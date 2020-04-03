Steve C. Wilson/NBAE via Getty Images

Some Utah Jazz employees laid off as part of cutback across owner’s businesses

By Kurt HelinApr 3, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Philadephia 76ers came in early, trying to force 20 percent cutbacks in salaries across the franchise’s staff. That lasted less than 24 hours before the backlash hit, the net worth of the team’s primary owner, Joshua Harris, was trending on Twitter, and the decision was reversed.

That stopped other owners from making a similar move or laying employees off for a while, but not long after the top 100 earners at the NBA League office — including Commissioner Adam Silver — were given a 20 percent pay reduction. The worsening economic crisis caused by the coronavirus shutdown of the United States is pushing NBA owners to act.

On Friday, the Utah Jazz — owned by the Larry H. Miller Group, which in total has more 80 different companies under its umbrella — sent this message to Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN:

“Due to the impact on our customer-facing businesses from this unprecedented pandemic, the (Miller Group) …. unfortunately had to make difficult decisions to reduce a small percentage of our workforce. Over the past several weeks, we have worked to manage and reduce costs, including executive compensation, and have reached a point where we have had to say farewell to a limited number of our valued employees.

“We have connected with our associates with outplacement services and aligned them with employers who have immediate hiring needs. We remain focused on helping our communities stay healthy.”

Reports out of Utah say these are layoffs that hit a lot of people and could be permanent.

It’s not fair, but little is fair right now. As noted, this is not just a layoff of some Jazz employees but also people at other businesses across the Larry H. Miller company.

Expect other NBA owners to follow suit soon, too. Not all, but some. Like owners of businesses of all sizes, they have been both hit hard in the short term and see a looming recession beyond the coronavirus. They will be looking to save money.

WNBA postpones season

WNBA
Ashlee Espinal/NBAE via Getty Image
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban backed off his belief that the NBA could resume in May.

It’s just already clear, amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’ll be unsafe to hold professional basketball games that soon.

WNBA release:

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released the following statement:

“As developments continue to emerge around the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extension of the social distancing guidelines in the United States through April 30, the WNBA will postpone the start of its training camps and tip of the regular season originally scheduled for May 15.  While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees.

Many top female players – including Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese, who tested positive for coronavirus – play overseas during the WNBA offseason. That frequency of travel makes it even riskier for WNBA teams to gather any time soon.

The WNBA will still hold its draft April 17, conducting proceedings virtually. That could provide lessons to the NBA as it determines how to handle its draft.

Joel Embiid, 76ers owners pledging $1.3M for fighting coronavirus

76ers owner Josh Harris and Joel Embiid
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joel Embiid just showed up 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer by pledging to pay team employees who were set to have their pay cut. Amid widespread backlash, the 76ers backtracked on their salary-reduction plan.

Now – with a portion of Embiid’s coronavirus-related donation unallocated and Harris and Blitzer looking to change the narrative around them – those three are working together.

Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Joel Embiid, Sixers managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer are contributing a combined $1.3 million to Penn Medicine, establishing a funding campaign for COVID-19 antibody testing of frontline healthcare workers.

According to a Penn Medicine press release, “The pledge from Embiid, Harris and Blitzer will provide a much-needed boost for efforts to quickly identify health care workers who may have immunity to the new virus.”

This is great.

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Rudy Tomjanovic reportedly elected to Hall of Fame

Basketball Hall of Fame nominees Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant
Chris Covatta/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 3, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is going to be as impressive and deserving — and, for voters, obvious — a Hall of Fame class as we have seen in recent memory.

Kobe Bryant? Lock. Tim Duncan? Lock. Kevin Garnett? Lock.

When the Hall of Fame class of 2020 is formally announced on Saturday (at noon Eastern), it’s no surprise that those three guys got in, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. What is a surprise is that Rudy Tomjanovic finally got in after falling short for multiple years, according to Mark Berman of Fox News 26 in Houston (who has been well connected on Rockets’ stories).

Tomjanovic has been on the ballot two of the past three years but never got over the threshold of votes (from an anonymous group of voters). He is the only person in NBA history to score 10,000 points as a player (he was a five-time All-Star) and win 500 career games with two championships as a coach. His resume is impressive and legends of the game such as Gregg Popovich have stumped for Tomjanovic to make it.

Tamika Catchings also is up for nomination and likely will get the nod. Legendary coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, and Eddie Sutton also are nominated.

Report: NBA owners, players haggling over salary reductions

NBA
Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA is losing major revenue due its coronavirus-forced stoppage.

Owners and players will share the losses.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for each side to split Basketball Related Income approximately 50-50 (each side receiving between 49 percent and 51 percent). In normal times, the NBA keeps 10 percent of player salaries in escrow. Once BRI is calculated after the season, the league releases the necessary amount to players for the split to hit the appropriate level.

Considering coronavirus and China, even keeping all10 percent of player salaries might not get owners their “guaranteed” 49 percent of BRI. That would trigger a lower salary cap next season, and it’d force owners and players to negotiate a solution.

The National Basketball Players Association is apparently willing to make concessions.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This effectively means players’ salaries will get reduced. Of course, owners want that. If even the union’s counterproposal includes salary reductions, salary reductions are happening. The key questions for haggling: How much and when?

It’s also unclear whether these paycheck reductions will go into an escrow account as an attempt to minimize collecting money from players who’ve already gotten paid more than what their final 2019-20 salary will be or whether this money will definitely just stay with ownership.

The force majeure clause of the CBA allows owners to reduce salaries if games are canceled, not just postponed. So far, everything could be rescheduled. But it seems the regular season and playoffs could both be shortened – if not outright canceled. Presumably, owners and players are discussing those scenarios.

Right now, owners are feeling more coronavirus-caused economic pain. Players will get their turn soon enough – whether through a lower salary cap, force majeure or both.

Paycheck reductions – in a week or a couple months – will spread the effects.