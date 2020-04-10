Coby White, Zion Williamson, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, R.J. Barrett, Ja Morant and De'Andre Hunter
2020 PBT Awards: All-Rookie

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

First team

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Kendrick Nunn, Heat

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies

Coby White, Bulls

Second team

RJ Barrett, Knicks

P.J. Washington, Hornets

Eric Paschall, Warriors

Rui Hachimura, Wizards

Terence Davis, Raptors

With most of the awards in our end-of-season series, I am comfortable with my picks. When the official NBA ballot come,s my Sixth Man, Rookie, and MVP picks likely will not change. All-Rookie team, however, I may keep changing around because picking the second team this season is challenging — there’s a lot of flawed young players at about the same level. I hated leaving off Matisse Thybulle and Tyler Herro. Michael Porter Jr. came on at the end but just didn’t play enough minutes this season to make the cut.

Dan Feldman

First team

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Kendrick Nunn, Heat

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies

Terence Davis, Raptors

Second team

Eric Paschall, Warriors

Rui Hachimura, Wizards

Matisse Thybulle, 76ers

P.J. Washington, Hornets

Coby White, Bulls

I had an easy cutoff for the first team – my top four for Rookie of the Year plus Terence Davis, who put his stamp on the Raptors even in a limited role.

By the final second team spot, I ran out of rookies I felt good about including. Coby White, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and Heat guard Tyler Herro had the brightest flashes but were also unreliable. Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin came on too late. In over his head with the Knicks, RJ Barrett was too often destructive. Ultimately, I landed on White, who had just enough explosive performances and contributed just enough between.

Keith Smith

First team

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Kendrick Nunn, Heat

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies

RJ Barrett, Knicks

Second team

Rui Hachimura, Wizards

De’Andre Hunter, Hawks

Tyler Herro, Heat

Darius Garland, Cavaliers

Eric Paschall, Warriors

Normally, by the time you get to the All-Rookie second team, you’re searching a bit. Not this year. There were enough good players to fill at least three teams’ worth of slots. The first team is pretty much no-brainers. Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and Kendrick Nunn were the three best rookies by a decent margin. Brandon Clarke might have edged out Nunn, and maybe even Williamson, if he had played just a bit more. RJ Barrett might be far from a finished product, but he produced solid all-around numbers.

The second team was a little tougher, but only because of the players who were omitted. Rui Hachimura was a clear pick, and he could have beat out Barrett for first-team honors. De’Andre Hunter was more quietly solid and consistent than most realize. Tyler Herro and

Darius Garland came in and immediately assumed scoring and playmaking roles for their teams, albeit in different competitive environments. Eric Paschall made the most of the Warriors’ injuries and snagged a role for himself with very good play all season. The toughest omissions were P.J. Washington, Terence Davis and Coby White. Washington could have made it, as he had a nice year for Charlotte. Davis just didn’t play enough, but his shooting numbers are great for a rookie. And for White it was a “too little, too late” sort of deal. But he might be the best of the non-Ja/Zion group when all is said and done.

Mark Cuban: “If things really go our way” NBA could return in early June

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Mark Cuban is an optimist.

He speaks for all of us in his desire to see the NBA back on the court. At one point he predicted the NBA could be playing by May, but had to back off that dream.

Now Cuban is saying we could see games in June if things break the right way for the league.

Cuban went on 97.3 The Fan in Pittsburgh and said he believed science could get the league playing — without fans, but playing — by June.

“If things really go our way, it’s not inconceivable to me — and this is me being hopeful and not being scientific — that we could potentially play games in early June…

“I think we’re coming back. I can’t tell you exactly when, but this is purely a science and doctors thing. My attitude always is it’s not about if the glass is half empty or half full, it’s who’s pouring the water. In this particular case, it’s the scientists pouring the water. All I know from all the science and everything that I’m reading, I think we’re making enough advances that several of them will come through so we can start planning what a comeback would look like.

“I’m a big believer in American exceptionalism, and everything I’m starting to hear in terms of the science is coming along and the medical advances that we’re making to fight this thing makes me very positive. If I had to bet, and this is more a guess than a bet, I’d say early June is when you see teams start to take the field and maybe play games just for television.”

Any return in June (or, very likely, July or August) would have NBA games being played without fans in a single location, a “bubble” in Las Vegas or some other destination. The NBA is planning for that scenario, but the logistics of pulling it off are daunting. Cuban is right that it would take science to come through, a rapid and very accurate coronavirus test would need to be widely available — to the point a couple thousand could be used to play basketball games without taking them away from people showing symptoms who need to be tested — to even seriously consider a return. The NBA and its players’ union are looking into those tests, but as a nation we have a ways to go to reach that place.

