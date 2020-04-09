Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Warriors owner admits coronavirus suspension could limit team’s spending. Or not.

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s the running theme going on with the NBA right now: Nobody knows what is next.

Nobody knows if the league is going to play again, and if so when. Will there be regular season games? Will the games be in a “bubble” in Las Vegas or some other city? Will the players see a reduction in future paychecks, and how much?

That leaves teams trying to plan out a lot of different scenarios to be prepared for whatever comes next.

That includes the Warriors, a team that expects to get a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back to go with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and everyone else. This was a team that wants to return to contention and would spend in the offseason to do so (not that they have a lot of cap space).

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic had Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob on his podcast and asked if the suspension of play has changed how much the franchise will be willing to spend this off-season (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area). He doesn’t know.

“We’re looking at all of those questions and the possible answers. But I don’t really have a good sense yet because I really have no idea how this is gonna shake out. We don’t know what the salary cap is gonna be, we don’t know what the luxury tax is gonna be.

“We don’t really know what we can plan on at this point. We just have to look at a lot of different scenarios. That’s what we’re doing right now. It could make a huge difference, it might make no difference.”

Still, the Warriors want to be aggressive with Curry, Thompson, and Green ready to go next season.

“We realize those guys, with their ages, we’re in a certain window of opportunity. And we would certainly like to take advantage. And that was our plan  — and still until further notice — is our plan for next year and the next few years. However, a lot of things could change. And we’re gonna have to adjust, just like every other team , to whatever the new situation is in the NBA. It’s so up in the air right now. I just don’t know.”

The other 29 NBA teams are in some variation of the same place, trying to run scenarios for what comes next while waiting to see what plays out with the coronavirus and our nation’s response to it.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league would not make any decision until May, and that likely will not be early May.

FIBA pushes back Olympic qualifying to next June/July, other championships back a year

DI YIN/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States is in.

When the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics takes place on July 23, 2021, USA Basketball will have a team there. Who will be on that team — and if NBA players will be able to participate — remains up in the air, but the Americans have qualified.

Other traditionally powerful international basketball teams — Serbia, Brazil, Czech Republic, China — have not and will need to go through a qualifying tournament to get one of the final four spots available for the Tokyo Games.

FIBA announced Thursday the Olympic qualifying tournaments will be played between June 22 and July 4, 2021 (exact dates still need approval).

It’s unknown if NBA players from those countries — Nikola Jokic helps make Serbia a medal threat — will be able to participate. Just as it’s unknown if NBA players will be able to participate in the Olympics. If the NBA finishes off this season in August or September, then pushes back the start of the 2020-21 season, the league may still be playing on at the time of the Olympics, keeping some or all of the players out of the mix.

At this point, nobody knows what the next NBA season will look like.

With the Olympics taking place in 2021, it forced FIBA to push back EuroBasket 2021 and the AmeriCup 2021 to September 1-18, 2022.

 

Jim Boylen reportedly expects to remain Bulls coach, wants chance to make case

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chicago Bulls, a team stuck in a front office rut for years, made the bold and smart move to hire Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas to retool their organization.

A lot of Bulls fans — and league observers — expect that means coach Jim Boylen is out the door. Boylen hasn’t been popular with players and, in any situation, a new front office often leads to a new coach.

Don’t tell Boylen that, he expects to keep his job and wants the chance to make his case, reports Jay Crowly at the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to a source close to the situation, Boylen has let it be known to members of his staff that he will accept any fate coming his way from his new front office and ownership, but fully expects that he will return to the head coaching seat next season.

His one concern, according to the source, is with Arturas Karnisovas now calling the shots, Boylen was at least hoping for a chance to sit down with his new bosses and discuss his year-and-a-half on the job before they make a final decision.

Would Karnisovas keep Boylen around? K.C. Johnson at NBC Sports Chicago says that the uncertainty of the NBA schedule right now may work to Boylen’s favor, and confirms Boylen wants the chance to make his case.

Would Karnisovas want to pile change on top of change at a time the balance of the 2019-20 season is unknown? Boylen obviously would like to have a conversation with Karnisovas about his and his staff’s future. Whether that happens is unknown for now.

Karnisovas should give Boylen the chance to make his case, but he also should talk to players and others in the basketball operations side before making a decision.

There are expected to be multiple coaching changes this offseason — the Knicks and Nets both need to find permanent coaches, plus Brett Brown is on the hot seat in Philly, Mike D’Antoni is a lame duck in Houston, and there are other coaches rumored around the league — and that will give quality candidates options. If the Bulls want to land an experienced player development and culture coach — Kenny Atkinson, for example — then they may need to move quickly, before said coach listens to and takes another offer.

All of this is up in the air as we wait to see if and when the NBA will return, in what form, and from there when the Draft, free agency, and the start of next season will be. Karnisovas may want to move quickly, but there’s only so fast anyone can go right now.

 

Poll: 61 percent of sports fans will not attend games until a coronavirus vaccine is available

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even with the pharmaceutical industry racing to get this done, every respected expert says it will be 2021 before a coronavirus vaccine is widely available.

That could hit the NBA and sports across the board this fall and coming winter.

A Seton Hall Sports Poll found three-quarters of all Americans and 61 percent of sports fans will not return to arenas for games until there is a coronavirus vaccine available.

Asked what they would do if the leagues resumed play before the development of a vaccine, 72 percent of Americans said they would not attend games, with 12 percent saying they would if social distancing could be maintained. Only 13 percent said they would feel safe attending as in the past. Among sports fans the number drops to a still significant 61 percent.

That has to concern the NBA and league owners as they think ahead to games in the fall/winter, whenever next season starts up.

That said, fans do want their sports and would watch games broadcast without fans in the stands, something the NBA is considering to get in the playoffs and crown a champion this year.

As for the possibility of playing games with no fans present, a similar number – 76 percent – said they would watch broadcasts of the games with the same interest as before, with only 16 percent saying they would be less interested and 7 percent saying they would be more interested.

It would be interesting to see a followup poll that breaks these numbers down both by sport and by region. Would college football fans in Alabama be more likely to attend a game in person than an NBA fan in Portland? If so, how much more likely? How big a drop off would there be for NFL games compared to baseball or the NBA? Also, as the curve flattens (*knocks on wood*) and eventually life returns to something closer to normal, will these poll numbers change as people try to get back to their lives?

The Seton Hall poll interviewed 762 people nationwide and used both landlines and cellphones. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percent.

Kings giving tickets to girl who cried about coronavirus-forced postponement (video)

Kings-Pelicans
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Pelicans reportedly refused to play the Kings in what would have been the last game before the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus. As we’ve learned more about the effectiveness of social distancing, it was obviously good the game got postponed.

But in the moment, that left one young Sacramento fan heartbroken in a memorable scene:

Harry Giles and the Kings are stepping up to console her.

Kings:

This is fantastic. Watch that video, and you’ll probably smile.

But I also can’t help but think about the fact that Giles might not be with the Kings by the time this girl attends a game.