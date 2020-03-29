Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, DePaul’s Paul Reed declare for NBA Draft

By Kurt HelinMar 29, 2020, 8:06 AM EDT
Nobody knows when the NBA Draft is going to take place — like everything with the NBA calendar, it is up in the air — but for college players whose season has ended now is the time to declare and throw their hats in the ring.

Two possible draftees did that Saturday.

Arizona center Zeke Nnaji was one.

The 6’11” Nnaji averaged 16.1 points per game on 57 percent shooting, plus grabbed 8.6 rebounds a game his freshman season at Arizona. In a good sign, he shot 76% from the free throw line, meaning he should be able to space the floor and hit midrangers (and maybe someday threes). He brings a lot of energy to the court, but is considered raw still on both ends of the floor and not an elite defender.

Nnaji is a bubble first-round pick.

The other player coming out is DePaul forward Paul Reed.

A projected first-rounder is a generous description by Charania, Reed is seen more as a second-round pick (and without a Draft Combine or workouts with teams it will be difficult to move up). He’s a 6’9″ power forward who averaged 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds a game this season. Reed shot the three well as a sophomore (40 percent) but regressed this past season. He’s athletic but needs to get stronger, and he needs to be able to fit into a role at the NBA level to last.

That said, he will likely get a chance somewhere to prove he belongs.

Knicks’ owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT
The good news is he remains healthy and shows few symptoms.

Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team has announced.

Dolan, 64, lives in New York, which has become the epicenter of COVID-19 cases in the United States. New York State alone has more than 52,000 cases and more than 700 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, the Dolan Family Foundation announced it would donate $1 million to Madison Square Garden’s event staff who have not been able to work because the coronavirus has shut down events at MSG.

There have been 10 current NBA players and four members of team support staff that have tested positive for the coronavirus. Dolan is the first owner to test positive.

Our thoughts are with him and his family and hopefully he can stay healthy through this.

Steve Ballmer: Clippers will now lose at least $10 million this year

By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT
Considering a $131 million payroll and focus on winning it all this season, we’ll never know if the Clippers projected to be a profitable team this season.

However, start a season with the NBA’s controversy with China and suspend it near the end with the coronavirus, and the Clippers are going to take a big hit.

At least $10 million this year, and maybe much more, is what Clippers owner Steve Ballmer told Bloomberg News (hat tip Sports Illustrated).

“It’ll be eight digits,” he said. “Now you’ve got to start with what we were either going to make or lose before the season started, but net, it’ll certainly be an eight-digit loss for us…

“We’re being diligent about continuing to pay our employees,” he said. “We’re trying to take care of our smaller vendors. We had a t-shirt vendor we had $100,000 committed to for playoff t-shirts. I think it’s important that we pay that money, put it down now, and see what can happen over time since we are in a better position.”

There should be a few notes of context here. First, Ballmer is worth an estimated $50 billion, he is not going to go hungry because of this.

Next (and this is the biggie), the year-over-year losses or profits for a team do not take into account the rising value of the franchise — which has spiked even after Ballmer bought the Clippers for a then-record $2 billion. Forbes estimates the Clippers are currently worth $2.6 billion, which means the Clippers have gained at least $600 million in value in the five years Ballmer has owned the team. Even if the Clippers lost $10 million every year that’s still a massive profit when he sells.

Still, losing $10 million or more is a lot of money.

What Ballmer is talking about is amplified across the NBA and a lot of teams — ones in smaller markets with owners whose pockets are not as deep — are taking big hits, too. It’s the same for the owners of a lot of businesses right now, the coronavirus has taken a real toll on the potential profits and hit the business model hard. It’s also taking a toll on people who work at arenas, and restaurants and bars near arenas, and many other businesses tied to the NBA as well.

Ballmer and his wife Connie have tried to help by donating $25 million to COVID-19 causes.

Pistons’ Christian Wood frustrated his name leaked after testing positive for coronavirus

By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
When Boston’s Marcus Smart tested positive for the coronavirus, he chose to go public and serve as an example. Kevin Durant did the same thing, both men self-identified.

