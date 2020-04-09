NBA Horse
See bracket for NBA HORSE competition

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2020, 11:27 AM EDT
The biggest names for the NBA HORSE competition already leaked: Trae Young, Chris Paul and Zach LaVine.

Now, we have the full field.

The other competitors are a current NBA player (Mike Conley), two former NBA players (Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups), a current WNBA player (Allie Quigley) and a former WNBA player (Tamika Catchings).

Here’s the bracket:

NBA HORSE bracket

The NBA HORSE quarterfinals will be televised Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern. The semifinals and final will be televised the following Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The rules, per NBA release:

A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails.  Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated.

No dunking is a big blow to LaVine. That was his nearly unstoppable competitive advantage (which is surely why it’s banned).

As is, all eight entrants have a shot. The current NBA players would usually have a greater superiority, but with training interrupted, the field is leveled. Anyone could get hot during the competition, which will be held with each player shooting from a separate location.

I don’t have high expectations for this event. Previous NBA HORSE competitions at All-Star Weekend underwhelmed.

But with the coronavirus pandemic forcing widespread cancellations in sports, the bar is low. I’ll watch this.

2020 PBT Awards: Sixth Man of the Year

Clippers Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams and Thunder guard Dennis Schroder
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

1.  Montrezl Harrell, Clippers

2.  Dennis Schroder, Thunder

3.  Derrick Rose, Pistons

A Clipper gets my vote, and for the first time in years, it’s not Lou Williams (who would be fourth on my ballot). Montrezl Harrell improved his game this year defensively and he continues to bring energy and grit off the bench that has made the Clippers’ second unit one of the most feared in the league. Schroder had a fantastic season, mostly when paired in a three-guard lineup with Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Rose faded a little at the end and the Pistons didn’t win much, but he averaged 18.1 points a game and was the team’s best player for chunks of the season.

Dan Feldman

1. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers

2. Dennis Schroder, Thunder

3. Christian Wood, Pistons

After finishing a deserved third for this award last year, Montrezl Harrell improved his scoring skill and played stingier defense while maintaining his energetic style. That moved him past Clippers reserve teammate and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams. Harrell and Williams work well in tandem, but it seems Harrell has taken a little more ownership of their shared production.

Dennis Schroder scored more effectively than ever. He also diversified his all-around game to fit with the Thunder’s other point guards, Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Schroder absolutely deserves credit for helping make that trio work.

Christian Wood narrowly topped Bucks guards George Hill and Donte DiVincenzo, who both did plenty to help replace Malcolm Brogdon. Wood made so many productive plays inside and out, especially as a starter after the Pistons traded Andre Drummond. That’s part of being a good reserve, stepping up when the starter is unavailable.

Keith Smith

1. Dennis Schroder, Thunder

2. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers

3. Lou Williams, Clippers

It seemed like this might be another year where the two Clippers could have split the award, but Dennis Schroder was just a bit better than both. In his second year coming off the Thunder bench, Schroder has put together the best season of his career. He’s averaging 19 points per game, while shooting 46.8% from the field overall and 38.1% from three, both career highs. And he’s also averaging 4.1 assists per game and 3.7 rebounds per game. To top it off, Schroder is regularly a part of the closing lineup for the surprising Thunder.

L.A.’s two bench stars could be mainstays on this ballot if they stay in reserve roles with the Clippers. Williams has hit Jamal Crawford-territory, where award could be named for him. He had another outstanding scoring season at 18.7 points per game, but what stood out was Williams’ career-best 5.7 assists per game. Harrell also continued to impress with 18.6 points on 58% shooting, to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Report: NBA players will receive full paychecks Wednesday

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT
NBA paychecks are due Wednesday, which created a showdown in a league missing out on significant revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners reportedly wanted to withhold 50 percent of those paychecks and going forward. Players reportedly countered with a 25 percent reduction beginning in mid-May.

For now, the status quo remains, as desired by the National Basketball Players Association.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Players will lose money due to this stoppage. The Collective Bargaining Agreement distributes revenue nearly evenly between owners and players. So, both sides will feel a hit.

The biggest question: When?

So far, owners are suffering the losses. Players are still being paid on time.

But players will eventually relinquish a portion of their paychecks this season. Even the NBPA’s counterproposal ceded that, and the union has warned agents to prepare.

