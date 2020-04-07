Abbie Parr/Getty Images

CJ McCollum estimates one third of NBA players live paycheck to paycheck

By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are a lot of Americans hit hard by the coronavirus’ impact on our economy — most of them people who could least afford to their paychecks stop. That included many people whose incomes were largely dependent upon the NBA, such as concession workers or janitorial staff at the arenas, or bartenders and waiters at restaurants near areas. All 30 NBA teams have put together some level of a plan to help arena workers, with numerous players pitching in to help.

Considering that, it’s difficult to have much sympathy for NBA players who may soon lose a portion of their upcoming paychecks.

But it’s going to hit some players hard because about a third live paycheck to paycheck, Portland’s CJ McCollum told former NBA player Jay Williams on “The Boardroom.”

“I think a lot of guys are going to be hurting especially people on minimums or people that didn’t just budget correctly and didn’t expect this to happen. Maybe they loaned money or paid money to family. Maybe they’re taking care of multiple people and now there’s a work stoppage for us and for a lot of people in America…

“I would say out of 450 players… 150 probably are living paycheck to paycheck.”

McCollum is a VP in the players’ union and is up to date on the negotiations between players and owners that may see a reduction in player salaries due to the cancellation of games (something that has yet to happen officially, but will). He’s also done his part, donating $170,000 to organizations working for COVID-19 relief in both his hometown of Canton, Ohio, as well as Portland.

The majority of NBA players make millions and appear to handle their finances well, there is undoubtedly a lot more education and awareness of financial issues for players than there was a couple of decades ago. Walk into a veteran locker room and it’s not uncommon to hear discussion of stocks or business investments.

However, young players will still make bad financial decisions. Family members will (in some cases) still be an unnecessary drain. There are guys making the minimum (or on two-way contracts) who are not raking in millions, and things are a little bit tighter.

The economic reality of the coronavirus suspension of play is going to hit them hard, and the players’ union knows it.

Potential lottery pick Arizona point guard Nico Mannion declares for draft

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

His coach had said this was coming, and while it took a while to become official, it did on Tuesday.

Arizona point guard Nico Mannion is entering the NBA Draft.

In what is a down draft, Mannion looks like a late lottery or mid-teens pick. However, on an NBA court he projects more as a backup point guard.

Mannion is 6’3″ with a good feel for the game who averaged 14 points and 5.3 assists a night for the Wildcats this season. He reads the game well and seems to understand when he needs to score and when he needs to facilitate. The challenge is he’s neither athletic or long by NBA standards, and his shot needs to get a lot better — 39.2 percent shooting overall and 32.7 percent from three last season. He’s had some challenges finishing at the rim against college-level defenders. His ability to improve his shooting will go a long way in determining his NBA future (that and how much he can improve on defense).

Still a smart move for a lock first-round pick to come out and start getting paid.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 but nobody knows when it will actually happen and in what form. There are restrictions on how teams can evaluate and talk to prospects. The league will decide when the draft will take place after it figures out what to do with the rest of the season and the playoffs, a decision that will not come until May at the earliest.

 

 

Kevin Garnett: Should’ve joined Paul Pierce & Ray Allen sooner, would’ve probably won 3-4 titles

By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Garnett has said he regrets not leaving the Timberwolves sooner.

That statement came to light amid Garnett’s ongoing feud with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. But it also makes sense. Garnett spent his first 12 seasons in Minnesota, advancing past the first round only once.

In 2007, he facilitated a trade to the Celtics. Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen led Boston to the 2008 championship – a signature accomplishment in Garnett’s Hall of Fame resume.

Garnett, via ESPN:

Playing with Paul, playing with Ray, coming to Boston was a huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge challenge in my life. It was probably one of the biggest decisions that I made in my career, and I’m glad I made it. We should have got together a couple years earlier, right? We’d probably be sitting on about two or three more rings. But, you know, it’s all good, man.

It has become more common for stars to join forces – wherever they please. This was a different era, before LeBron James paved the way for star movement.

If Garnett, Pierce and Allen tried to force their way onto the same team sooner, it might not have been in Boston. The Celtics had to build up assets to trade for Garnett and Allen.

Pierce was trying to get traded to Dallas in 2005. Allen got traded from the Seattle SuperSonics to the Bucks in 2003. So, both players were movable earlier. Garnett was the one showing most loyalty, which the Timberwolves were eager to reciprocate with their franchise player.

By the time they played together, Garnett, Pierce and Allen were all in their 30s. They had one great season and a few more excellent seasons. But soon enough, their natural declines hit. So, it’s easy to wonder “what if?” Those three definitely could have won more titles if they linked up sooner, though it’s worth noting just how savvy those three had become by the time they reached Boston. Their basketball intelligence might not have been quite so high in previous seasons.

In the end, it worked out well enough. Garnett, Pierce and Allen got rings. Though it’s natural to wonder whether they could have won three or four, it sure beats wondering whether they could have won one.

Jeff Van Gundy says he has never eaten hummus

hummus
Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans tweeted about hummus:

What a great lesson for everyone who has never tried hummus. It’s worth a taste.

But NBA commentator Jeff Van Gundy isn’t biting.

Van Gundy on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPNews:

Never tried it.

I wouldn’t call me bland. I would call me fundamental. I’m very fundamental in my eating. I’m not trying to do trick shots. I know what I like. I eat what I like. And why would I try something out of the realm if I already know I like something very well?

I’m happy with what I eat. I don’t eat to live. I live to eat. And why would I try something that I – I like a lot of different foods. But I’m well-rounded enough. I don’t need to round any more. My body is round. My eating habits are well-rounded. I’m trying to eat better during this quarantine. And I don’t need to be shamed about my lack of hummus.

I thought Van Gundy’s prediction the NBA would cancel the rest of its season was a hot take.

But unapologetically refusing even to try hummus? That’s spicier than a delicious red-pepper hummus.

Likely first-rounder, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, declares for NBA draft

Maryland big Jalen Smith
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jalen Smith was Maryland’s first AP All-American in a decade.

Now, the sophomore is taking the next step – to the NBA draft.

Smith:

Smith will probably go in the first round, maybe even somewhere in the middle. But he could also slip into the second round.

At 6-foot-10, Smith will likely settle in as a center in the NBA, especially as he continues to bulk up. He’s just not mobile enough to consistently defend power forwards. Heck, his defense in space will still be a concern at center. That’s a flaw that can make bigs unplayable in the modern NBA.

Otherwise, there’s plenty to like about Smith.

He can run pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops, developing into a quality 3-point shooter this season. He has even show ability to shoot on the move from distance.

Smith doesn’t pass much, and his ball-handling forays are uninspiring. But he makes up for it with active screening, on and off the ball.

He checks all the boxes with interior defense. Smith blocks shots and rebounds well, putting his leaping ability to good use on both fronts.

A productive defensive big who shoots 3-pointers? Smith won’t fall too far until a team appreciates his strengths and hopes to figure out the rest.