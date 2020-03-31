LeBron James, Kevin Durant among handful of players who got this year’s contract money up front

Years ago, NBA players (like those in other professional sports), got paid every other week during the regular season. They might get a bonus during the playoffs if the team did well, but in the offseason they had no money flowing into their pockets.

Over the past decade that changed. Now the standard contract calls players to get paid over 12 months, giving them cash flow all year long.

This also means the vast majority of NBA players have yet to get most of their pay for this year, which will get interesting if the owners decide to use the “Force Majeure” clause in the CBA to take some of the players’ salaries because of canceled games.

Mark Stein of the New York Times talked about it on Twitter.

NBA players receive paychecks Wednesday but have not been assured further payments. Some details to keep in mind if the NBA seeks to withhold 1.08 percent of each player's 2019-20 salary for every game missed by invoking a "force majeure" clause designed for emergency situations: — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 31, 2020

Roughly 90 percent of NBA players will have received less than half of their 2019-20 salaries by the time April 1 checks go out because they are on 12-month payment plans, league sources estimate — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 31, 2020

However, a handful of big-name players got their money up front — the CBA allows for up to 90 percent of an annual contract to be paid in advance.

Less than 20 players leaguewide have negotiated all-you-can get deals which feature the maximum allowable salary advance alongside an accelerated six-month payment schedule — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 31, 2020

Nine who secured these all-you-can-get deals, which pay out 90-plus percent of their 2019-20 salaries by April 1, are represented by Klutch Sports on contracts structured and negotiated by agent Rich Paul and attorney Mark Termini — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 31, 2020

The nine Klutch players are naturally led by LeBron James and include John Wall, Kentavious-Caldwell Pope, Dejounte Murray, Miles Bridges, Darius Bazley, Darius Garland, Terrance Ferguson and Trey Lyles. Next season it will be 10 when Draymond Green’s contract extension kicks in — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 31, 2020

In addition to LeBron James, players such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Blake Griffin have gotten the majority of their money up front.

NBA owners are scheduled to have a remote meeting in a couple of weeks. Some sub-committees are speaking now and talking both about the restart of the season (in whatever form that takes) and about invoking the “Force Majeure” clause. That CBA clause allows teams to reduce players’ salaries in the event of an “act of god” kind of event that cancels games – things like war, natural disaster, and epidemics. Obviously, the epidemic part has come into play and shut down the league.

If the NBA doesn’t play any more regular season games — which reports have said is seeming more likely — teams and players will miss about 25 percent of the season (give or take depending on how many games their team played) and owners would want to recoup some money. Whether they would do it trying to use the “Force Majeure” remains to be seen (it could lead to bad blood between the sides, would that be worth it to the owners?).

The players union warned its members this could happen. What that will ultimately lead to is an owner/players’ union negotiation. How this impacts LeBron, Durant and other players who have gotten most of their money will be interesting.