There are signs that in some of the hardest-hit parts of the nation the curve is starting to flatten out, but the United States still has more than 450,000 cases and 16,000 deaths due to the virus. Those numbers undercount the real figures due to a lack of testing, plus some areas just now starting to be hit by COVID-19.

Cuban is being optimistic that we will see basketball games in June. Right now that feels like a longshot, but we all hope he’s right.

 

 

Two Clippers, two Suns left standing in NBA 2K Players Tournament

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2020, 8:03 AM EDT
The champion is coming out of the Pacific Division.

That may be true of which team will hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy and have a parade through the streets when (or, maybe if) the NBA season and playoffs return.

It absolutely is true of the NBA 2K Players Tournament.

After Thursday night’s quarterfinal rounds we are down to four players: Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns.

The semi-finals and finals will take place Saturday on ESPN (3-7 p.m. ET on ESPN). Booker will face Harrell in one semi while the trash-talking Beverley will take on Ayton in the other. The winners will then square off.

In the first matchup on Thursday night, Rui Hachimura raced out to an early lead on Booker, but once the Suns’ guard, playing as the Mavericks, got Luka Doncic going it was all over. Booker won handily, 71-55.

Harrell, playing with Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers, led most of the way over Derrick Jones Jr. in the second game of the night, and while Jones made it close a couple of times, Harrell held on for the 71-66 win.

Then the games got tighter.

Ayton, playing as the Clippers, upset No. 2 seed Trae Young of the Hawks (playing as the Lakers). Ayton raced out to a double-digit first-quarter lead, held that through the half, but in the third quarter Young stormed back thanks to one LeBron James. It set up a dramatic, back-and-forth fourth quarter, with Ayton using Paul George to get the win.

In the nightcap, Andre Drummond (playing as the Bucks) took an early lead over Beverley, but in the fourth Beverley stormed back with the Sixers — and this was the most entertaining matchup of the night because Beverley would not stop trash talking.

We should all be rooting for Beverley to advance on Sunday just for the entertainment factor.

 

 

 

Warriors owner admits coronavirus suspension could limit team’s spending. Or not.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT
It’s the running theme going on with the NBA right now: Nobody knows what is next.

Nobody knows if the league is going to play again, and if so when. Will there be regular season games? Will the games be in a “bubble” in Las Vegas or some other city? Will the players see a reduction in future paychecks, and how much?

That leaves teams trying to plan out a lot of different scenarios to be prepared for whatever comes next.

That includes the Warriors, a team that expects to get a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back to go with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and everyone else. This was a team that wants to return to contention and would spend in the offseason to do so (not that they have a lot of cap space).

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic had Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob on his podcast and asked if the suspension of play has changed how much the franchise will be willing to spend this off-season (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area). He doesn’t know.

“We’re looking at all of those questions and the possible answers. But I don’t really have a good sense yet because I really have no idea how this is gonna shake out. We don’t know what the salary cap is gonna be, we don’t know what the luxury tax is gonna be.

“We don’t really know what we can plan on at this point. We just have to look at a lot of different scenarios. That’s what we’re doing right now. It could make a huge difference, it might make no difference.”

Still, the Warriors want to be aggressive with Curry, Thompson, and Green ready to go next season.

“We realize those guys, with their ages, we’re in a certain window of opportunity. And we would certainly like to take advantage. And that was our plan  — and still until further notice — is our plan for next year and the next few years. However, a lot of things could change. And we’re gonna have to adjust, just like every other team , to whatever the new situation is in the NBA. It’s so up in the air right now. I just don’t know.”

The other 29 NBA teams are in some variation of the same place, trying to run scenarios for what comes next while waiting to see what plays out with the coronavirus and our nation’s response to it.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league would not make any decision until May, and that likely will not be early May.

FIBA pushes back Olympic qualifying to next June/July, other championships back a year

DI YIN/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT
The United States is in.

When the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics takes place on July 23, 2021, USA Basketball will have a team there. Who will be on that team — and if NBA players will be able to participate — remains up in the air, but the Americans have qualified.

Other traditionally powerful international basketball teams — Serbia, Brazil, Czech Republic, China — have not and will need to go through a qualifying tournament to get one of the final four spots available for the Tokyo Games.

FIBA announced Thursday the Olympic qualifying tournaments will be played between June 22 and July 4, 2021 (exact dates still need approval).

It’s unknown if NBA players from those countries — Nikola Jokic helps make Serbia a medal threat — will be able to participate. Just as it’s unknown if NBA players will be able to participate in the Olympics. If the NBA finishes off this season in August or September, then pushes back the start of the 2020-21 season, the league may still be playing on at the time of the Olympics, keeping some or all of the players out of the mix.

At this point, nobody knows what the next NBA season will look like.

With the Olympics taking place in 2021, it forced FIBA to push back EuroBasket 2021 and the AmeriCup 2021 to September 1-18, 2022.

 