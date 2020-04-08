Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Report: Black executives bothered by Bulls’ search

By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eight candidates have been connected to the Bulls’ search for a lead executive:

Webster is of Japanese descent. The other seven are white.

Ferry, Colangelo and Wilcox particularly raise eyebrows. While running the Hawks, Ferry used “African” pejoratively to describe Luol Deng. Colangelo lost his job running the 76ers amid a burner-Twitter scandal. Wilcox made an inappropriate racial joke while working in Atlanta.

Chicago’s search has included no black known candidates.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

The reaction from a handful of NBA’s black executives, who spoke to The Undefeated on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely on the topic, was disappointment and frustration.

“I find it strange in this environment that there has not been one black candidate that the Bulls have spoken to so far,” one NBA general manager said. “If they did now after being called out, it would seem token in nature.”

Said another NBA assistant general manager: “That is a slap in the face. Their worst is still being considered over our best. The league is going to have to do something. It does get frustrating.”

It’s difficult to assess racial bias on a case-by-case basis. The Bulls should interview the best candidates. Perhaps, they honestly believe they’ve done that. Diversity is bigger than checking boxes of race.

But, in aggregate, far too few black people run NBA front offices. It is simply unbelievable this breakdown is the outcome a fair system.

Ferry and Colangelo represent the worst of how favorable treatment works. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly vouched for Ferry, whose father (Bob Ferry) played in the NBA then spent nearly two decades as a general manger. Colangelo’s father (Jerry Colangelo) is also well-connected at the highest levels of the league. Considering how they flamed out in their previous jobs, Danny Ferry and Bryan Colangelo at least appear to be benefiting from nepotism.

This issue isn’t unique to Chicago or even the NBA. It crosses into all sectors. Nepotism tends to favor those who’ve held power dating back previous generations – i.e., white people.

Black candidates also face stereotypes about intelligence and leadership.

That’s why it’s important for anyone running a job search to confront their own biases. The Bulls might have thought Karnisovas, Simon, Webster, Buchanan, Zanik, Ferry, Colangelo and Wilcox are the best candidates. But did COO Michael Reinsdorf or anyone else involved stop for introspection: Why did no black candidates emerge? Is it because these eight were truly the best options? Or because of underlying bias?

Ferry, Colangelo and the lack of black candidates particularly make it difficult to accept the former.

One of the quoted general managers is correct about the appearance of tokenism. Karnisovas has reportedly already emerged as the leading candidate. Just interviewing a black candidate now would be perceived as inauthentic. The Bulls would have to reconsider how they’ve conducted this search then relaunch it. If a fair process still landed on Karnisovas, reasonable observers wouldn’t object.

Heck, I can’t rule out that this was a fair process that that landed on Karnisovas, Simon, Webster, Buchanan, Zanik, Ferry, Colangelo and Wilcox as candidates. It’s just hard to believe that.

Whether or not it was a fair process in Chicago, this discussion can be productive. Hopefully, it leads to future hirers thoughtfully considering how to eliminate racial bias from their process.

Ray Allen grows out hair, challenges LeBron James to follow (photo)

LeBron James and Ray Allen
Hector Gabino/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron Jameshair has been an issue in the best of times.

These are not the best of times.

Barbershops are closed due to the coronavirus. People don’t have the same access to haircuts and other hair care.

Ray Allen – known for his shaved head while playing – is making a case for acceptance.

Allen:

View this post on Instagram

I wasn't gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I'm at with it. Lol So I'm gonna ride #myJefferson out until the "Rona" kicks rocks! For those of you that don’t know I have cut my own hair my whole life so it’s been hard not to put the clippers to it but when I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona! Lol Fish don't fry in the kitchen, beans don't burn on the grill, took a whole lotta tryin, just to get up that hill, now we're up in the big leagues, getting our turn at bat, as long as we live, it's you and me baby, there ain't nothing wrong with that"! I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are! Lol. #pulluptothescenewitmyceilinmissin #shoutouttothefivehead #movinonuptotheeastside #myjeffersonon @kingjames @richardajefferson @carroyo79 @ripcity3232 @mrcbooz @shaq @starburymarbury @dwilk3000 @jermaineoneal @therealchrisspencer #napsknotsandbeebeeshots #georgejeffersonchallenge #kickitray

A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour) on

This is brave of Allen. He didn’t have to show us this side of him.

He also didn’t have to put LeBron and several retired players (Richard Jefferson, Carlos Arroyo, Richard Hamilton, Carlos Boozer, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephon Marbury, Damien Wilkins, Jermaine O’Neal) on blast like this.

LeBron James: I’d have no closure if NBA doesn’t finish season

Lakers star LeBron James
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA season, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, could be finished.

That doesn’t sit well with Lakers star LeBron James.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

No player has more stake in finishing the season than LeBron.

