Pacers center Myles Turner
Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Pacers’ Myles Turner: My dad was hospitalized nearly a week with coronavirus, has recovered

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT
NBA players – generally young and healthy – mostly face reduced risk (not no risk) of developing serious symptoms due to coronavirus.

But family and friends are still susceptible.

Pacers center Myles Turner on C.J. McCollum‘s podcast:

My dad actually got it. He made a full recovery. But just seeing him kind of go through it was huge, because you see all the memes, and it’s funny and stuff on Twitter until something actually happens to you. And seeing my dad get it, he was super weak. He could barely talk. My dad has underlying conditions as well. He’s 55, 56 years old. So, he has underlying conditions. And he was in the hospital for damn near a week, maybe six or seven days. I think that’s when I kind of started taking it more serious. Like, man, this can really happen to anybody. We don’t know much about it. And that’s when I started doing more research on it, keeping up on it every day to see what I can do to keep myself safe, my sister safe, keep my family safe. Blessed as it may be, he made a full recovery. He’s not contagious any more. He’s back on his feet. It’s a blessing that he was able to make it through, but there’s a lot of people that aren’t. So, I think having something personal happen to you like that, that’s kind of what made it, the perspective, all feel real.

It’s great news that Turner’s father recovered.

As coronavirus continues to spread, more players will have someone close to them get COVID-19. Hopefully, those cases end on similarly happy notes.

Report: Teams urging NBA to postpone draft until August – or later

NBA draft
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
The NBA’s pre-draft process is in disarray amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA tournament was canceled. So was the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Workouts are banned.

There’s even question about the draft date, currently scheduled for June 25.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

As information gathering on draft-eligible prospects remains limited during a pandemic, many NBA teams are united in hopes of encouraging the league office to push the date of the June 25 draft until no sooner than Aug. 1, sources told ESPN.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Many team executives are preparing for a delayed NBA draft — as late as September.

Every team is operating at an information-deficit relative to a normal year.

But every team is operating at an information-deficit. That disadvantages some teams more than others, which means in turns into a relative advantage for the teams harmed less. Those teams should advocate for keeping the draft as is.

Likewise, there’s a push to hold the draft after the current season so current players can be traded during the draft. That’d obviously create flexibility for all teams. But only some teams would actually take advantage. The teams that wouldn’t trade a current player would gain a competitive advantage if the draft is held before the season ends.

Of course, it’s not necessarily easy for teams to identify which camp they fall into. There’s also comfort in normal routines. Executives and scouts want to prove their scouting efforts actually make a difference. So, it’s easy to see why there’d be widespread momentum for postponing the draft.

That said, unlike games, the draft can be held virtually (as the WNBA is doing). The NBA is desperate for televised content, resorting to video-game and HORSE tournaments. The draft would draw plenty of viewers on its original date. Later, there’s more likely to be other televised sports events diverting attention.

The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting life in many ways. A June draft would be uncomfortable. But it also might be the least-bad option for some teams and maybe even the league as a whole.

Report: Knicks say Kevin Durant would’ve signed with them if not for injury

Kevin Durant
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Last spring, Knicks owner James Dolan publicly predicted success in free agency. Everyone assumed he was referring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. As he later admitted, Durant decided midway through last season to leave the Warriors. He and Irving reportedly hatched and crystalized a plan to team up even sooner. Durant’s company was moving to New York.

Of course, the situation evolved.

Durant and Golden State began a deep playoff run, which could’ve pushed him toward re-signing. Durant then ruptured his Achilles – another major life-altering event. Durant and Irving signed with the Nets.

Ian Begley of SNY:

some people in touch with the Knicks said members of the organization expressed confidence that Durant would have signed with New York if he hadn’t suffered the Achilles injury in the NBA Finals, per SNY sources.

The spin coming from New York is incredible. The Knicks claimed they didn’t offer Durant a max contract due to his injury. Even if technically true, it’s impossible to believe that’s accurate. New York surely would’ve offered the max if he wanted to come.

He didn’t.

