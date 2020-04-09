Warriors owner admits coronavirus suspension could limit team’s spending. Or not.

It’s the running theme going on with the NBA right now: Nobody knows what is next.

Nobody knows if the league is going to play again, and if so when. Will there be regular season games? Will the games be in a “bubble” in Las Vegas or some other city? Will the players see a reduction in future paychecks, and how much?

That leaves teams trying to plan out a lot of different scenarios to be prepared for whatever comes next.

That includes the Warriors, a team that expects to get a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back to go with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and everyone else. This was a team that wants to return to contention and would spend in the offseason to do so (not that they have a lot of cap space).

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic had Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob on his podcast and asked if the suspension of play has changed how much the franchise will be willing to spend this off-season (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area). He doesn’t know.

“We’re looking at all of those questions and the possible answers. But I don’t really have a good sense yet because I really have no idea how this is gonna shake out. We don’t know what the salary cap is gonna be, we don’t know what the luxury tax is gonna be. “We don’t really know what we can plan on at this point. We just have to look at a lot of different scenarios. That’s what we’re doing right now. It could make a huge difference, it might make no difference.”

Still, the Warriors want to be aggressive with Curry, Thompson, and Green ready to go next season.

“We realize those guys, with their ages, we’re in a certain window of opportunity. And we would certainly like to take advantage. And that was our plan — and still until further notice — is our plan for next year and the next few years. However, a lot of things could change. And we’re gonna have to adjust, just like every other team , to whatever the new situation is in the NBA. It’s so up in the air right now. I just don’t know.”

The other 29 NBA teams are in some variation of the same place, trying to run scenarios for what comes next while waiting to see what plays out with the coronavirus and our nation’s response to it.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league would not make any decision until May, and that likely will not be early May.