Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. beat Nets star Kevin Durant in an NBA video-game tournament.
Their matchup was televised Friday night on ESPN. But Jones said they played and record the game earlier, according to a since-deleted tweet by Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel.
That pre-taping has opened the door to a scandal.
The NBA 2K Players Only Tournament over the weekend caused a headache for sportsbooks because it was pre-taped, and information was ultimately leaked.
“We initially made Durant the favorite to win the tournament, but he was taking very little action over the course of the first 24 hours,” Robert Cooper, Odds Manager at SportsBetting.ag, said. “When we posted the first-round matchup lines and the bets were completely one-sided toward Jones Jr., it became obvious that someone knew the outcome of the game.”
That’s a major allegation.
The NBA is embracing gambling, trying to draw the related revenue while remaining secure. That’s easier said than done, and this episode should serve as a grave warning for the league.
Before going forward, this situation alone is serious. There ought to be major questions facing everyone involved.
A year ago, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora tested the waters of the NBA Draft then returned to Louisville for another season.
This time he’s all in — Nwora announced he will enter the NBA Draft.
Nwora is generally considered a late first-/early second-round pick, but in a league where shooting is at a premium Nwora could climb on boards — the man can shoot the rock. The 6’8″ wing shot 40.2 percent from three last season. That could have teams thinking a “3&D” wing except Nwora was not a great college defender, according to NBC Sports Rob Dauster. He’s got work to do on that end. Nwora has good size (6’8″) and some hops, which also makes him an interesting prospect.
Nwora told Evan Daniels of 247Sports he thought it was time for him to go pro.
“I really just think and feel that now is the best time for me to reach my dreams and I got to go for it,” Nwora said. “Now is the best time for me. I think I did enough at Louisville and now is the best time for me to go.”
The actual date of the NBA Draft, and the entire draft process, remain up in the air as the league is on a coronavirus-forced suspension. The NBA is going to figure out what to do with its regular season and playoffs before focusing on the draft and offseason.
The Bulls clearly have a type.
In its search for someone to replace John Paxson and Gar Forman in running basketball operations, Chicago has been connected to several executives who hold the No. 2 role in their current front office. Though the list of candidates is a moving target, here’s the latest update:
K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:
The Bulls plan to interview Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas and Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik to head their basketball operations, sources told NBC Sports Chicago.
It’s looking less likely that the Bulls will interview either Raptors general manager Bobby Webster, who is in line for a new deal in Toronto, or Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon. The latter grew up in Miami and, beyond his strong ties to his hometown, is well respected by Heat president Pat Riley. Both candidates are expected to be retained by their clubs.
While executive vice president John Paxson is expected to remain in an advisory role, he has made clear to ownership he will play as small or large a roll that the new hire desires. Ownership has conveyed this to potential candidates. In fact, the new hire will be allowed to assemble the front office infrastructure as he sees fit, including, ultimately, a decision on the coaching staff, sources said.
As candidates withdraw from the search, it seems the Bulls are sending a new message about the appeal of the job.
Paxson was reportedly going to retain power in the new setup. Management was reportedly set to implicitly encourage candidates to keep coach Jim Boylen. Both of those would be turnoffs.
Now, Chicago wants to convey that the new hire will have more autonomy.
Pistons scout Maury Hanks – who previously worked for the Nets and Raptors – was hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Now comes good news.
Marc Robbins of WFSB-TV:
Brad Botkin of CBS Sports:
After battling the coronavirus for nine days on a ventilator inside the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, beloved Detroit Pistons scout Maury Hanks has been released from the hospital and is resting comfortably at home, CBS Sports confirmed on Saturday.
Hanks will now self-quarantine for two weeks in his home as his full recovery hopefully continues to move in a positive direction.
Pistons big Christian Wood reportedly received multiple coronavirus tests in order to be cleared. I wonder whether Hanks will get that comforting closure or, like most people, just have to wait out an asymptomatic period.
Either way, Hanks is clearly heading in the right direction, and that’s a welcome update.
Stephen Curry is the best shooter of all-time.
He’s also 32. Eventually, someone will surpass the Warriors superstar as the NBA’s best current shooter.
Could it be Hawks guard Trae Young, who’s famous for his deep range? Appearing on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, Young said he’d top Curry as a shooter within a year.
The context tells a more-complete story, Shaq and co-host John Kincade pressing Young into a meaningless statement:
- Shaq: “How many years before you overtake Steph Curry as the best shooter in the league? Put you on the spot. Put you on the spot. Let’s go.”
- Young: [Laughter] “I mean, Steph has done crazy things, crazy numbers.”
- Kincade: “Yeah, but he’s old as hell, right, though? I mean, c’mon. C’mon”
- Shaq: “Trae, Trae, Trae.”
- Kincade: “C’mon, Trae.”
- Shaq: “Trae, don’t give it that politically correct. One year? Two years? How many years? Say it.”
- Young: “Ehhh, you – I mean”
- Shaq: “Say it.”
- Young: “I don’t know. I don’t know, Shaq. I’m trying to…”
- Kincade (talking over Young): “C’mon he’s old as hell. Come on, Trae. Say it.”
- Shaq: “Say it, Trae. Two years? Go ahead and say it, Trae.”
- Young: “OK. A year.”
- [Clapping and celebrating by hosts]
- Young: “That’s just me being, I work too hard.”
Young doesn’t lack confidence when asked even neutral questions. By the time Shaq and Kincade applied their pressure, Young’s response became meaningless. Young clearly didn’t want to say something so bold.
For good reason.
Young shot 36.1 percent on 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, both career highs.
Curry hasn’t take so few 3-pointers per game in five seasons. Aside from his five-game season this year, Curry has never shot below 41.1 percent from beyond hte arc.
Eleven years younger than Curry, Young will probably surpass Curry as a shooter at some point. That could be when Curry enters the twilight of his career with Young in his prime. It might not be until Curry retires. But it’ll probably happen.
It also probably won’t happen soon, as even Young seems to know.