LeBron’s Lakers are a championship contender, and a title alone is fulfilling. For LeBron, it’s also a chance to build on his legacy, which already places him in the greatest-of-all-time conversation. He’s also in this year’s MVP debate, though almost certainly would need more time to catch Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 35-year-old LeBron won’t have many more opportunities like this. He already invested so much into this season.

It’s unclear when it’ll be safe to hold games. But whenever that it is, the NBA should resume with a lead-in then the playoffs for this season. The postseason is too lucrative to cancel. Even if it means disrupting future regular seasons, it’d be worth it.

Substantially restructuring the calendar would require negotiation between owners and players, but both sides are incentivized to maximize revenue. LeBron has influence, and could wield it to get the closure he wants. That’s even easier considering the money that’d come with holding the playoffs, which should entice every decision-maker.

Kevin Garnett talks SuperSonics, Kobe, Hall of Fame

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 8, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Garnett always found Seattle to be a difficult place for opponents. He played in 27 games there during his NBA career, leaving the court as a winner only eight times.

He remembers those days. And respects them, too.

In a wide-ranging interview this week with The Associated Press, Garnett covered plenty of topics, including the announcement over the weekend that he officially is a member of the Class of 2020 for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his relationship with fellow inductee Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and his plans for the next five and 10 years.

But there was also a surprise: Garnett revealed a deep affinity for Seattle, to the point where he said he’d like to see the NBA return to that city – and said he would bring a team there if he could.

“If I have a dream, I would say that I would love to give be able to go and buy the Seattle SuperSonics and reactivate the Pacific Northwest,” Garnett said. “Seattle was huge to our league. I would love to be able to do that. That’s what’s up. If there’s one thing I could do tomorrow, it would be that.”

These days, it’s not that uncommon for Garnett to be thinking big.

He found out late last week that he had been officially selected to the Hall of Fame, part of a nine-person group that will include four going in as players – himself, Bryant, Tim Duncan and Tamika Catchings. He raved about each for various reasons; Bryant for his competitive fire, Duncan because they were elite at the same position, Catchings for her body of work.

He said he still savors his battles with Bryant and Duncan.

“I like to think that steel sharpens steel, and I like to think that all three of us pushed each other to be the best that we could be,” Garnett said. “To be going in such a class like this, I’m more than honored.”

And the news came at a time where the coronavirus pandemic overshadows everything. Garnett has even limited how much news he can absorb, saying too much of what he sees is “scary.”

“I’ll be honest, I’ve just been feeding myself things to stay stimulated and I exercise a lot,” Garnett said. “I should be able to run a marathon when this (is) over with. … I’ve unplugged from the overall beast of it. I’m feeding myself with books, feeding myself with documentaries.”

They are a necessary distraction, in what has been a trying year. Garnett does not have great things to say about 2020, with the pandemic coming when he is still personally reeling from Bryant’s Jan. 26 death in a helicopter crash.

“I ain’t going to front, man, since Kobe died, it’s been like upside down. 2020 has been (awful),” Garnett said. “So, I’ve just been trying to maintain and … appreciating some of the small intangible things and actually enjoying life a little bit or trying to and be productive.”

For Garnett, that passion intersects with one of the passions Bryant had: Creating content. Bryant was connecting with people through children’s books, documentaries and other projects, and Garnett has a similar diversity in his content plans these days.

Garnett has a company called Content Cartel that he’s working hard to continue building now, even when basketball is in its hiatus for at least another several weeks.

“I got stories for every event it feels like,” he said. “I want to share that. They’re fun stories, they’re stuff that I’ve survived, they’re stuff that I think is compelling, I think it’s stuff that younger generation or younger people, or even people period can take from and use as a solution or as influence.”

And if he had one piece of advice for players today, as they deal with these uncertain times, it was this: Stay ready.

“Tomorrow is everything,” Garnett said. “So I think players obviously need to be locked into tomorrow and trying to create a tomorrow for not just them, but for their families. You’ve got to stay ready. I would stay as sharp as I could. It’s always something that you can do. We’re in this all together, man. This ain’t someone or one single individual going through it. We, everyone around the globe, are going through this.”

Jayson Tatum: James Harden deserved MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo last season

By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

James Harden griped about Giannis Antetokounmpo winning 2019 NBA Most Valuable Player. That began a back-and-forth between Antetokounmpo and Harden, who won 2018 MVP but finished second last year.

Now, Celtics forward Jason Tatum has entered the fray.

Tatum on Instagram with pep_gol1ve:

James Harden should’ve won MVP last year.

He definitely should have won back-to-back MVPs.

I appreciate Tatum’s opinion. That said, Antetokounmpo deserved 2019 MVP.

Antetokounmpo has downplayed a feud with Harden, but it’s tough to believe Antetokounmpo hasn’t found extra motivation against the Rockets – or even Harden’s All-Star team. Likewise, Antetokounmpo could have a little more juice when the Bucks next face Boston.