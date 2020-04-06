NBC Sports

Mike Tirico hosts new NBC Sports’ daily talk show ‘Lunch Talk Live’

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
We’re all missing our connection to sports right now.

A new show on the NBC Sports Network is here to help restore some of that connection. Today “Lunch Talk Live” hosted by Mike Tirico launches at noon ET on NBCSN, or you can stream it by following this link or on the NBC Sports app.

Lunch Talk Live focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” said Tirico. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”

“We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming every day with unique, topical conversations from prominent individuals in all corners of sports,” said Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer & President of Production. “This will be a daily lunch date to share sports and stories we miss during these unique times.”

Guests on the first show Monday will include Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Peter King, Cris Collinsworth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and more. Later in the week the guests will include NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin, Kyle Petty, and Dale Jarrett, announcers Al Michaels and Doc Emrick, plus many more.

The hour-long show — hosted remotely — debuts today and will be on five days a week in that time slot.

For updates on guests and to keep up with the show, you can follow along on Twitter.

 

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey, likely lottery pick, declares for NBA draft

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2020, 12:09 PM EDT
Kentucky sophomore Ashton Hagans declared for the NBA draft yesterday.

Now comes the main attraction from Lexington.

Tyrese Maxey:

Maxey will likely be a lottery pick, though that requires significant projection to justify.

The guard sometimes looks like a premier scorer. He handles the ball well and create his own shot. He shot well from outside before Kentucky and made 83 percent of his free throws last season. But he connected on just 29 percent of his 3-pointers. That 3-point percentage must – and could – increase majorly in the NBA.

Maxey’s inside game is more advanced. He can change speeds, and his floater is effective.

He’s also a solid defender who plays hard. His approach to the game is commendable – and it has to be. Maxey is not an especially explosive athlete. That gives him a narrow needle to thread as he enters the NBA.

At 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Maxey could settle in at either guard position. His potential is highest at point guard, where he’d have the ball in his hands more. But he must distribute better – another skill he showed flashes of but didn’t sustain consistently.

2020 PBT Awards: Rookie of the Year

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson and Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

1. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

2. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

3. Kendrick Nunn, Heat

That Zion somehow lived up to — if not surpassed — his over-the-top hype is “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” stuff. He is (barring injury) going to be the best player out of this class. That, however, is not what Rookie of the Year is based upon, it’s the best rookie of this past season. Morant wins that based on one simple stat: 59 > 19. Or, to use a coaches’ cliché, availability is the greatest ability. Williamson was injured much of the season while Morant averaged 17.6 points and 6.9 assists a game, turning a team that was expected to be one of the NBA’s worst into a playoff team (as of when play was suspended). Morant is special too, and he had the better season.

Dan Feldman

1. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

2. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

3. Kendrick Nunn, Heat

Ja Morant is my runaway winner. I want to reward the rookie who produced the most this season. That was clearly Morant, who led the Grizzlies into playoff position – a rarity for a rookie point guard. He was electric. Zion Williamson was even better, but in just 19 games, he didn’t come close to matching the overall contributions of Morant in 59 games.

The actual close race was between Williamson, Nunn and Memphis big Brandon Clarke for the rest of the ballot. Even in his limited availability, Williamson still significantly altered more games than the other two.

Kendrick Nunn gets credit for carrying a much bigger load than Clarke, who was exemplary in his more-limited role.

Keith Smith

1. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

2. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

3. Kendrick Nunn, Heat

Had Zion Williamson been able to play the rest of the season, and if he dragged New Orleans past Memphis and into in the playoffs, I may have given him the nod. As it stands, it’s Ja Morant’s award to win. Not only was his play terrific all season, but he had Memphis as the surprise of the year. No one had the Grizzlies as a playoff team, and when the season was suspended, they had a 3.5 game lead. A lot of that is owed to Morant. Kendrick Nunn is a distant third, but his first year in the NBA has been one of the biggest surprises in recent memory for a single player. A G League player who had to scrap his way into the league and a full-time starter, Nunn earned this third-place finish.

Top seeds continue to fall while Bucks, Lakers dominate NBA 2K Players Tournament

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
We’re through the first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament — eight players are out, eight remain — and a few trends have emerged.

