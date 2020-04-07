Maryland big Jalen Smith
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Likely first-rounder, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jalen Smith was Maryland’s first AP All-American in a decade.

Now, the sophomore is taking the next step – to the NBA draft.

Smith:

Smith will probably go in the first round, maybe even somewhere in the middle. But he could also slip into the second round.

At 6-foot-10, Smith will likely settle in as a center in the NBA, especially as he continues to bulk up. He’s just not mobile enough to consistently defend power forwards. Heck, his defense in space will still be a concern at center. That’s a flaw that can make bigs unplayable in the modern NBA.

Otherwise, there’s plenty to like about Smith.

He can run pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops, developing into a quality 3-point shooter this season. He has even show ability to shoot on the move from distance.

Smith doesn’t pass much, and his ball-handling forays are uninspiring. But he makes up for it with active screening, on and off the ball.

He checks all the boxes with interior defense. Smith blocks shots and rebounds well, putting his leaping ability to good use on both fronts.

A productive defensive big who shoots 3-pointers? Smith won’t fall too far until a team appreciates his strengths and hopes to figure out the rest.

Kevin Garnett: Should’ve joined Paul Pierce & Ray Allen sooner, would’ve probably won 3-4 titles

By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Garnett has said he regrets not leaving the Timberwolves sooner.

That statement came to light amid Garnett’s ongoing feud with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. But it also makes sense. Garnett spent his first 12 seasons in Minnesota, advancing past the first round only once.

In 2007, he facilitated a trade to the Celtics. Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen led Boston to the 2008 championship – a signature accomplishment in Garnett’s Hall of Fame resume.

Garnett, via ESPN:

Playing with Paul, playing with Ray, coming to Boston was a huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge challenge in my life. It was probably one of the biggest decisions that I made in my career, and I’m glad I made it. We should have got together a couple years earlier, right? We’d probably be sitting on about two or three more rings. But, you know, it’s all good, man.

It has become more common for stars to join forces – wherever they please. This was a different era, before LeBron James paved the way for star movement.

If Garnett, Pierce and Allen tried to force their way onto the same team sooner, it might not have been in Boston. The Celtics had to build up assets to trade for Garnett and Allen.

Pierce was trying to get traded to Dallas in 2005. Allen got traded from the Seattle SuperSonics to the Bucks in 2003. So, both players were movable earlier. Garnett was the one showing most loyalty, which the Timberwolves were eager to reciprocate with their franchise player.

By the time they played together, Garnett, Pierce and Allen were all in their 30s. They had one great season and a few more excellent seasons. But soon enough, their natural declines hit. So, it’s easy to wonder “what if?” Those three definitely could have won more titles if they linked up sooner, though it’s worth noting just how savvy those three had become by the time they reached Boston. Their basketball intelligence might not have been quite so high in previous seasons.

In the end, it worked out well enough. Garnett, Pierce and Allen got rings. Though it’s natural to wonder whether they could have won three or four, it sure beats wondering whether they could have won one.

Jeff Van Gundy says he has never eaten hummus

hummus
Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans tweeted about hummus:

What a great lesson for everyone who has never tried hummus. It’s worth a taste.

But NBA commentator Jeff Van Gundy isn’t biting.

Van Gundy on ESPNews:

Never tried it.

I wouldn’t call me bland. I would call me fundamental. I’m very fundamental in my eating. I’m not trying to do trick shots. I know what I like. I eat what I like. And why would I try something out of the realm if I already know I like something very well?

I’m happy with what I eat. I don’t eat to live. I live to eat. And why would I try something that I – I like a lot of different foods. But I’m well-rounded enough. I don’t need to round any more. My body is round. My eating habits are well-rounded. I’m trying to eat better during this quarantine. And I don’t need to be shamed about my lack of hummus.

I thought Van Gundy’s prediction the NBA would cancel the rest of its season was a hot take.

But unapologetically refusing even to try hummus? That’s spicier than a delicious red-pepper hummus.

Report: Lakers asking some staff to defer salary

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 76ers’ plan to cut salary was met with so much outrage, they backtracked. The Jazz laid off employees and avoided similarly widespread criticism.

Now, the Lakers will dip their toe in the water.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

From “fiscally responsible” to “small group of senior level staff” to “voluntarily,” this is written to minimize backlash. Will it work? It probably depends whether observers see this as a noble sacrifice by rich executives or a mechanism to preserve the wealth of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

The NBA is missing significant revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, owners are feeling the brunt of it.

Players will take a hit soon enough, too. But the NBA, like many businesses, just isn’t generating money. That will lead to more unpleasant decisions.

Some employees being asked to defer salary is just the tip of the iceberg.

Kevin Garnett on Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor: ‘I don’t do business with snakes’

Kevin Garnett and Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Garnett despises Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

DESPISES.

Garnett, after retiring, planned to join Flip Saunders in the Timberwolves organization. But when Saunders died, that plan fell apart. Garnett blames Taylor.

So, Garnett keeps taking shots at the Timberwolves. Most visibly, Garnett – who’ll have his number retired by the Celtics – refuses to participate in having his number retired in Minnesota, where it’d make even more sense.

Garnett, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Glen knows where I’m at, I’m not entertaining it. First of all, it’s not genuine. Two, he’s getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there. Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For that, I won’t forgive Glen. I won’t forgive him for that. I thought he was a straight up person, straight up business man, and when Flip died, everything went with him.

There’s no reason to complain. Just continue to move on. My years in Minnesota and in that community, I cherish. At this point, I don’t want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him. I love my Timberwolves, I’ll always love my guys, I’ll always love the people who [f—] with me there. I’ll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don’t do business with snakes. I don’t do business with snake mu’[f—]as. I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like.

I don’t know what Taylor promised Garnett. So, it’s impossible to evaluate whether Garnett is being fair in his grudge. Maybe Taylor lied and deserves all Garnett’s scorn. Maybe Garnett heard what he wanted to hear.

But time heals most wounds, and I suspect it’ll eventually heal this one. Garnett has too many fond memories of Minnesota to let Taylor undermine all of it. The Timberwolves will eventually retire Garnett’s number.

That said, there’s clearly still plenty to overcome first.