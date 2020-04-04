Kings’ Kyle Guy’s grandfather dies due to COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Guy wants people to take the coronavirus and the sheltering-in-place orders seriously.

That way, fewer people will have to go through what he and his family are experiencing.

Guy’s grandfather passed away from COVID-19, Guy announced on Twitter.

Covid-19 took my grandpa last night. Mortality is a tough pill to swallow. You used to live down the street, now you’re with us everyday ❤️ I beg you, don’t let this be your wake up call. Take this seriously & stay safe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AKbmj6P97p — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy) April 4, 2020

Guy, a former star and national champion at Virginia, was taken late in the second round and traded to the Kings, where the point guard has been on a two-way contract. He’d played in just two games for the Kings, but at their G-League affiliate the Stockton Kings he averaged 21.5 points a game shooting 40 percent from three, plus 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds a night.

Our thoughts are with Guy and his family, and the thousands of others across the nation that have lost loved ones to this disease.

Be healthy and stay safe out there.