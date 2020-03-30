NBA players reportedly to take part in televised NBA 2K tournament Friday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If we can’t watch NBA players on the court, at least we can watch them control their digital selves and teammates in a live basketball tournament.

ESPN plans to broadcast an NBA 2K tournament with only NBA players at the controllers, a story broken by Chris Haynes at Yahoo Sports. The hope is to have it air Friday, with the players competing from their homes around the country.

The NBA is planning a players-only NBA 2K tournament that will feature the league’s sharpest video gamers and it will be broadcast on ESPN, league sources told Yahoo Sports… Players competing against their peers in the comfort of their own homes could offer a distraction for fans who are missing the game and a little competition. The league is still finalizing some details for the tournament, but each team is expected to have a representative, sources said.

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson is our next guest on A Minute Til 6 Podcast. He tells us he will be the team's representative in the players-only NBA 2K Tournament. Pod drops Tuesday.https://t.co/vJqkNbKt9g — Mark Haynes (@mhdachamp) March 31, 2020

Esports are incredibly popular and growing as a spectator sport, both in person and on Twitch and other platforms. With there being a pent-up demand for sports programming, this seems a smart attempt to draw eyeballs. Even people who are non-esports viewers could tune in just to check it out, because it’s that or rewatching Tiger King.

You can bet that if it works, we will see a lot more of it in the future.

