal from the draft by May 29. The draft is scheduled for June 25, although teams have requested the league push back that date into August.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal
AFP via Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Apr 11, 2020
Can we ever get enough Kobe vs. Shaq feud stories? No. No we cannot.

It was the start of the 2000-01 season and Isaiah Rider had signed with the Lakers as a free agent, proving some backup two-guard depth behind Kobe Bryant. Then, on just the third day of training camp…

Let Rider himself tell the story, as he did on the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“When I first get to the Lakers, Shaq tells me, ‘If you and Kobe get into it, it’s 10 Gs in the locker’…

This is three days into practice… I’m like, ‘Man, come on, you playing, man.’ ‘There’s 10 G’s in one-dollar bills, if you ever get into it and you handle your business, grab that’…

I couldn’t believe it. I’m like ‘Man, these boys are crazy, bro’… But this is my thing: I would’ve been off that team so fast if I laid a hand on that man.”

Remember, this is in 2000, at the start of the second year of the Lakers’ threepeat — things got much worse in the coming years, forcing the team to come apart after the 2004 season.

Shaq and Kobe patched up their differences after they both retired, and they became friends. Shaq spoke at Kobe’s Celebration of Life after he died in a tragic helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Apr 11, 2020
And now three Duke players are testing the NBA Draft waters. Point guard Tre Jones is in, as is athletic wing Cassius Stanley.

Now big man Vernon Carey Jr. announced he is in as well.

“We were honored to have Vernon and his family in our program this season,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a released statement. “He had an incredible year, being named one of our team’s Most Valuable Players, the National Freshman of the Year and a consensus All-American. I’m am so proud to have had the opportunity to coach such a tremendous young man. He came every day looking to get better, and I know the best is yet to come for him.”

Carey averaged 17.8 points on 57 percent shooting and pulled down 8.8 rebounds a game this season.

Carey is projected as a late first- or early second-round pick in this draft. He’s a strong, bruising scorer in the post and around the basket who lost weight this season. However, as NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster asked on our recent podcast looking at draft prospects:

“He’s not a guy that is really gonna space the floor. He’s not a guy that is gonna defend on the perimeter. He’s not really a guy that can protect the rim. If you can’t do those things where is your value in the modern NBA?”

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25, although teams have asked the league to push back that date into August. Players can enter the draft and, if they don’t sign with an agent, maintain their college eligibility as long as they withdraw by May 29.

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Apr 11, 2020
It was one month ago today that Thunder trainer Donnie Strack, wearing a suit, raced up to the referees just moments before tip-off of Utah in Oklahoma City to tell them Jazz center Rudy Gobert had just tested positive for the coronavirus.

Soon after, the game was canceled. Games being played went on as scheduled, but that night the New Orleans game at Sacramento was called off because one of the referees had worked a Jazz game a couple of nights before.

That was the last day any of us saw NBA basketball live. The NBA was shut down.

One month later, we know little more than we did then.

“When we initially shut down, we were calling it a hiatus or a pause. There was no sense our country would be shut down. In some ways, I know less now than I did then…” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said less than a week ago. “I’ve told my folks that we should just accept that for the month of April, we won’t be in a position to make any decisions. That doesn’t mean on May 1st, we will be. It’s just, honestly, too early to project or predict where we will be in the next few weeks.”

That hasn’t changed.

Ten NBA players — including Gobert and Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, plus stars such as Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart — tested positive for the disease. Fortunately, none were seriously ill. Multiple people on team staffs, including Knicks owner James Dolan, also tested positive.

Nationally, more than 18,500 people have died from the disease — the United States has passed Italy for the nation with most deaths due to COVID-19 — and nearly 500,000 people have tested positive. While there are models and projections — which show the stay-at-home and social distancing orders are working — nobody knows for sure when the peak of the disease in the United States will be.

Nobody knows when life will return to something resembling pre-coronavirus normal.

Which leaves the NBA stuck in limbo, along with all major sports.

The health and safety of the players remains paramount, but there is no money coming into the league at the gate right now and teams are taking a financial hit (like nearly every other business nationwide). There have been team staff layoffs and salary reductions (with more to come). While that pain has yet to hit players with cuts in pay, that is coming. All of that will add pressure to Adam Silver to get the league playing again.

NBA staff — working from home, along with representatives of the players union — are trying to map out scenarios to return to play and find a way to crown a champion for this season.

The most likely way that happens is a “bubble” — bring all the players, coaches, training staffs, equipment managers, referees, plus broadcast crews and more — to one city, essentially quarantine them there creating a safe environment. Then games could be played, without fans, and televised. There might be some regular season games, although that seems like a long shot, and then a condensed playoff format.

