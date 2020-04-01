Nets GM says he’s unsure if Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving would return for playoffs (don’t bet on it)

The idle hands of time forced by the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus has lead to everything from conspiracy theories to outright fantasies about the future of the NBA when play returns.

One of the favorites: the delay allows Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to return when the NBA playoffs start, and the Brooklyn Nets become the most dangerous seven seed ever and a potential contender.

When asked about that idea Wednesday in a conference call, Brooklyn GM Sean Marks took the diplomatic “there’s no way we can know” approach.

Sean Marks said it would “not be fair” to put a timeline on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving returning to the court this season, even with the postponement. Marks said they’re continuing their rehab, but because of social distancing that process has also been slowed. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 1, 2020

If you’re reading this, seeing the odds of the Nets as 66-1 as NBA champions and thinking “that’s not a bad bet” let me help you out:

Save your money. Spend it on a takeout dinner from a struggling local restaurant, that will help far more people than giving away your money to a casino. Marks saying it’s too early to tell is the GM being diplomatic and deferential to his stars. They are not returning this year, something NBC Sports has heard from sources, plus it just makes sense. Let’s get into why.

The second part of that Tweet, the idea that rehab has been slowed a little because of facilities being closed, is one reason not to expect KD and Irving.

On KD and Kyrie possibly being able to come back because of the delay, Sean Marks points out #Nets facilities are closed, so some rehabs may even be set back. Says it’s too early to draw any conclusions. #Nets #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) April 1, 2020

That ties into the bigger issue: Injuries often occur when players find the load on them and their activity level spiked. Sports science has shown leaps in stress levels on muscles leads to fatigue and more injuries, that returns need to be ramped up slowly (why you see minutes limits on guys when they first come back). Durant and Irving are the faces of the Nets franchise and they need both of them to be contenders. So are the Nets going to take those guys, who have missed extended time due to injuries, and throw them straight into an NBA playoff game with that intensity? Let’s politely say that kind of return has not worked well for Durant in the past. Two weeks or so of a condensed training camp will not be enough to have them ready for playoff basketball.

On another note, Marks said the suspension of the league also has brought to a stop the Nets search for their next head coach after Kenny Atkinson was let go.

Sean Marks on if he's speaking with coaching candidates: "No we are not reaching out to anybody right now. That would completely not be fair to our group." #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) April 1, 2020

Asked if he'd consult KD & Kyrie on the next #Nets coach, Marks said they’ve always collaborated w/ players, from the draft to free agency. “Ultimately Im not going to put that decision on any 1, 2, 4 or 5 players; it’s going to come down to myself, the front office & ownership" — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) April 1, 2020

The front office will pick the next coach, but if that “blue chip, veteran” coach does not get a thumbs up from Durant and Irving, the interview is over.