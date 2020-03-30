The Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving questions about NBA players participating.
OlympicTalk:
The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have been rescheduled for nearly one year later with the Olympics set for July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.
That’s typically during the NBA offseason, but the NBA is also paused due to the coronavirus. Who knows how the league’s calendar will look when play resumes?
Still, these seem like good dates for getting NBA players into the Olympics. Even if the NBA playoffs are ongoing, eliminated players could participate in the Olympics.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich still plans to coach Team USA. But, one way or another, USA Basketball should rethink its roster strategy.
LeBron James sometimes appears superhuman.
His friends Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade provided another example during an Instagram Live.
Anthony:
We jumped off the boat in the Bahamas. We went – everybody swam to the little grotto over there, underneath. And we came out. All of y’all went to the boat, and – It was my fault though, because I’m still trying to see the last little bit of the barracuda, snorkeling and all that. So, it was my fault. Then, I look up. The current is taking me to the middle of the ocean, like opposite from the boat.
Wade:
We couldn’t see you.
Anthony:
I know. And it was windy. It was all type of s— was going on through my head. I’m going to be honest with you. Then, I see – I look up at the boat, and I see Bron jump off the boat like he is MacGyver.
He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with the other arm, and he’s carrying me in one arm.
Wade:
I’ve told people this story before. I said, “Listen, I’ve seen LeBron do a lot of amazing things on the court.”
Anthony:
That was special.
Wade:
Off the court, when he went and saved Melo’s life.
Anthony:
Nah, he saved my life. I can’t hold you. He saved my life. He saved my life. He saved my life. Yo Bron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day. Them little flipper wasn’t working for me.
What a story!
Damian Lillard and Shaquille O’Neal exchanged diss tracks last fall. Shaq said it was all in good fun.
Apparently, the Trail Blazers star agrees.
Lillard on Instagram, via ESPN:
I’m going to put a little mixtape out. I don’t know exactly when. Probably in the next week-and-a-half, two weeks. I’m going to put a mixtape out. Probably like five, six songs. One of the songs is going to have something me and Shaq did. So, I think that’s going to be pretty cool. Me and Shaq connected on something. And I think that’s going to be a real, real big deal.
Lillard takes his rapping seriously. But will this be a “real, real big deal”?
In a sports world starved for content… yeah, kind of.
Joe Harris is one of the best three-point marksmen in the game. He moves well off the ball to find space and shot 41.2 percent from three so far this season on nearly six attempts a game — his third straight season shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the arc.
On a team with guys who can drive like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Caris LeVert, having a dangerous floor spacer matters. A lot.
Harris will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason — whenever that takes place — and the Nets want to keep him, but his skills will be in demand. When asked by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Harris said of course he would want to stay and play with guys like Irving and Durant.
“Yeah, definitely! Why wouldn’t you?” Harris asked rhetorically before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously those are guys who I’ve gotten close with now that I’ve been with them this past year. They’re obviously incredible players. You see what they’re able to do when they are healthy and are playing. I don’t see that there’s anybody in the NBA who wouldn’t want to play with those guys.”
The question isn’t desire, it’s money.
Harris is going to have a lot of interest on the free agent market — every team could use more shooting. Harris is making $7.7 million this season and his annual salary is about to double or more.
The Nets are already committed to almost $133 million in salary next season without Harris and they have a number of roster spots to fill out yet (plus Irving wants them to make moves to bolster the roster). Add to that the uncertainty of a salary cap number that could shrink next season in the wake of the coronavirus and it all poses challenges for the Nets. Brooklyn has Bird Rights on Harris and can go over the cap to re-sign him, the question is how much is new owner Joseph Tsai willing to go into the luxury tax next season?
Harris said exactly the right things about playing with Irving and Durant, and no doubt he means it.
He also wants to get paid. Money talks and the Nets have to decide how much they are willing to keep a great fit but a complementary player.
Marcus Smart stepped forward and self-identified as having tested positive for the coronavirus. He wasn’t showing any symptoms and went into self-quarantine, and last we heard was doing well.
Sunday, Smart said that two days ago he was cleared and has fully recovered from the virus.
Most importantly, this is excellent news for Smart and his friends and family (and, by extension, the Celtics). His health is the most important thing in this story.
The NBA has asked recovered players to donate plasma because scientists are hoping to use the blood — which has developed immunities — to help create a vaccine or medicine to slow COVID-19. It’s optional, but the league is encouraging players to help.
There have been 10 players and five NBA off-court staff — including Knicks owner James Dolan — who have tested positive for the disease. Fortunately, none of them have shown any advanced symptoms that required hospitalization.