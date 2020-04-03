NBA
Report: NBA owners, players haggling over salary reductions

By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT
The NBA is losing major revenue due its coronavirus-forced stoppage.

Owners and players will share the losses.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for each side to split Basketball Related Income approximately 50-50 (each side receiving between 49 percent and 51 percent). In normal times, the NBA keeps 10 percent of player salaries in escrow. Once BRI is calculated after the season, the league releases the necessary amount to players for the split to hit the appropriate level.

Considering coronavirus and China, even keeping all10 percent of player salaries might not get owners their “guaranteed” 49 percent of BRI. That would trigger a lower salary cap next season, and it’d force owners and players to negotiate a solution.

The National Basketball Players Association is apparently willing to make concessions.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This effectively means players’ salaries will get reduced. Of course, owners want that. If even the union’s counterproposal includes salary reductions, salary reductions are happening. The key questions for haggling: How much and when?

It’s also unclear whether these paycheck reductions will go into an escrow account as an attempt to minimize collecting money from players who’ve already gotten paid more than what their final 2019-20 salary will be or whether this money will definitely just stay with ownership.

The force majeure clause of the CBA allows owners to reduce salaries if games are canceled, not just postponed. So far, everything could be rescheduled. But it seems the regular season and playoffs could both be shortened – if not outright canceled. Presumably, owners and players are discussing those scenarios.

Right now, owners are feeling more coronavirus-caused economic pain. Players will get their turn soon enough – whether through a lower salary cap, force majeure or both.

Paycheck reductions – in a week or a couple months – will spread the effects.

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Rudy Tomjanovic reportedly elected to Hall of Fame

Basketball Hall of Fame nominees Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant
By Kurt HelinApr 3, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT
This is going to be as impressive and deserving — and, for voters, obvious — a Hall of Fame class as we have seen in recent memory.

Kobe Bryant? Lock. Tim Duncan? Lock. Kevin Garnett? Lock.

When the Hall of Fame class of 2020 is formally announced on Saturday (at noon Eastern), it’s no surprise that those three guys got in, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. What is a surprise is that Rudy Tomjanovic finally got in after falling short for multiple years, according to Mark Berman of Fox News 26 in Houston (who has been well connected on Rockets’ stories).

Tomjanovic has been on the ballot two of the past three years but never got over the threshold of votes (from an anonymous group of voters). He is the only person in NBA history to score 10,000 points as a player (he was a five-time All-Star) and win 500 career games with two championships as a coach. His resume is impressive and legends of the game such as Gregg Popovich have stumped for Tomjanovic to make it.

Tamika Catchings also is up for nomination and likely will get the nod. Legendary coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, and Eddie Sutton also are nominated.

Report: Julius Randle frustrated multiple Knicks, including R.J. Barrett, with ball dominance

Knicks players R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
The Knicks have just two players with guaranteed salaries above $7 million next season – Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett.

At quick glance, it’s a fine tandem. The 25-year-old Randle is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. The No. 3 pick in the most recent NBA draft, Barrett is averaging 14 points, five rebounds and three assists per game.

But neither has met hopes individually this season.

Collectively, the issues could be even worse.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Nevertheless, some Knicks, including rookie RJ Barrett, were frustrated by Randle’s penchant for not distributing the ball quickly enough and overdribbling, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

“A lot of players felt like that with the exception of Elfrid Payton,’’ one NBA source told The Post.

Of course, Barrett was frustrated by an inefficient shooter who dominates the ball and commits too many turnovers. It’s exponentially more difficult to have two players than one like that, and Barrett was already filling that role. Imagine how teammates who must play with both feel.

Apparently except Elfrid Payton? He played with Randle on the Pelicans last season. Randle shot 34% on 3-pointers with New Orleans (27% the rest of his career, including 28% this year), which went a long way toward making Randle more suitable within a team offense. So, Payton has that experience.

Randle has talent, and that’s why he puts up numbers. His shot creation helps him raise a team’s floor. But – also considering his defensive shortcomings – it’s tough to see him fitting as a starter on a winning team.

Barrett is just a rookie, so there’s more hope he develops a style that fits better with other good players. Of course, even if he does, for it to matter, the Knicks would have to get better players.

For now, they’ve got an expensive Randle.

Report: Bulls seeking permission to interview Nuggets, Raptors, Pacers executives

Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT
The Bulls are seeking a new lead executive to supplant John Paxson and Gar Forman.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

Karnisovas (under Tim Connelly with the Nuggets), Bobby Webster (under Masai Ujiri with the Raptors) and Chad Buchanan (under Kevin Pritchard with the Pacers) have appeared successful in their supporting roles. Karnisovas, Webster and Buchanan are perfectly logical candidates to lead a front office. It’s encouraging for Chicago that those three are getting consideration, raising the level of the talent pool.

But this will also be an interview of the Bulls.

How much control will their new top executive get? Paxson will reportedly maintain some power, and COO Michael Reinsdorf isn’t going anywhere. Management will reportedly even ask candidates to keep an open mind on coach Jim Boylen.

How patient will ownership be? After nine straight seasons without a losing record, Chicago is in its third straight miserable season. The Bulls didn’t grasp how far trading Jimmy Butler would set them back, and their rebuild – already longer than expected – isn’t necessarily close to finished. A new general manager will be starting fresh. Yet, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf is already years into his agitation.

