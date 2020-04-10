NBA
Report: NBA extends transactions moratorium indefinitely

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
The NBA put a moratorium on transactions nearly a month ago.

Yet, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he has no better idea when his league’s coronavirus-forced stoppage will end. An optimistic guess is June. There’s talk of the season continuing into September.

Amid the uncertainty, the transactions moratorium will continue.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is the only logical way to proceed.

In normal times, player options and (non-rookie-scale) team options must be decided by June 29. Many players’ contracts have guaranteed dates around that time. Those deadlines spark action, including trades.

Everyone ought to know there’s a moratorium on those moves.

Once it becomes clear when play can resume, owners and players will negotiate a new calendar. Until then, everything is paused.

Report: Teams urging NBA to postpone draft until August – or later

NBA draft
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
The NBA’s pre-draft process is in disarray amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA tournament was canceled. So was the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Workouts are banned.

There’s even question about the draft date, currently scheduled for June 25.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

As information gathering on draft-eligible prospects remains limited during a pandemic, many NBA teams are united in hopes of encouraging the league office to push the date of the June 25 draft until no sooner than Aug. 1, sources told ESPN.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Many team executives are preparing for a delayed NBA draft — as late as September.

Every team is operating at an information-deficit relative to a normal year.

But every team is operating at an information-deficit. That disadvantages some teams more than others, which means in turns into a relative advantage for the teams harmed less. Those teams should advocate for keeping the draft as is.

Likewise, there’s a push to hold the draft after the current season so current players can be traded during the draft. That’d obviously create flexibility for all teams. But only some teams would actually take advantage. The teams that wouldn’t trade a current player would gain a competitive advantage if the draft is held before the season ends.

Of course, it’s not necessarily easy for teams to identify which camp they fall into. There’s also comfort in normal routines. Executives and scouts want to prove their scouting efforts actually make a difference. So, it’s easy to see why there’d be widespread momentum for postponing the draft.

That said, unlike games, the draft can be held virtually (as the WNBA is doing). The NBA is desperate for televised content, resorting to video-game and HORSE tournaments. The draft would draw plenty of viewers on its original date. Later, there’s more likely to be other televised sports events diverting attention.

The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting life in many ways. A June draft would be uncomfortable. But it also might be the least-bad option for some teams and maybe even the league as a whole.

Report: Knicks say Kevin Durant would’ve signed with them if not for injury

Kevin Durant
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Last spring, Knicks owner James Dolan publicly predicted success in free agency. Everyone assumed he was referring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. As he later admitted, Durant decided midway through last season to leave the Warriors. He and Irving reportedly hatched and crystalized a plan to team up even sooner. Durant’s company was moving to New York.

Of course, the situation evolved.

Durant and Golden State began a deep playoff run, which could’ve pushed him toward re-signing. Durant then ruptured his Achilles – another major life-altering event. Durant and Irving signed with the Nets.

Ian Begley of SNY:

some people in touch with the Knicks said members of the organization expressed confidence that Durant would have signed with New York if he hadn’t suffered the Achilles injury in the NBA Finals, per SNY sources.

The spin coming from New York is incredible. The Knicks claimed they didn’t offer Durant a max contract due to his injury. Even if technically true, it’s impossible to believe that’s accurate. New York surely would’ve offered the max if he wanted to come.

He didn’t.

In fact, Durant said he was always going to choose the Nets if leaving the Warriors. Durant also called the Knicks uncool.

To be fair, Durant reportedly strongly considered the Knicks in free agency. Now that he’s in Brooklyn, he’s incentivized to emphasize his loyalty to the Nets, even if he was previously torn between the New York rivals. It’s possible Durant would’ve signed with the Knicks had he been healthy.

But we also live in reality, not that counterfactual. In either timeline, the Nets are better-run organization with a better incumbent roster. Though they don’t have the historic prestige of the Knicks, the Nets made themselves into a real threat for free agents. It’s perfectly logical for Durant to choose Brooklyn, injured or not.

The Knicks made a risky trade, moving Kristaps Porzingis to clear cap space. The plan flopped. All that’s left if this wishful thinking, which not only may or may not be true, but is also unprovable. Not even Durant can know precisely how he would’ve felt if healthy heading into free agency – especially considering a healthy Durant might have helped the Warriors win the 2019 championship, potentially strengthening his ties to Golden State.

This is starting to resemble Durant’s previous free agency. After he signed with the Warriors in 2016, the Celtics and Clippers declared themselves second- and third-place finishers. Durant later said the Thunder were his second choice.

Maybe Durant will eventually address this theory, trying to put himself in the shoes of a healthy free agent last summer. For now, it’s not credible coming from the Knicks as they desperately try to save face.

