Kobe Bryant
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BN

Kobe Bryant’s latest book to debut atop best-seller list

Associated PressApr 9, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kobe Bryant is back atop the best-seller lists, days after the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar was selected to the Hall of Fame.

The latest release from Bryant’s Granity Studios, “The Wizenard Series: Season One” will debut at No. 1 on The New York Times’ middle-grade hardcover list that will be published April 19. Earlier this week, it had already hit No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list for children’s basketball books.

Bryant and daughter Gianna were among nine who died in a helicopter crash in late January

Season One, the latest installment of Bryant’s Wizenard story line that follows the progress of a young basketball player dealing with various trials and tribulations, was released last week. Bryant’s company describes it as “a story of strain and sacrifice, supernatural breakthroughs, and supreme dedication to the game.”

Other books created by Bryant’s content company soared in popularity in the days following the basketball legend’s death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Those other books from Granity to make best-seller lists earlier this year include “Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof,” “Legacy And The Queen” and “The Wizenard: Training Camp” — the prequel to this best-seller.

Bryant’s 2018 book “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” was also a best-seller and has been on Amazon’s top lists for much of this year as well.

Much of Granity’s work has continued after Bryant’s death, including installments of the “Detail” sports analysis series of programs on ESPN. Granity, after Bryant’s death, said it would continue his mission of “using creative education to inspire people to be the best versions of themselves.”

Bryant won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, retiring in 2016 to spend his full-time focus on Granity and his passion for content and storytelling. The two-time Olympic gold medalist also was an Academy Award winner in 2018, and this past weekend was announced as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

Doc Rivers: “I know Kawhi’s overworking. I can guarantee you that”

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Paul George said the Clippers want to “win the break” — be the team in the best shape whenever games return. Finally healthy, the Clippers felt they were building momentum right as the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, Doc Rivers echoed that thought talking about his Clippers team. The guy he’s least worried about is Kawhi Leonard, as relayed by Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I know Kawhi’s overworking. I can guarantee you that,” Rivers said with a laugh Wednesday on a video call with reporters. “And the difference is, during the summer, Kawhi couldn’t work, you know, so now he’s got this break, and he’s able to train.

“The Kawhi we’ll see will be in phenomenal shape. PG [Paul George] is another guy that’s gonna be in phenomenal shape.”

Like a lot of teams, the Clippers sent workout equipment home with players before social distancing kicked in — which was earlier in California than some other parts of the nation — and the players have had group workouts over Zoom, team president Lawrence Frank said. However, few players have a basket and a chance to shoot right now, he added (also an issue with a lot of teams).

The question is if and when the Clippers will get to test that conditioning and make a title run. Nobody knows, but Rivers said the Clippers will be ready.

“If it means we get to play and continue our pursuit for the goal that we want, I feel like Dr. Seuss: ‘I will play anywhere. I will play in a house. I will play in a mouse,'” Rivers said. “I think that’s how our team feels. We don’t care where, when, why, what. We just want to go after our goal. I’m speaking by myself on that.”

He also speaks for a lot of fans who want to see the league back in action.

Jerry Stackhouse: I wish I never played with Michael Jordan on Wizards

Wizards Jerry Stackhouse and Michael Jordan
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan – according to Ray Lewis – regrets playing for the Wizards.

Jordan wouldn’t be the only one who wishes his stint in Washington never happened.

Between Jordan’s two seasons with the Wizards, they traded Richard Hamilton to the Pistons for Jerry Stackhouse.

Stackhouse on The Woj Pod:

Honestly, I wish I never played in Washington, for a number of reasons. I felt like we were on our way in Detroit before I got traded there. But it was really challenging to be able to be in a situation with an idol who – at this particular point, I felt like I was a better player. And things were still being run through Michael Jordan. And I think Doug Collins – I love Doug. But I think that was an opportunity for him to make up for some ill moments that they may have had back in Chicago. So, pretty much everything that Michael wanted to do. We got off to a pretty good start, and then I think he didn’t like the way the offense was running, because it was running a little bit more through me. He wanted to get a little more isolations on the post, of course, so we had more isolations for him on the post. And it just kind of spiraled in a way that where I didn’t enjoy that season at all. Kind of the picture that I had in my mind of Michael Jordan and the reverence I had for him, I lost a little bit of it during the course of that year.

It’s surprising Stackhouse admitted this. Jordan is so revered, and Stackhouse is a fellow North Carolina Tar Heel.

It’s unsurprising Stackhouse felt this way. He was just coming into his own as a player. Stackhouse became an All-Star in Detroit then altered his game to better fit a team construct, helping to key the Pistons’ sudden emerge as a good team. Then, he had to defer to Jordan on a mediocre Wizards team? That’s tough.

Jordan was also a demanding teammate and larger-than-life presence. That played well when he was at the peak of his powers. By his Washington days, it wasn’t quite as endearing.

I can’t help but think of Kobe Bryant, who wanted to join Jordan on the Wizards. I bet, at one point, Stackhouse would’ve also wished to play with Jordan. But they say “never meet your heroes” for a reason. Bryant was spared the frustrations Stackhouse faced.