This plan brings a lot of challenges. They have tried to do it in China and twice that basketball league had to push back its timeline.

Trainers who spoke to NBC Sports said they would like a month of a mini-training camp before games were played — needing time to ramp guys up and avoid injuries — but they don’t expect to get that. A scenario being bounced around would have two weeks of players in the bubble being able to work out individually (one player, one trainer, one half of the court) followed by two weeks of camp and some scrimmages. Then games.

That means telling NBA players they need to be isolated from their families and friends for more than a month to play these games. For teams advancing deep in even a shortened playoffs, it will be more than two months.

The NBA reportedly does not want to go deep into September with its playoffs, but working backward from that the league would need to create its “bubble” and get players in likely by about mid-June and playing in July.

For the NBA to pull this “bubble” off they need a venue — Las Vegas is the most-discussed destination — and they would need access to fast, accurate tests to detect the disease. The NBA and players union are looking at the testing availability, but finding tests that do not have a lot of false negatives has not been easy. Plus, the NBA does not want the perception it is pulling thousands of tests — and potentially the lab time to process them — away from hotspots of the disease that need them. As a nation, a lack of testing has hampered our ability to track and contain the virus; the NBA understands how that could look if tests are not widely and readily available.

There are other challenges with the bubble — keeping hotel staff, cooks, security, and everyone else around the bubble tested; players leaving the bubble to enjoy the distractions of Las Vegas or wherever — but the league is looking intently at this option.

Because it is their only option. Certainly for this season, maybe for the start of next season.

Who knows how long it will be before 18,000 people will feel safe and want to gather in an arena to watch LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo or anyone else play. Who knows when the kind of travel the traditional NBA schedule requires will be taking place. Unless the NBA wants to push the return of games until next December — something that comes with its own host of challenges, including NBA and MLB teams sharing regional broadcast networks — it’s tough to say what the start of next season will look like.

Right now, it’s tough to say what anything looks like.

Because one month since the NBA suspended its season, nobody knows what comes next. Nobody knows much more than we did a month ago.

 

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
ASSOCIATED PRESS Apr 11, 2020
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Jason Hehir was a kid in the stands in Boston Garden on April 20, 1986, the day that Michael Jordan scored a playoff-record 63 points.

It was a Christmas gift from his father, who stuck a note promising “Two tickets to the Air Jordan Show” in his stocking that holiday season. It’s a gift Hehir will never forget, though his current seat for another Jordan show of sorts is considerably better.

Hehir is the director of the ESPN and Netflix production “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series that debuts April 19 and tells the story of Jordan’s final Chicago Bulls season in 1997-98 that culminated in a sixth NBA title. Hehir’s task: Take 10,000 hours of archived footage, add interviews with more than 100 people, and turn it into about 8 ½ hours of television.

“I wouldn’t call it a challenge,” Hehir said. “I would call it a privilege.”

The series was moved up two months to provide content-starved fans with something new to watch during the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN was originally planning to release the documentary in June, coinciding with what would have been this season’s NBA Finals.

It will run over five Sundays ending May 17, with two one-hour broadcasts each week.

“I’m happy if we can bring a little bit of light to people in a dark time here,” Hehir said. “Sports are such an indelible part of our cultural fabric and lacking that … there’s a significant hole in enjoyment that people feel, the escape that people can feel from everyday life that sports brings us.”

The accelerated launch has only added to a hectic time for Hehir and his team.

There has been much anticipation about the documentary, which in Hehir’s mind came together much faster than such a project usually does.

“Normally, to do an hourlong archival documentary from start to finish, it takes about a year from the inception of the idea to the research to doing all the shooting to getting it all together, storyboarding it out, mapping it out, editing, getting notes back, it takes about a year,” Hehir said. “We’re doing 10 of those. And we had a little bit over two years to do it so we’re already working at five times our normal rate.”

The pandemic further complicates matters. Hehir and his team are finishing things up while separated, connecting through Zoom meetings but largely in isolation at their own laptops to get the last pieces of the story ready to air.

The documentary goes deeper than just 1997-98, though that season is the overriding theme. It also serves as a retrospective of Jordan’s basketball life, from his college days at North Carolina through his rise atop the NBA.

Hehir knows there is an ongoing buildup and anticipation surrounding the documentary, and still feels nervousness. He met with Jordan several times over the course of the project, including three sit-down interviews that are part of the documentary.

“I hope that people will like it as much as we did,” Hehir said.