Kings’ Kyle Guy’s grandfather dies due to COVID-19

Kyle Guy wants people to take the coronavirus and the sheltering-in-place orders seriously.
That way, fewer people will have to go through what he and his family are experiencing.
Guy’s grandfather passed away from COVID-19, Guy announced on Twitter.
Guy, a former star and national champion at Virginia, was taken late in the second round and traded to the Kings, where the point guard has been on a two-way contract. He’d played in just two games for the Kings, but at their G-League affiliate the Stockton Kings he averaged 21.5 points a game shooting 40 percent from three, plus 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds a night.
Our thoughts are with Guy and his family, and the thousands of others across the nation that have lost loved ones to this disease.
Be healthy and stay safe out there.
Friday night started ESPN’s broadcast of an NBA 2K tournament between NBA players. The network also has bumped up the release date of its much-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary.
Next up on its quest to find content in a locked-down sports world:
A televised H-O-R-S-E competition, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Discussions have been ongoing among the NBA, NBPA and ESPN about a competition among several players in isolation — presumably using home gyms — that would include them competing shot for shot in the traditional playground game, sources said.
Details — including a schedule and specific player involvement — are still being finalized.
What else have we got to do, re-watch Tiger King? Let’s make this happen, people.
There have been some rumblings about trying to spice up All-Star Saturday night with a H-O-R-S-E competition to go with the Dunk Contest and the rest, but it has not become a reality. With no other sports programming to put on its multiple channels, this seems like a good gamble by ESPN.
While pessimism may be growing that it will ever happen, there is still a strong desire in the NBA league office to find a way to play and finish off the season, crowning a champion.
Which is essentially what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told President Donald Trump in a conference call Saturday, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski. The call included the heads of nearly every major sport in the United States, with the big takeaway being Trump wanting the NFL to start on time this fall, reports ESPN.
Silver said he’d love for the NBA to be the first back once it’s safe to do so.
When the NBA comes back and whether it is is to finish off this season or just start the next one remains up in the air, with the biggest factors in that decision beyond the league’s control. It’s the same with if it will be safe to have stadiums full of people to watch football games come August and September. As Dr. Anthony Fauci puts it, the virus sets the timeline, not us.
The NBA is not making a decision now on what comes next and when, nor does it have to. Where the nation will be come June and July in terms of containing the virus, treatments, and more remain unknown. Silver doesn’t have to make a decision yet, but he also doesn’t have one to make — until we as a nation get the upper hand on the coronavirus, the shutdown of professional sports will continue.
No matter how much anyone wants it to return.
It was one of the strategy questions coming into the NBA 2K players tournament broadcast on ESPN Friday night: When would players use the big-gun teams? The rules of the competition had players designate eight teams they might play as, but they could only use each team once. Teams such as the Bucks and Lakers are high value, but use them early to advance and it becomes hard to win it all.
Derrick Jones Jr. went to the big guns and played the Bucks in the first round against Kevin Durant, who picked the Clippers. Durant has complained in the past on Twitter that the transition defense in NBA 2K20 is terrible, and Jones showed exactly why on his way to an upset win.
Durant’s Clippers could not stop Giannis Antetokounmpo in transition. Although to be fair, the actual NBA has that same problem.
Durant’s other problem may simply have been he’s old at age 31, born in 1988.
What may have been most interesting through the night was the side banter between the players. For example, when Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said he’s been lifting during the NBA’s coronavirus-forced suspension, the Bull’s Zach LaVine said he didn’t need to get any bigger. Durant said it had been a while since he touched a ball and Jones said he was shooting onto his roof to keep his shooting touch as best he can.
On the virtual court, Trae Young used the Bucks to thrash Kings forward Harrison Barnes 101-59, Ayton, using the Rockets, topped LaVine (Heat) 57-41, and Patrick Beverley (Bucks) beat Hassan Whiteside (Lakers) 84-54.
The first round of the tournament continues Sunday on ESPN2.
Everyone knew it was coming, Kobe Bryant was a lock first-ballot Hall of Famer.
It didn’t make the announcement that he was officially in any less emotional.
Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, appeared on the ESPN show announcing the 2020 class and spoke about her husband.
“Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career. Every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.”
The love for Kobe poured out from every corner of the Lakers’ organization on Saturday.
“No amount of words can fully describe what Kobe Bryant meant to the Los Angeles Lakers,” said Lakers co-owner and governor Jeanie Buss. “Kobe was not only a proven winner and a champion, he gave everything he had to the game of basketball. His fierce competitiveness, work ethic and drive were unmatched. Those qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles – and have now brought him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be enshrined with the greatest to have ever played the game. No one deserves it more.”
“Kobe was always one to downplay his professional accomplishments – MVPs, NBA championships, gold medals, Oscars, and on and on and on,” said Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. “But all of us can trust that this Basketball Hall of Fame honor is one Kobe would, and will, deeply appreciate. The highest of congratulations to you, dear friend. This one is so well deserved — for all the hard work, sweat and toil. Now, a part of you will live in the Hall with the rest of the all-time greats, where your legend and spirit will continue to grow forever.”