Don’t blame Jordan for continuing to play after his Bulls tenure. He had the itch, and a team wanted him. He earned his place on the Wizards’ roster and atop the power structure. Stackhouse’s happiness was just an unfortunate casualty of the situation. That’s sometimes how it goes for players who the team isn’t build around.

Report: Bulls hiring Nuggets’ Arturas Karnisovas to lead front office

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2020, 1:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nuggets executive Arturas Karnisovas separated himself in the Bulls’ search process.

Soon, he’ll take over Chicago’s basketball operations.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

With Karnisovas working under Tim Connelly, the Nuggets have drafted and developed well. Nikola Jokic was the biggest gem, but Denver has more than its fair share of success stories. Though it’s difficult to assign credit and blame from the outside, Karnisovas developed a reputation for his ability to connect with people around the world, scouting acumen and meticulousness.

In Chicago, Karnisovas inherits a team stuffed with high-variance young players. Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. could all play central roles on the next good Bulls team. Or not. Each has shown flashes. None has proven himself. It’s on Karnisovas to identify who’s a keeper and how to proceed with the others.

Chicago has all its future first-round picks, including a high one in the upcoming draft. So, Karnisovas will have a big opportunity to put his stamp on the organization next offseason.

The Bulls could eventually become more of a force in free agency. Chicago is a large market. But drafting and development will be key to heading in the right direction.

It’s unclear how patient Bulls ownership will be. Fans – eager to be rid of the Gar Forman-John Paxson regime – will give Karnisovas ample opportunity to succeed. That can influence ownership.

Chicago’s search didn’t go completely smoothly. Other candidates opted to stay with their current teams. Questions emerged about whether the Bulls were giving potential black candidates fair treatment.

But Chicago got a respected executive, and Karnisovas got his first chance to run an NBA front office. This definitely could work out, though anytime someone ascends to a new position – especially a leadership role – there’s risk with the unknown.

Report: Black executives bothered by Bulls’ search

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eight candidates have been connected to the Bulls’ search for a lead executive:

Webster is of Japanese descent. The other seven are white.

Ferry, Colangelo and Wilcox particularly raise eyebrows. While running the Hawks, Ferry used “African” pejoratively to describe Luol Deng. Colangelo lost his job running the 76ers amid a burner-Twitter scandal. Wilcox made an inappropriate racial joke while working in Atlanta.

Chicago’s search has included no black known candidates.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

The reaction from a handful of NBA’s black executives, who spoke to The Undefeated on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely on the topic, was disappointment and frustration.

“I find it strange in this environment that there has not been one black candidate that the Bulls have spoken to so far,” one NBA general manager said. “If they did now after being called out, it would seem token in nature.”

Said another NBA assistant general manager: “That is a slap in the face. Their worst is still being considered over our best. The league is going to have to do something. It does get frustrating.”

It’s difficult to assess racial bias on a case-by-case basis. The Bulls should interview the best candidates. Perhaps, they honestly believe they’ve done that. Diversity is bigger than checking boxes of race.

But, in aggregate, far too few black people run NBA front offices. It is simply unbelievable this breakdown is the outcome a fair system.

Ferry and Colangelo represent the worst of how favorable treatment works. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly vouched for Ferry, whose father (Bob Ferry) played in the NBA then spent nearly two decades as a general manger. Colangelo’s father (Jerry Colangelo) is also well-connected at the highest levels of the league. Considering how they flamed out in their previous jobs, Danny Ferry and Bryan Colangelo at least appear to be benefiting from nepotism.

This issue isn’t unique to Chicago or even the NBA. It crosses into all sectors. Nepotism tends to favor those who’ve held power dating back previous generations – i.e., white people.

Black candidates also face stereotypes about intelligence and leadership.

That’s why it’s important for anyone running a job search to confront their own biases. The Bulls might have thought Karnisovas, Simon, Webster, Buchanan, Zanik, Ferry, Colangelo and Wilcox are the best candidates. But did COO Michael Reinsdorf or anyone else involved stop for introspection: Why did no black candidates emerge? Is it because these eight were truly the best options? Or because of underlying bias?

Ferry, Colangelo and the lack of black candidates particularly make it difficult to accept the former.

One of the quoted general managers is correct about the appearance of tokenism. Karnisovas has reportedly already emerged as the leading candidate. Just interviewing a black candidate now would be perceived as inauthentic. The Bulls would have to reconsider how they’ve conducted this search then relaunch it. If a fair process still landed on Karnisovas, reasonable observers wouldn’t object.

Heck, I can’t rule out that this was a fair process that that landed on Karnisovas, Simon, Webster, Buchanan, Zanik, Ferry, Colangelo and Wilcox as candidates. It’s just hard to believe that.

Whether or not it was a fair process in Chicago, this discussion can be productive. Hopefully, it leads to future hirers thoughtfully considering how to eliminate racial bias from their process.