How much will the job pay? The Bulls have earned a reputation for cheapness. That’s why it was difficult to buy rumors of Chicago chasing Thunder general manager Sam Presti. And apparently, the Bulls won’t.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic:

Will the NBA allow enough time with the restart of games to avoid injuries?

By Kurt HelinApr 3, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
It finally happens — the NBA returns. The coronavirus forced stoppage ends and the NBA races into action. As quickly as they can teams gather in a “bubble” in Las Vegas, players are on the court in games televised across the nation and streamed around the world. The NBA’s elite are back and thrown into a condensed playoff format…

Then in the first game a superstar player goes down with a torn ACL.

Just a few games later, another is sidelined with a strained quad. Another player suffers a torn meniscus. The injuries quickly start piling up.

It’s the scenario that is keeping NBA athletic trainers and staffs up at night.

“We call it spiking the workloads, you never want to go from zero to 100, that’s when you see a lot of injuries,” one team’s strength and training coach told NBC Sports, speaking on the condition of anonymity [his team did not want this discussed]. “You’re going to need a slow ramp-up. How slow it is going to be somewhat limited, with everyone wanting to get things going.”

As the NBA and its fans dream of returning to play, the league must find a balance. When the NBA restart happens, there will be a rush to move fast and get games going, but move too fast and it could lead to injuries. Guys need time to get back into game shape.

Any athlete at any level will tell you: working out in a gym is not game shape. For the NBA, the consequences of moving too fast could devastate some players and teams.

How long a runway into games will teams need before they can play?

“I think it’s going to take time… Realistically three weeks, four weeks would be ideal, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” one strength trainer said.

Other training staff polled seem to expect two-three weeks, with games of some form — maybe some regular season games, perhaps just exhibitions — as part of that. The league itself is not discussing publicly the return — there are too many variables in play to make predictions — but sources said a training camp is factored into the equation.

Just having the games is critical.

“Conditioning is a primary reason for pre-season exhibition games… live game speed simulation remains ideal,” said Javair Gillett, Director of Athletic Performance for the Houston Rockets.

Knowing they could return to work at any time, NBA players are trying to work out at home — and team strength and conditioning staffs are using new technology to help out with that. Everyone understands that whenever the suspension is lifted, things are going to move fast.

That short window has players from playoff-bound teams seeming a little more focused than those who are near the start of their off-season (and may not play again this season).

“As we’ve been preaching and saying around our team, amongst coach, we want to win the wait,” the Clippers’ Paul George said on the team’s Instagram feed. “When this thing gets back going, we want to be the team that’s in the best shape and ready to go.”

“Guys know that they won’t be able to use games to play themselves into shape,” Gillett said of the Rockets. “So if we continue the season, the hope and expectation is that we see guys returning with a higher level of fitness than the state they typically return in at the onset of a full season…

“We know where we’re at in the season, what’s on the line, what’s at stake, with that in mind our players are very motivated because there’s still that end goal in sight, to win a championship.”

Technology helps training staffs push their players in ways they couldn’t have years ago.

Gillet and the Rockets are among the franchises using Teambuildr, an app and website site where staff can plan, track, and demonstrate through videos how to do remote workouts. It allows the staffs to design and modify workouts for each player individually. In the NBA alone Oklahoma City, Charlotte, Minnesota, and Detroit use the site, as do teams in the NFL, NHL, and MLB.

“Technology has grown by leaps and bounds over the years, we’ve gotten to the point teams can present their programs online or through apps,” Gillett said, adding it makes it easier for players to follow along and stick with a program.

Other teams have gone different directions.

“The players had bikes and weights delivered to their homes,” Brad Stevens said of the Celtics. “We’ve had some voluntary strength and conditioning sessions.”

The Warriors’ players have been doing group Peleton classes.

One challenge is simply nobody knows what the timeline of a return will be.

“Like the rest of the country, they don’t know when they are going to go back to work,” Gillett said.

Another challenge has been the limited equipment some players have available to work out with in their home. Highly-paid players and ones that live in bigger homes in the market (often veterans with families) may have impressive workout facilities in their houses. Even among those players, having half-a-court to practice shooting is rare. Stephen Curry didn’t have one.

It’s even harder for younger players and guys living in apartments, they had very limited tools.

“Their homes aren’t equipped with a lot, so we tried to communicate with them on an individual basis and address individual needs as best we can,” Gillett said of the Rockets’ approach. “In the offseason we send guys home with a care package, a duffel bag of items we feel is necessary, that we know is going to be part of their program. I think in this case it’s no different, we’re trying to provide some things we know they may not have at their home.”

Even for the teams taking their suspension workouts seriously, nobody is going to be in game shape.

“It is very difficult to maintain basketball, NBA level conditioning, without playing games… the volume, the intensity, the stress levels all come into play and it’s very difficult to replicate,” the Rockets’ Gillett said. “Which is why we’re stressing [to players] you have to maintain a certain level of fitness so that when you are to return it’s not going to take a long time to get you back into basketball shape.”

There will need to be games when the league returns, which is one reason for the discussion of playing some regular season games upon the league’s return. Even if the long hiatus forces the NBA to jump almost directly to the playoffs, there will need to be some exhibition games to get guys ready.

“I feel no matter what guys are doing, unless they have a court in their house, or access to a court, they’re just not going to be ready physically to handle the stress that a player goes through during the game,” one trainer told NBC Sports. “Then you add to that it could be right into the playoffs, and that’s an added stress.”

And that added stress could lead to injuries the NBA desperately wants to avoid.