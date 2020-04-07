Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans tweeted about hummus:
I ain’t know Hummus was that damn good
— Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) April 5, 2020
What a great lesson for everyone who has never tried hummus. It’s worth a taste.
But NBA commentator Jeff Van Gundy isn’t biting.
Van Gundy on ESPNews:
Never tried it.
I wouldn’t call me bland. I would call me fundamental. I’m very fundamental in my eating. I’m not trying to do trick shots. I know what I like. I eat what I like. And why would I try something out of the realm if I already know I like something very well?
I’m happy with what I eat. I don’t eat to live. I live to eat. And why would I try something that I – I like a lot of different foods. But I’m well-rounded enough. I don’t need to round any more. My body is round. My eating habits are well-rounded. I’m trying to eat better during this quarantine. And I don’t need to be shamed about my lack of hummus.
I thought Van Gundy’s prediction the NBA would cancel the rest of its season was a hot take.
But unapologetically refusing even to try hummus? That’s spicier than a delicious red-pepper hummus.