Starting with: Being the best at basketball does not make you the best at 2K.

This tournament was seeded based on the players’ 2K player rankings, and the top seeds have fallen hard. Sunday, the latest was Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, who was the No. 4 seed overall but fell to No. 13 Rui Hachimura of the Wizards 74-71. Mitchell missed a three — taken by Spencer Dinwiddie — at the buzzer to tie it. But he handled it well.

That means the top seed (Kevin Durant), three seed (Hassan Whiteside), and now four seed have lost. The only top-four seed remaining is Trae Young.

Another trend: Players want the elite teams. In the eight first-round games, the Bucks or Lakers were selected four times each. After that, the Clippers were selected twice (once by Montrezl Harrell on Sunday). Only a couple of players have chosen their own team, and Devin Booker was not about to be one of those.

Here are the first-round results:
• No. 16 Derrick Jones Jr. 78, No. 1 Kevin Durant 62
• No. 10 Deandre Ayton 57, No. 7 Zach LaVine 41
• No. 2 Trae Young 101, No. 15 Harrison Barnes 59
• No. 14 Patrick Beverley 84, No. 3 Hassan Whiteside 54
• No. 8 Montrezl Harrell 71, No. 9 Domantas Sabonis 53
• No. 13 Rui Hachimura 74, No. 4 Donovan Mitchell 71
• No. 5 Devin Booker 85, No. 12 Michael Porter Jr. 75
• No. 6 Andre Drummond 101, No. 11 DeMarcus Cousins 49

Drummond used the Lakers to crush Cousins, but still doesn’t understand the power of Alex Caruso. Boogie tried to explain.

As for insights into actual basketball games, Booker said he would rather go up against the Bucks than the Lakers in a series.

Play in the tournament returns Tuesday night.

Another pessimistic report that this NBA season may be lost

NBA
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT
Nobody knows what happens next, because nobody knows where we will be as a nation in fighting the coronavirus in six weeks, 10 weeks, or even September. Not Adam Silver, not Dr. Anthony Fauci, and certainly not politicians or pundits. As Fauci puts it well, the virus determines the timeline.

That said, there is a real hunger from the NBA league office, its owners and players, to find a way to finish off this season.

There’s also a growing pessimism that is going to happen. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski went on SportsCenter Sunday and echoed that idea but using the term “realism,” reports Adam Zagoria of Forbes.

“There’s still hope around the league and there’s a tremendous amount of planning and contingencies and brain-storming going on with the league office, with teams, executives, sports science, medical staffs for the league and for teams, as well as the Players Association.

“But there’s also a level of realism that is starting to sink in it, that it’s going to be difficult to return to play this season, that a runway for how many days it would actually have to be able to have a representative rest of the season, a few regular-season games at minimum and then a playoffs that would crown a legitimate champion, that would have a playoff structure, that would be enough to have someone to wear that crown and do it without an asterisk, that’s the challenge around the league right now. And they know they’re up against it, they’re up against the clock and there’s certainly a lot of concern about whether this league will be able to return to play or not.”

The sense I get talking to people around the league is the regular season is all but dead. As much as the league wants to play even a few regular-season games, getting 14 teams to go through everything it would take — getting the players and staffs to self-quarantine for a couple of weeks, get tested, then go through a three-week training camp — to play five or so games that will not change the standings much at all is asking a lot.

There is still discussion of trying to create a “bubble” somewhere and doing a condensed playoffs, but as Wojnarowski notes that would come with an implied asterisk, something the league doesn’t want. Even if the league only brings in 16 playoff teams — or 12, or 8 — the logistics of creating a bubble in Las Vegas (or wherever) are daunting. There would have to be COVID-19 tests for everyone involved (not just players but coaches, trainers, equipment managers, cooks and cleaning staff at the hotel, and many more), and there is a big concern about false negatives in existing tests. Would player families be allowed in the bubble or are you going to separate players from their families for at least a month, likely longer? There would need to be medical staff on-site for these games, is that a good use of medical resources?

Those questions are just the tip of the iceberg, and yet that model is a much faster way to get games going again — who knows when we can have games in front of 18,000 fans again?

We all want to see basketball back as soon as possible, but it’s hard to keep the optimism about this season up right now.