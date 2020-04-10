Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Arturas Karnisovas wasting no time putting together Chicago front office staff

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Officially, Arturas Karnisovas has yet to be announced and introduced as the new head of basketball operations in Chicago.

Behind the scenes, he is busy putting together what looks to be an impressive staff.

Karnisovas has brought JJ Polk from the Pelicans, a well-respected cap guy, to be an assistant general manager, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Another possible assistant GM — a player/personnel specialist — looks like he could jump from Phoenix to Chicago in the form of Pat Connelly.

Those are the assistants, now Karnisovas has turned his attention to finding his general manager, and he has a list of names according to Wojnarowski, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, and Joe Crowly of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Nazi Mohammed played for the Bulls, while Matt Lloyd worked in the Chicago front office in the past, giving both ties to the organization.

The main takeaway for Bulls fans?

This isn’t a tweak, this is a complete and radical overhaul of the front office and organization, which is exactly what Chicago needs. Gar Forman might want to polish his resume, and whatever role John Paxson ends up with apparently will have much less influence than before. Again, all good things. The Reinsdorfs are loyal to their people, a noble quality but if not carefully managed can lead to things getting stale. That is what happened in Chicago. Karnisovas has come in and — before even formally being announced in the job — has shaken things up.

What does all this mean for coach Jim Boylen? No decision has been made, nor should it have been. The front office should be assembled before picking a coach who can execute the new vision, whether that ends up being Boylen or someone else. He wants the chance to make his case, and that would only be fair. But there is a lot of buzz around the league about who is going to get that job next.

 

David Griffin calls Pelicans “a team that is sort of on the precipice of being very good”

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

From the moment Zion Williamson walked on the court for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, the Pelicans became must-watch.

The team went 11-8 with the league’s 11th ranked offense, eighth-best defense, and a +4 net rating. New Orleans was 3.5 games back of Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West when the season was suspended, but with a soft schedule down the stretch (and the Grizzlies facing a brutal one), the postseason was not out of the question for New Orleans.

David Griffin, the Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, thinks his team could have grown a lot playing meaningful games down the stretch — regardless of what the result would have been. That opportunity may be lost. Still, he told the Pelicans’ official website he likes how this team is positioned.

“We have a young group here that is exciting,” Griffin said. “We have a team that is sort of on the precipice of being very good and is just scratching the surface of what we’re capable of. We’re optimistic – if we’re able to restart in any form or fashion – that we’re going to be a team that is one to be reckoned with.

“We’re a team that has shown a great deal of promise. I think there is a lot of optimism that surrounds our team on a lot of levels.”

Whether the league restarts this season or not, Griffin is right that this is a team on the rise.

There is Zion Williamson, who came in overhyped and then somehow exceeded expectations in the 19 games he got to play, averaging 23.6 points per game and opening up their offense with his gravity. Brandon Ingram found his jumper and became an All-Star player, one who fits well with Williamson. There were the lobs of Lonzo Ball and the bouncy potential of Jaxson Hayes. All that youth was surrounded by veterans such as J.J. Redick and Jrue Holiday.

Almost all of those players are under contract for next season. The Pelicans will need to max out Ingram to retain him, but that’s expected to happen. Derrick Favors is a free agent and the Pelicans will either need to re-sign him or find another big man who can fill that role. However, for the most part this team is locked in.

The West is going to be brutal next year. The Pelicans and Grizzlies are getting better, the Timberwolves are putting better players around Karl-Anthony Towns, the Suns are improving, the Golden State Warriors get Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson healthy — and those are just the teams missing the playoffs this season. The Lakers, Clippers, Rockets, and everyone else are not going anywhere.

Even with all that, the Pelicans feel like a playoff team, whatever next season ends up looking like.

Arizona guard Josh Green declares for NBA Draft

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We have no idea when the NBA Draft will take place.

Whenever it does happen, Arizona’s Josh Green will be part of the mix. He announced Friday he is entering the draft.