The NBA can withhold salaries through force majeure. But that requires canceling games. According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, that won’t happen until May at the earliest.

So, that leaves negotiation rather than just relying on CBA mechanisms. Both sides want to maintain some semblance of the current system, including avoiding a huge salary-cap drop next season.

If players want to get paid a “normal” amount next season, they’ll have to relinquish the lost money at another time. Some of that will happen this season, when some owners are hurting.

It won’t start Wednesday. But paycheck reductions are coming soon enough.

Doc Rivers: ‘I know Kawhi’s overworking. I can guarantee you that.’

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Paul George said the Clippers want to “win the break” — be the team in the best shape whenever games return. Finally healthy, the Clippers felt they were building momentum right as the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, Doc Rivers echoed that thought talking about his Clippers team. The guy he’s least worried about is Kawhi Leonard, as relayed by Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I know Kawhi’s overworking. I can guarantee you that,” Rivers said with a laugh Wednesday on a video call with reporters. “And the difference is, during the summer, Kawhi couldn’t work, you know, so now he’s got this break, and he’s able to train.

“The Kawhi we’ll see will be in phenomenal shape. PG [Paul George] is another guy that’s gonna be in phenomenal shape.”

Like a lot of teams, the Clippers sent workout equipment home with players before social distancing kicked in — which was earlier in California than some other parts of the nation — and the players have had group workouts over Zoom, team president Lawrence Frank said. However, few players have a basket and a chance to shoot right now, he added (also an issue with a lot of teams).

The question is if and when the Clippers will get to test that conditioning and make a title run. Nobody knows, but Rivers said the Clippers will be ready.

“If it means we get to play and continue our pursuit for the goal that we want, I feel like Dr. Seuss: ‘I will play anywhere. I will play in a house. I will play in a mouse,'” Rivers said. “I think that’s how our team feels. We don’t care where, when, why, what. We just want to go after our goal. I’m speaking by myself on that.”

He also speaks for a lot of fans who want to see the league back in action.

Jerry Stackhouse: I wish I never played with Michael Jordan on Wizards

Wizards Jerry Stackhouse and Michael Jordan
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Michael Jordan – according to Ray Lewis – regrets playing for the Wizards.

Jordan wouldn’t be the only one who wishes his stint in Washington never happened.

Between Jordan’s two seasons with the Wizards, they traded Richard Hamilton to the Pistons for Jerry Stackhouse.

Stackhouse on The Woj Pod:

Honestly, I wish I never played in Washington, for a number of reasons. I felt like we were on our way in Detroit before I got traded there. But it was really challenging to be able to be in a situation with an idol who – at this particular point, I felt like I was a better player. And things were still being run through Michael Jordan. And I think Doug Collins – I love Doug. But I think that was an opportunity for him to make up for some ill moments that they may have had back in Chicago. So, pretty much everything that Michael wanted to do. We got off to a pretty good start, and then I think he didn’t like the way the offense was running, because it was running a little bit more through me. He wanted to get a little more isolations on the post, of course, so we had more isolations for him on the post. And it just kind of spiraled in a way that where I didn’t enjoy that season at all. Kind of the picture that I had in my mind of Michael Jordan and the reverence I had for him, I lost a little bit of it during the course of that year.

It’s surprising Stackhouse admitted this. Jordan is so revered, and Stackhouse is a fellow North Carolina Tar Heel.

It’s unsurprising Stackhouse felt this way. He was just coming into his own as a player. Stackhouse became an All-Star in Detroit then altered his game to better fit a team construct, helping to key the Pistons’ sudden emerge as a good team. Then, he had to defer to Jordan on a mediocre Wizards team? That’s tough.

Jordan was also a demanding teammate and larger-than-life presence. That played well when he was at the peak of his powers. By his Washington days, it wasn’t quite as endearing.

I can’t help but think of Kobe Bryant, who wanted to join Jordan on the Wizards. I bet, at one point, Stackhouse would’ve also wished to play with Jordan. But they say “never meet your heroes” for a reason. Bryant was spared the frustrations Stackhouse faced.

Don’t blame Jordan for continuing to play after his Bulls tenure. He had the itch, and a team wanted him. He earned his place on the Wizards’ roster and atop the power structure. Stackhouse’s happiness was just an unfortunate casualty of the situation. That’s sometimes how it goes for players who the team isn’t build around.