Christian Wood did not.

The promising Pistons big man tested positive but — like three Nets players and two Lakers — should have been protected by HIPAA from having his name go public. It did anyway. Wood is unhappy about that, Pistons coach Dwane Casey told Jackie McMullin of ESPN.

When the Pistons learned Wood had tested positive for the coronavirus, they were thoroughly briefed by the hospital regarding the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) laws, which protect the privacy of patients.

“That’s why we were so mystified when it leaked out,” Casey said of a report in The Athletic. “Christian was upset his name got out there. He didn’t release it. And the worst part was it got out before Christian even had a chance to tell his mom.

“I was very unhappy about that. I told our staff, ‘This is unprofessional. This can’t happen again.’ It was so unfair to our player.”

It was unfair to Wood, who was having a breakout season and didn’t want his name out everywhere as having tested positive. He has since been cleared and is fully recovered from the disease (he showed few symptoms anyway).

Wood struggled to find his footing in the NBA, having played on five teams in four years but was having a breakout year in Detroit. Wood is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, he is shooting 38.6 percent from three, and he is blocking almost a shot a night. Wood has a few teams expected to gamble on him this off-season and give him a healthy pay boost from his current minimum salary.

Which is why he might not have wanted his name out there as having tested positive. However, that should not (and will not) count against him whenever we have an NBA offseason.

Like the rest of us, Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens trying to adjust to disrupted life

By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics coach Brad Stevens can only remember leaving his home on a few occasions over the past two weeks.

It is part of the new status quo for coaches and players across the NBA since the coronavirus pandemic sparked a rolling shutdown of professional sports across the globe. The league suspended its season March 11 after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert became its first player to test positive for the COVID-19 strain.

It has left the 42-year-old coach, like everyone else, searching for ways to adjust to a new reality and daily routine.

The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened at least 597,000 and killed more than 27,000 worldwide, crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems.

The NBA has lost 100 games so far with no clear timeline for when the season might resume — if at all.

Stevens said he’s passing the time the same way many are across the country.

“I try and do everything that we’re asked to do,” he said. “We get out and we go for walks. … But, my thoughts are with everybody who’s really facing this thing. And, it’s just that you feel so bad.”

Stevens spends his days trying to stay connected to both his family and Celtics’ family the best he can.

He and his wife, Tracy, put together a PowerPoint presentation for his 14-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter to help explain the scope of the pandemic both in New England and worldwide.

He’s also been hopping on video conference calls with his players and coaching staff, though he said they’ve been light on basketball and heavy on just making sure everyone is staying safe.

“We’re like the rest of the world, you know that basketball is taking a far back seat,” he said.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart divulged he’d been diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19. Boston played the Utah Jazz on March 6.

Stevens said the day Gobert’s positive test became public “will be something that I think we all remember.”

As a precaution, Celtics players and staff were also tested, but those tests all came back negative. Stevens said Smart is also doing well.

“Obviously the days following that we enter this kind of new world,” Stevens said. “We’re calling sitting at home an inconvenience. What a joke like this is. There’s so many people that are working so hard every day to try to help our communities and help the secure putting their own selves at risk. And, I think any time you turn on the TV, it hits home more.”

While Stevens doesn’t think it would be appropriate right now “to be hammering basketball” with his players, they are getting some work done during their downtime.

All of the players have received exercise bikes and a personal set of weights they can use to do voluntary home workouts. Stevens is also getting some of the postseason film study he normally wouldn’t complete until after the season done now.

“It helps us dial in to what we need to do should we be able to resume playing and what we need to focus on when we get back to practice,” he said. “It would be a unique situation to be off for as long as we’re gonna be off to have the re-acclimate and recondition. But you do already have a system in with those 15 guys.”

For now, Stevens said he’s just concentrating on keeping busy rather than trying to predict when he might be able to dive back into basketball full-time.

“I think there’s a lot to determine,” he said. “And I think you can’t determine any of that until you have a timeline. And it’s just almost impossible to get a timeline right now.”