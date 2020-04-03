WNBA postpones season

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban backed off his belief that the NBA could resume in May.
It’s just already clear, amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’ll be unsafe to hold professional basketball games that soon.
WNBA release:
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released the following statement:
“As developments continue to emerge around the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extension of the social distancing guidelines in the United States through April 30, the WNBA will postpone the start of its training camps and tip of the regular season originally scheduled for May 15. While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees.
Many top female players – including Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese, who tested positive for coronavirus – play overseas during the WNBA offseason. That frequency of travel makes it even riskier for WNBA teams to gather any time soon.
The WNBA will still hold its draft April 17, conducting proceedings virtually. That could provide lessons to the NBA as it determines how to handle its draft.