An Australian native, Green is projected as a guy going in the late teens to early 20s. He told Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

“I feel like I can bring a defensive intensity and the ability to guard several positions. Offensively, I thrive in transition, can hit the open shot, make the right pass, and make whatever play it takes to win the game. I’m already working hard at other areas to help me make a bigger impact.”

Green passes the eye test as an NBA wing at 6’6″ and with a solid build, and he averaged 12 points a game shooting 36.1 percent a game. What makes him an attractive prospect is his potential as a versatile defender on the perimeter. The reason he is in the 20s is he is one of those players who is good at a lot of things but not elite at any of them, and those kinds of players can struggle in the NBA. He also needs to develop his left hand; he is very right hand dominant.

Green is the third player from Arizona to declare, both Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji already made their announcements.

Owner Joe Lacob says Warriors might trade down from high draft pick

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When asked what he would do with the No. 1 pick if he were in charge of the Golden State Warriors, NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster said he would look to trade down. He said if they could slide back to picks four through six, they could likely land a player such as Obi Toppin, Isaac Okoro, or Deni Avdija — players who should not go No. 1 but are better poised to help immediately.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob agreed. Lacob joined Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on the “The TK Show” podcast and admitted what everyone else around the league knew, that the Warriors might look to trade down (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area).

“We’re gonna look at all scenarios. Honestly. I’m not gonna hide this, we’re gonna look at drafting someone at our position. Maybe we trade down, that’s a possibility. I’m not saying it’s preferred or not preferred. I’m just saying it’s something we have to look at it.”

The Warriors had the worst record in the NBA at the time play was suspended, and it’s highly unlikely we will see enough regular season games played (if any) to change that. As it stands now, Golden State would have a 14 percent chance of landing the top pick, a 52 percent chance of a top-four pick, and a 48 percent chance of falling to fifth.

Next season the Warriors should have a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back in the lineup with a rested Draymond Green plus Andrew Wiggins. This is a win-now roster, and few rookies fit that mold.

If the Warriors land a top-three pick, expect them to try to move down either for other picks or veteran help. The problem is this is a weak draft, especially at the top — Dauster described it as the top three picks in this draft would go 6-10 most years — so there may not be much return is sliding down. Still, the Warriors should explore it.

Lacob says they will.

The Draft itself is still scheduled for June 25, but teams are asking the NBA to push it back into August or later. That likely will happen, but the league can’t set a date for the draft until it knows what is happening with the rest of this season, and that remains up in the air.

Pacers’ Myles Turner: My dad was hospitalized nearly a week with coronavirus, has recovered

Pacers center Myles Turner
Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA players – generally young and healthy – mostly face reduced risk (not no risk) of developing serious symptoms due to coronavirus.

But family and friends are still susceptible.

Pacers center Myles Turner on C.J. McCollum‘s podcast:

My dad actually got it. He made a full recovery. But just seeing him kind of go through it was huge, because you see all the memes, and it’s funny and stuff on Twitter until something actually happens to you. And seeing my dad get it, he was super weak. He could barely talk. My dad has underlying conditions as well. He’s 55, 56 years old. So, he has underlying conditions. And he was in the hospital for damn near a week, maybe six or seven days. I think that’s when I kind of started taking it more serious. Like, man, this can really happen to anybody. We don’t know much about it. And that’s when I started doing more research on it, keeping up on it every day to see what I can do to keep myself safe, my sister safe, keep my family safe. Blessed as it may be, he made a full recovery. He’s not contagious any more. He’s back on his feet. It’s a blessing that he was able to make it through, but there’s a lot of people that aren’t. So, I think having something personal happen to you like that, that’s kind of what made it, the perspective, all feel real.

It’s great news that Turner’s father recovered.

As coronavirus continues to spread, more players will have someone close to them get COVID-19. Hopefully, those cases end on similarly happy notes.