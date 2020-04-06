Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry is the best shooter of all-time.

He’s also 32. Eventually, someone will surpass the Warriors superstar as the NBA’s best current shooter.

Could it be Hawks guard Trae Young, who’s famous for his deep range? Appearing on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, Young said he’d top Curry as a shooter within a year.

The context tells a more-complete story, Shaq and co-host John Kincade pressing Young into a meaningless statement:

Shaq: “How many years before you overtake Steph Curry as the best shooter in the league? Put you on the spot. Put you on the spot. Let’s go.”

Young: [Laughter] “I mean, Steph has done crazy things, crazy numbers.”

Kincade: “Yeah, but he’s old as hell, right, though? I mean, c’mon. C’mon”

Shaq: “Trae, Trae, Trae.”

Kincade: “C’mon, Trae.”

Shaq: “Trae, don’t give it that politically correct. One year? Two years? How many years? Say it.”

Young: “Ehhh, you – I mean”

Shaq: “Say it.”

Young: “I don’t know. I don’t know, Shaq. I’m trying to…”

Kincade (talking over Young): “C’mon he’s old as hell. Come on, Trae. Say it.”

Shaq: “Say it, Trae. Two years? Go ahead and say it, Trae.”

Young: “OK. A year.”

[Clapping and celebrating by hosts]

Young: “That’s just me being, I work too hard.”

Young doesn’t lack confidence when asked even neutral questions. By the time Shaq and Kincade applied their pressure, Young’s response became meaningless. Young clearly didn’t want to say something so bold.

For good reason.

Young shot 36.1 percent on 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, both career highs.

Curry hasn’t take so few 3-pointers per game in five seasons. Aside from his five-game season this year, Curry has never shot below 41.1 percent from beyond hte arc.

Eleven years younger than Curry, Young will probably surpass Curry as a shooter at some point. That could be when Curry enters the twilight of his career with Young in his prime. It might not be until Curry retires. But it’ll probably happen.

It also probably won’t happen soon, as even Young seems to know.