Report: Donovan Mitchell still upset with Rudy Gobert

Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT
In the wake of their coronavirus diagnoses, Donovan Mitchell held a grudge toward Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic:

The Jazz have already begun working on the Mitchell-Gobert relationship, but sources say Mitchell remains reluctant to fix what might have been broken.

“It doesn’t appear salvageable,” one source with knowledge of the situation said.

In the two travel days leading into Utah’s game at Oklahoma City, Gobert and Mitchell shared space on a regular basis, sitting near each other on buses and the team plane, according to sources. Still, there’s no way to know if Gobert gave it to Mitchell or if it was the other way around or some other factor. That’s something the team tried to make clear to Mitchell, according to sources.

It doesn’t really matter whether Gobert gave it to Mitchell or Mitchell gave it to Gobert – or neither. Gobert’s reckless actions made him more likely both to contract and spread coronavirus. Even if neither he nor Gobert got coronavirus, Mitchell would have reason to be upset with Gobert’s irresponsible behavior.

Of course, both players getting coronavirus heightened feelings. It’s easier to be results-oriented than process-oriented.

Gobert has apologized and put his money where his mouth is. Mitchell and Gobert have both recovered. Those are important steps in their relationship healing.

Yet, the rift apparently remains – which is quite concerning. What changes now? An apology and recovery were major potentially situation-altering events, and they weren’t sufficient.

Every relationship is salvageable. It might not seem that way in the heat of the moment, but it’s never too late. It’d probably help if Gobert and Mitchell met face-to-face. It’s easier to hold a grudge from a distance. That can’t happen for a while with most of the country in some form of lockdown, though.

There are also other deadlines in Utah.

Gobert and Mitchell will be eligible for contract extensions next offseason. Both are headed toward 2021 free agency. The Jazz hold far more control over Mitchell, who’d be a restricted free agent if unextended.

Before extension talks, Utah wants to make a deep playoff run this season. Mitchell and Gobert would be central to that, and disrupted chemistry between the team stars could be quite damaging.

2020 PBT Awards: All-Rookie

Coby White, Zion Williamson, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, R.J. Barrett, Ja Morant and De'Andre Hunter
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

First team

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Kendrick Nunn, Heat

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies

Coby White, Bulls

Second team

RJ Barrett, Knicks

P.J. Washington, Hornets

Eric Paschall, Warriors

Rui Hachimura, Wizards

Terence Davis, Raptors

With most of the awards in our end-of-season series, I am comfortable with my picks. When the official NBA ballot come,s my Sixth Man, Rookie, and MVP picks likely will not change. All-Rookie team, however, I may keep changing around because picking the second team this season is challenging — there’s a lot of flawed young players at about the same level. I hated leaving off Matisse Thybulle and Tyler Herro. Michael Porter Jr. came on at the end but just didn’t play enough minutes this season to make the cut.

Dan Feldman

First team

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Kendrick Nunn, Heat

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies

Terence Davis, Raptors

Second team

Eric Paschall, Warriors

Rui Hachimura, Wizards

Matisse Thybulle, 76ers

P.J. Washington, Hornets

Coby White, Bulls

I had an easy cutoff for the first team – my top four for Rookie of the Year plus Terence Davis, who put his stamp on the Raptors even in a limited role.

By the final second team spot, I ran out of rookies I felt good about including. Coby White, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and Heat guard Tyler Herro had the brightest flashes but were also unreliable. Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin came on too late. In over his head with the Knicks, RJ Barrett was too often destructive. Ultimately, I landed on White, who had just enough explosive performances and contributed just enough between.

Keith Smith

First team

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Kendrick Nunn, Heat

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies

RJ Barrett, Knicks

Second team

Rui Hachimura, Wizards

De’Andre Hunter, Hawks

Tyler Herro, Heat

Darius Garland, Cavaliers

Eric Paschall, Warriors

Normally, by the time you get to the All-Rookie second team, you’re searching a bit. Not this year. There were enough good players to fill at least three teams’ worth of slots. The first team is pretty much no-brainers. Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and Kendrick Nunn were the three best rookies by a decent margin. Brandon Clarke might have edged out Nunn, and maybe even Williamson, if he had played just a bit more. RJ Barrett might be far from a finished product, but he produced solid all-around numbers.

The second team was a little tougher, but only because of the players who were omitted. Rui Hachimura was a clear pick, and he could have beat out Barrett for first-team honors. De’Andre Hunter was more quietly solid and consistent than most realize. Tyler Herro and

Darius Garland came in and immediately assumed scoring and playmaking roles for their teams, albeit in different competitive environments. Eric Paschall made the most of the Warriors’ injuries and snagged a role for himself with very good play all season. The toughest omissions were P.J. Washington, Terence Davis and Coby White. Washington could have made it, as he had a nice year for Charlotte. Davis just didn’t play enough, but his shooting numbers are great for a rookie. And for White it was a “too little, too late” sort of deal. But he might be the best of the non-Ja/Zion group when all is said and done.