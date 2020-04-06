Enes Kanter: It will take a minimum of 2-to-3 weeks for players to be ready to play games

In a recent conference call with the media, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter says it will take NBA players a minimum of two-to-three weeks to be ready to play games.
Kanter said the reason is the amount of time players have been away from their regular practice and workout routines. Kanter said he believes a training camp-style period is needed. He says it would help players re-focus after being away from the game for so long.
“You can’t just say ‘OK, we’re going to play the games a week later.’ Some players are doing some things. Some players are in their apartments not doing anything,” Kanter said. “We need to make sure everybody is doing their stuff and is in good shape to go out there and compete if we jump straight into playoffs.”
NBA trainers also believe there will need to be some ramp up time. Otherwise, player could face injuries due to jumping right back into playing.
The NBA suspended operations on Wednesday, March 11. This coming Wednesday, April 8, will be four weeks since the NBA put the season on pause.
Initially, the league allowed players to still use practice facilities to stay in shape. That practice was ended shortly thereafter, as many cities and states went to a mandatory shelter-in-place.
In a Twitter interview for #NBATogether with Ernie Johnson of TNT, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked if he has any better feel for where we are.
Silver answered, “The short answer is no.”
“When we initially shut down, we were calling it a hiatus or a pause. There was no sense our country would be shut down. In some ways, I know less now than I did then,” Silver added…
“I’ve told my folks that we should just accept that for the month of April, we won’t be in a position to make any decisions. That doesn’t mean on May 1st, we will be. It’s just, honestly, too early to project or predict where we will be in the next few weeks.”
Johnson asked if there was a date that it would be too late to finish the season and if the league was trying to finish the regular season.
“We haven’t made any decisions. In a perfect world we would try to finish the regular season in some form,” Silver responded. “In the first two weeks (of the hiatus) we were looking at specific scenarios. What I’ve learned is that it’s just too early to make those sorts of projections.”
“There does come a point in the summer where we would impact next season. Player safety and safety for everyone in the NBA family comes first. We may look at playing without fans. How would those games be televised? Would we go to a single site? We’re in listening mode right now. We’ve been contacted by several of those locations (for a single-site). It’s just too early to know anything right now.”
Johnson said he can live with the 2020 NBA season not having a champion if it’s for the greater good. Silver replied to that by saying, “Of course. Safety for everyone comes first. We’d love to be a part of restarting the economy. But it’s a public health matter. Health and safety have to come before the economic impacts.”
Silver finished up the interview saying he’s spent a lot of his downtime thinking about how to improve the NBA fan experience. He also said what’s been keeping him up at night is “the 55,000 jobs the NBA creates.”
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports NBA teams have been given parameters around the process leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft:
Per the report, teams can host virtual visits with prospects However, teams can’t ask those prospects to do any sort of live-video workout. Teams are also barred from hosting in-person workouts.
Each team is limited to up to four hours of virtual meetings per prospect. Teams are allowed no more than two hours with a single player in a given week.
The NBA Draft is currently scheduled for Thursday, June 25. Players have until Sunday, April 26 to declare as Early Entry candidates. Nearly 100 players have already declared as Early Entry candidates.
Some Early Entry candidates go through the draft process to find out about their chances of being drafted. This is a regular process, as each year several players will return to school, or overseas, in hopes of improving their draft stock.
On his podcast “Inside the Green Room,” Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green expressed optimism the NBA season would resume. Green recorded his latest episode after NBA players had a call with the National Basketball Players Association.
“I think, by any means necessary, we’re going to try and salvage the season,” Green said. “And right now, we’re fighting. Most guys think that for sure we’re going to have a season. It’s just going to start later than we expected. And just trying to get the next season to be pushed back is not going to be as easy as people think it’s going to be. (Resuming this season) is probably going to start in mid-to-late May maybe, that’s what we’re hoping for at the earliest. Or maybe earlier than that, but that’s the earliest we’re looking at, mid-to-late May, and it’ll probably go through August/as late as September I, guess.”
These thoughts from Green are far more positive than recent thoughts given by several others around the NBA.
Broadcasters and league insiders have remained hopeful, but have said the NBA is approaching things with a sense of “realism” about saving the season.
Multiple NBA coaches, from Green’s own coach Frank Vogel to Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer, have said they are continuing to prepare as if the season will resume. The coaches who have spoken recently said they are preparing for both a shortened regular season, as well as going right to the NBA Playoffs. Budenholzer said he’s been spending time scouting both the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic, who are likely first-round opponents for the Bucks.
A year ago, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora tested the waters of the NBA Draft then returned to Louisville for another season.
This time he’s all in — Nwora announced he will enter the NBA Draft.
Nwora is generally considered a late first-/early second-round pick, but in a league where shooting is at a premium Nwora could climb on boards — the man can shoot the rock. The 6’8″ wing shot 40.2 percent from three last season. That could have teams thinking a “3&D” wing except Nwora was not a great college defender, according to NBC Sports Rob Dauster. He’s got work to do on that end. Nwora has good size (6’8″) and some hops, which also makes him an interesting prospect.
Nwora told Evan Daniels of 247Sports he thought it was time for him to go pro.
“I really just think and feel that now is the best time for me to reach my dreams and I got to go for it,” Nwora said. “Now is the best time for me. I think I did enough at Louisville and now is the best time for me to go.”
The actual date of the NBA Draft, and the entire draft process, remain up in the air as the league is on a coronavirus-forced suspension. The NBA is going to figure out what to do with its regular season and playoffs before focusing on the draft and offseason.