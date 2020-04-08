Lakers star LeBron James
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James: I’d have no closure if NBA doesn’t finish season

By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA season, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, could be finished.

That doesn’t sit well with Lakers star LeBron James.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

No player has more stake in finishing the season than LeBron.

LeBron’s Lakers are a championship contender, and a title alone is fulfilling. For LeBron, it’s also a chance to build on his legacy, which already places him in the greatest-of-all-time conversation. He’s also in this year’s MVP debate, though almost certainly would need more time to catch Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 35-year-old LeBron won’t have many more opportunities like this. He already invested so much into this season.

It’s unclear when it’ll be safe to hold games. But whenever that it is, the NBA should resume with a lead-in then the playoffs for this season. The postseason is too lucrative to cancel. Even if it means disrupting future regular seasons, it’d be worth it.

Substantially restructuring the calendar would require negotiation between owners and players, but both sides are incentivized to maximize revenue. LeBron has influence, and could wield it to get the closure he wants. That’s even easier considering the money that’d come with holding the playoffs, which should entice every decision-maker.

Kevin Garnett talks SuperSonics, Kobe, Hall of Fame

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 8, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Garnett always found Seattle to be a difficult place for opponents. He played in 27 games there during his NBA career, leaving the court as a winner only eight times.

He remembers those days. And respects them, too.

In a wide-ranging interview this week with The Associated Press, Garnett covered plenty of topics, including the announcement over the weekend that he officially is a member of the Class of 2020 for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his relationship with fellow inductee Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and his plans for the next five and 10 years.

But there was also a surprise: Garnett revealed a deep affinity for Seattle, to the point where he said he’d like to see the NBA return to that city – and said he would bring a team there if he could.

“If I have a dream, I would say that I would love to give be able to go and buy the Seattle SuperSonics and reactivate the Pacific Northwest,” Garnett said. “Seattle was huge to our league. I would love to be able to do that. That’s what’s up. If there’s one thing I could do tomorrow, it would be that.”

These days, it’s not that uncommon for Garnett to be thinking big.

He found out late last week that he had been officially selected to the Hall of Fame, part of a nine-person group that will include four going in as players – himself, Bryant, Tim Duncan and Tamika Catchings. He raved about each for various reasons; Bryant for his competitive fire, Duncan because they were elite at the same position, Catchings for her body of work.

He said he still savors his battles with Bryant and Duncan.

“I like to think that steel sharpens steel, and I like to think that all three of us pushed each other to be the best that we could be,” Garnett said. “To be going in such a class like this, I’m more than honored.”

And the news came at a time where the coronavirus pandemic overshadows everything. Garnett has even limited how much news he can absorb, saying too much of what he sees is “scary.”

“I’ll be honest, I’ve just been feeding myself things to stay stimulated and I exercise a lot,” Garnett said. “I should be able to run a marathon when this (is) over with. … I’ve unplugged from the overall beast of it. I’m feeding myself with books, feeding myself with documentaries.”

They are a necessary distraction, in what has been a trying year. Garnett does not have great things to say about 2020, with the pandemic coming when he is still personally reeling from Bryant’s Jan. 26 death in a helicopter crash.

“I ain’t going to front, man, since Kobe died, it’s been like upside down. 2020 has been (awful),” Garnett said. “So, I’ve just been trying to maintain and … appreciating some of the small intangible things and actually enjoying life a little bit or trying to and be productive.”

For Garnett, that passion intersects with one of the passions Bryant had: Creating content. Bryant was connecting with people through children’s books, documentaries and other projects, and Garnett has a similar diversity in his content plans these days.

Garnett has a company called Content Cartel that he’s working hard to continue building now, even when basketball is in its hiatus for at least another several weeks.

“I got stories for every event it feels like,” he said. “I want to share that. They’re fun stories, they’re stuff that I’ve survived, they’re stuff that I think is compelling, I think it’s stuff that younger generation or younger people, or even people period can take from and use as a solution or as influence.”

And if he had one piece of advice for players today, as they deal with these uncertain times, it was this: Stay ready.

“Tomorrow is everything,” Garnett said. “So I think players obviously need to be locked into tomorrow and trying to create a tomorrow for not just them, but for their families. You’ve got to stay ready. I would stay as sharp as I could. It’s always something that you can do. We’re in this all together, man. This ain’t someone or one single individual going through it. We, everyone around the globe, are going through this.”

Jayson Tatum: James Harden deserved MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo last season

By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

James Harden griped about Giannis Antetokounmpo winning 2019 NBA Most Valuable Player. That began a back-and-forth between Antetokounmpo and Harden, who won 2018 MVP but finished second last year.

Now, Celtics forward Jason Tatum has entered the fray.

Tatum on Instagram with pep_gol1ve:

James Harden should’ve won MVP last year.

He definitely should have won back-to-back MVPs.

I appreciate Tatum’s opinion. That said, Antetokounmpo deserved 2019 MVP.

Antetokounmpo has downplayed a feud with Harden, but it’s tough to believe Antetokounmpo hasn’t found extra motivation against the Rockets – or even Harden’s All-Star team. Likewise, Antetokounmpo could have a little more juice when the Bucks next face Boston.

Report: Trae Young, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine to compete in H-O-R-S-E

Trae Young and Chris Paul
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Televised H-O-R-S-E during the NBA’s coronavirus stoppage?

The Hawks’ Trae Young, Thunder’s Chris Paul and Bulls’ Zach LaVine are apparently in.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The NBA had H-O-R-S-E at 2009 and 2010 All-Star Weekends. The event was a dud. But we’re all far more desperate for fresh basketball content now.

Young (deep shooting), Paul (consistent shooting from different ranges) and LaVine (hops) each bring distinctive strengths. Lavine’s is most difficult to match. He could just do dunks that no opponents could even approach. Even reinvigorated, Paul merely dunking at all is noteworthy. Perhaps, LaVine won’t be allowed to dunk on every try.

As far as retired players, Paul Pierce is a good guess:

Chicago interviews Bryan Colangelo, Danny Ferry for top basketball job

AP Photo
By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are job interviews done because the team or business is genuinely interested in hiring that candidate. Then, there are job interviews done more as a courtesy.

Bulls fans are hoping the latest news on the search for a new head of basketball operations falls into the latter category.

Colangelo was forced out in Philadelphia in controversy after his wife was found to have a burner Twitter account that backed her husband and slammed players. Ferry was let go as the head man in Atlanta after reading a scouting report to minority owners of the team that included racist language about Luol Deng. Both are veteran executives but it could be tough to put either in front-facing positions within the Bulls organization.

Sources told NBC Sports that Denver GM Arturas Karnisovas is the clear frontrunner for the job at this point, which echoes what others have reported. He’s a strong fit in Chicago, a franchise that needs the kind of smart drafting and player development program Karnisovas helped develop in Denver. What role John Paxson would play in the new organization — he says he’s willing to step down if requested — and if Jim Boylen would be back as coach have not been decided (but Boylen’s seat is hot).

The Bulls are still going through the hiring process. With league play suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no timeline pressure to get a deal done quickly.