Owner Joe Lacob says Warriors might trade down from high draft pick

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
When asked what he would do with the No. 1 pick if he were in charge of the Golden State Warriors, NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster said he would look to trade down. He said if they could slide back to picks four through six, they could likely land a player such as Obi Toppin, Isaac Okoro, or Deni Avdija — players who should not go No. 1 but are better poised to help immediately.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob agreed. Lacob joined Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on the “The TK Show” podcast and admitted what everyone else around the league knew, that the Warriors might look to trade down (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area).

“We’re gonna look at all scenarios. Honestly. I’m not gonna hide this, we’re gonna look at drafting someone at our position. Maybe we trade down, that’s a possibility. I’m not saying it’s preferred or not preferred. I’m just saying it’s something we have to look at it.”

The Warriors had the worst record in the NBA at the time play was suspended, and it’s highly unlikely we will see enough regular season games played (if any) to change that. As it stands now, Golden State would have a 14 percent chance of landing the top pick, a 52 percent chance of a top-four pick, and a 48 percent chance of falling to fifth.

Next season the Warriors should have a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back in the lineup with a rested Draymond Green plus Andrew Wiggins. This is a win-now roster, and few rookies fit that mold.

If the Warriors land a top-three pick, expect them to try to move down either for other picks or veteran help. The problem is this is a weak draft, especially at the top — Dauster described it as the top three picks in this draft would go 6-10 most years — so there may not be much return is sliding down. Still, the Warriors should explore it.

Lacob says they will.

The Draft itself is still scheduled for June 25, but teams are asking the NBA to push it back into August or later. That likely will happen, but the league can’t set a date for the draft until it knows what is happening with the rest of this season, and that remains up in the air.

Arturas Karnisovas wasting no time putting together Chicago front office staff

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT
Officially, Arturas Karnisovas has yet to be announced and introduced as the new head of basketball operations in Chicago.

Behind the scenes, he is busy putting together what looks to be an impressive staff.

Karnisovas has brought JJ Polk from the Pelicans, a well-respected cap guy, to be an assistant general manager, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Another possible assistant GM — a player/personnel specialist — looks like he could jump from Phoenix to Chicago in the form of Pat Connelly.

Those are the assistants, now Karnisovas has turned his attention to finding his general manager, and he has a list of names according to Wojnarowski, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, and Joe Crowly of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Nazi Mohammed played for the Bulls, while Matt Lloyd worked in the Chicago front office in the past, giving both ties to the organization.

The main takeaway for Bulls fans?

This isn’t a tweak, this is a complete and radical overhaul of the front office and organization, which is exactly what Chicago needs. Gar Forman might want to polish his resume, and whatever role John Paxson ends up with apparently will have much less influence than before. Again, all good things. The Reinsdorfs are loyal to their people, a noble quality but if not carefully managed can lead to things getting stale. That is what happened in Chicago. Karnisovas has come in and — before even formally being announced in the job — has shaken things up.

What does all this mean for coach Jim Boylen? No decision has been made, nor should it have been. The front office should be assembled before picking a coach who can execute the new vision, whether that ends up being Boylen or someone else. He wants the chance to make his case, and that would only be fair. But there is a lot of buzz around the league about who is going to get that job next.

 

Arizona guard Josh Green declares for NBA Draft

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
We have no idea when the NBA Draft will take place.

Whenever it does happen, Arizona’s Josh Green will be part of the mix. He announced Friday he is entering the draft.

An Australian native, Green is projected as a guy going in the late teens to early 20s. He told Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

“I feel like I can bring a defensive intensity and the ability to guard several positions. Offensively, I thrive in transition, can hit the open shot, make the right pass, and make whatever play it takes to win the game. I’m already working hard at other areas to help me make a bigger impact.”

Green passes the eye test as an NBA wing at 6’6″ and with a solid build, and he averaged 12 points a game shooting 36.1 percent a game. What makes him an attractive prospect is his potential as a versatile defender on the perimeter. The reason he is in the 20s is he is one of those players who is good at a lot of things but not elite at any of them, and those kinds of players can struggle in the NBA. He also needs to develop his left hand; he is very right hand dominant.

Green is the third player from Arizona to declare, both Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji already made their announcements.

Pacers’ Myles Turner: My dad was hospitalized nearly a week with coronavirus, has recovered

Pacers center Myles Turner
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT
NBA players – generally young and healthy – mostly face reduced risk (not no risk) of developing serious symptoms due to coronavirus.

But family and friends are still susceptible.

Pacers center Myles Turner on C.J. McCollum‘s podcast:

My dad actually got it. He made a full recovery. But just seeing him kind of go through it was huge, because you see all the memes, and it’s funny and stuff on Twitter until something actually happens to you. And seeing my dad get it, he was super weak. He could barely talk. My dad has underlying conditions as well. He’s 55, 56 years old. So, he has underlying conditions. And he was in the hospital for damn near a week, maybe six or seven days. I think that’s when I kind of started taking it more serious. Like, man, this can really happen to anybody. We don’t know much about it. And that’s when I started doing more research on it, keeping up on it every day to see what I can do to keep myself safe, my sister safe, keep my family safe. Blessed as it may be, he made a full recovery. He’s not contagious any more. He’s back on his feet. It’s a blessing that he was able to make it through, but there’s a lot of people that aren’t. So, I think having something personal happen to you like that, that’s kind of what made it, the perspective, all feel real.

It’s great news that Turner’s father recovered.

As coronavirus continues to spread, more players will have someone close to them get COVID-19. Hopefully, those cases end on similarly happy notes.

Report: Teams urging NBA to postpone draft until August – or later

NBA draft
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
The NBA’s pre-draft process is in disarray amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA tournament was canceled. So was the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Workouts are banned.

There’s even question about the draft date, currently scheduled for June 25.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

As information gathering on draft-eligible prospects remains limited during a pandemic, many NBA teams are united in hopes of encouraging the league office to push the date of the June 25 draft until no sooner than Aug. 1, sources told ESPN.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Many team executives are preparing for a delayed NBA draft — as late as September.

Every team is operating at an information-deficit relative to a normal year.

But every team is operating at an information-deficit. That disadvantages some teams more than others, which means in turns into a relative advantage for the teams harmed less. Those teams should advocate for keeping the draft as is.

Likewise, there’s a push to hold the draft after the current season so current players can be traded during the draft. That’d obviously create flexibility for all teams. But only some teams would actually take advantage. The teams that wouldn’t trade a current player would gain a competitive advantage if the draft is held before the season ends.

Of course, it’s not necessarily easy for teams to identify which camp they fall into. There’s also comfort in normal routines. Executives and scouts want to prove their scouting efforts actually make a difference. So, it’s easy to see why there’d be widespread momentum for postponing the draft.

That said, unlike games, the draft can be held virtually (as the WNBA is doing). The NBA is desperate for televised content, resorting to video-game and HORSE tournaments. The draft would draw plenty of viewers on its original date. Later, there’s more likely to be other televised sports events diverting attention.

The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting life in many ways. A June draft would be uncomfortable. But it also might be the least-bad option for some teams and maybe even the league as a whole.