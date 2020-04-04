ESPN plans televised H-O-R-S-E competition between isolated NBA players

While pessimism may be growing that it will ever happen, there is still a strong desire in the NBA league office to find a way to play and finish off the season, crowning a champion.

Which is essentially what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told President Donald Trump in a conference call Saturday, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski. The call included the heads of nearly every major sport in the United States, with the big takeaway being Trump wanting the NFL to start on time this fall, reports ESPN.

Silver said he’d love for the NBA to be the first back once it’s safe to do so.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told those on Trump conference call that the leagues were the first to shut down and that they would love to lead the way in starting the economy once there was an “all clear” from public health officials, sources familiar with call told ESPN. https://t.co/SXmvzhLtAP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2020

When the NBA comes back and whether it is is to finish off this season or just start the next one remains up in the air, with the biggest factors in that decision beyond the league’s control. It’s the same with if it will be safe to have stadiums full of people to watch football games come August and September. As Dr. Anthony Fauci puts it, the virus sets the timeline, not us.

The NBA is not making a decision now on what comes next and when, nor does it have to. Where the nation will be come June and July in terms of containing the virus, treatments, and more remain unknown. Silver doesn’t have to make a decision yet, but he also doesn’t have one to make — until we as a nation get the upper hand on the coronavirus, the shutdown of professional sports will continue.

No matter how much anyone wants it to return.