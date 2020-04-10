Arizona guard Josh Green declares for NBA Draft

We have no idea when the NBA Draft will take place.
Whenever it does happen, Arizona’s Josh Green will be part of the mix. He announced Friday he is entering the draft.
Can’t wait for the next chapter… pic.twitter.com/JXdGYmd0Vr
— Josh Green (@josh_green6) April 10, 2020
An Australian native, Green is projected as a guy going in the late teens to early 20s. He told Jonathan Givony of ESPN:
“I feel like I can bring a defensive intensity and the ability to guard several positions. Offensively, I thrive in transition, can hit the open shot, make the right pass, and make whatever play it takes to win the game. I’m already working hard at other areas to help me make a bigger impact.”
Green passes the eye test as an NBA wing at 6’6″ and with a solid build, and he averaged 12 points a game shooting 36.1 percent a game. What makes him an attractive prospect is his potential as a versatile defender on the perimeter. The reason he is in the 20s is he is one of those players who is good at a lot of things but not elite at any of them, and those kinds of players can struggle in the NBA. He also needs to develop his left hand; he is very right hand dominant.
Green is the third player from Arizona to declare, both Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji already made their announcements.