In fact, Durant said he was always going to choose the Nets if leaving the Warriors. Durant also called the Knicks uncool.

To be fair, Durant reportedly strongly considered the Knicks in free agency. Now that he’s in Brooklyn, he’s incentivized to emphasize his loyalty to the Nets, even if he was previously torn between the New York rivals. It’s possible Durant would’ve signed with the Knicks had he been healthy.

But we also live in reality, not that counterfactual. In either timeline, the Nets are better-run organization with a better incumbent roster. Though they don’t have the historic prestige of the Knicks, the Nets made themselves into a real threat for free agents. It’s perfectly logical for Durant to choose Brooklyn, injured or not.

The Knicks made a risky trade, moving Kristaps Porzingis to clear cap space. The plan flopped. All that’s left if this wishful thinking, which not only may or may not be true, but is also unprovable. Not even Durant can know precisely how he would’ve felt if healthy heading into free agency – especially considering a healthy Durant might have helped the Warriors win the 2019 championship, potentially strengthening his ties to Golden State.

This is starting to resemble Durant’s previous free agency. After he signed with the Warriors in 2016, the Celtics and Clippers declared themselves second- and third-place finishers. Durant later said the Thunder were his second choice.

Maybe Durant will eventually address this theory, trying to put himself in the shoes of a healthy free agent last summer. For now, it’s not credible coming from the Knicks as they desperately try to save face.

Report: Donovan Mitchell still upset with Rudy Gobert

Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT
In the wake of their coronavirus diagnoses, Donovan Mitchell held a grudge toward Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic:

The Jazz have already begun working on the Mitchell-Gobert relationship, but sources say Mitchell remains reluctant to fix what might have been broken.

“It doesn’t appear salvageable,” one source with knowledge of the situation said.

In the two travel days leading into Utah’s game at Oklahoma City, Gobert and Mitchell shared space on a regular basis, sitting near each other on buses and the team plane, according to sources. Still, there’s no way to know if Gobert gave it to Mitchell or if it was the other way around or some other factor. That’s something the team tried to make clear to Mitchell, according to sources.

It doesn’t really matter whether Gobert gave it to Mitchell or Mitchell gave it to Gobert – or neither. Gobert’s reckless actions made him more likely both to contract and spread coronavirus. Even if neither he nor Gobert got coronavirus, Mitchell would have reason to be upset with Gobert’s irresponsible behavior.

Of course, both players getting coronavirus heightened feelings. It’s easier to be results-oriented than process-oriented.

Gobert has apologized and put his money where his mouth is. Mitchell and Gobert have both recovered. Those are important steps in their relationship healing.

Yet, the rift apparently remains – which is quite concerning. What changes now? An apology and recovery were major potentially situation-altering events, and they weren’t sufficient.

Every relationship is salvageable. It might not seem that way in the heat of the moment, but it’s never too late. It’d probably help if Gobert and Mitchell met face-to-face. It’s easier to hold a grudge from a distance. That can’t happen for a while with most of the country in some form of lockdown, though.

There are also other deadlines in Utah.

Gobert and Mitchell will be eligible for contract extensions next offseason. Both are headed toward 2021 free agency. The Jazz hold far more control over Mitchell, who’d be a restricted free agent if unextended.

Before extension talks, Utah wants to make a deep playoff run this season. Mitchell and Gobert would be central to that, and disrupted chemistry between the team stars could be quite damaging.

Report: NBA extends transactions moratorium indefinitely

NBA
AP Photo/Morry Gash
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
The NBA put a moratorium on transactions nearly a month ago.

Yet, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he has no better idea when his league’s coronavirus-forced stoppage will end. An optimistic guess is June. There’s talk of the season continuing into September.

Amid the uncertainty, the transactions moratorium will continue.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is the only logical way to proceed.

In normal times, player options and (non-rookie-scale) team options must be decided by June 29. Many players’ contracts have guaranteed dates around that time. Those deadlines spark action, including trades.

Everyone ought to know there’s a moratorium on those moves.

Once it becomes clear when play can resume, owners and players will negotiate a new calendar. Until then, everything is paused.