Sparks’ Sydney Wiese becomes the first WNBA player to test positive for coronavirus

Most WNBA players head to Europe or other parts of the world during the winter — the traditional basketball season — to play in other leagues (that usually pay better) before returning for the spring and summer WNBA season.
Their schedules, like everyone else’s, has been upended by the coronavirus. European leagues have shut down and the WNBA season start is delayed.
Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese played in Spain this Winter. Upon returning, she became the first WNBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, the team announced. From the team release:
Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from playing overseas in Spain. Her symptoms are mild and she’s in positive spirits and feeling fine. She’s been in self-isolation at home in Phoenix since her return and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus. The Sparks are in direct communication with Sydney and wish her a speedy recovery.
Theresa Plaisance of the Connecticut Sun may also have had the disease. She was playing in China in December when she got sick and eventually was diagnosed with pneumonia and what doctors then described as an “unknown virus.” She recovered in a Chinese hospital before returning home. She told WTNH-TV (hat tip Fox News):
“I was just extremely weak, and my fever was really high and everything that went with that — body ache, chills, headache. When I was getting wheel-chaired into the hospital, I almost started crying because I was just that miserable and that much in pain. I was so sick I didn’t even care what they were giving me; I was like whatever you got, give it to me.”
In his legendary career filled with big games, Michael Jordan never had a night where he scored like this.
Thirty years ago today — March 28, 1990 — Jordan dropped a career-high 69 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Bulls road win.
Jordan’s stat line is insane: 69 points on 23-of-37 shooting, 21-of-23 from free throw line, 18 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Jordan took over when it mattered most, scoring eight points in overtime.
“I didn’t think about being tired because I wanted to win the game,” Jordan said after playing 50 minutes, via NBA.com, “I’ve been in that situation where I’ve scored a lot of points and we lost, and I didn’t want that to happen.
“So I kept pushing myself, kept talking to myself, saying, ‘Don’t stop, don’t stop. Keep going.’ You feel better about the effort when you win.”
The 1990 Bulls, the first year Phil Jackson was coach, went on to win 55 games and Jordan led the NBA in scoring at 33.6 points per game, but as they had for years the Bulls fell short in the playoffs when they ran into the Bad Boy Pistons. It was a year later when Chicago would start its historic run of titles.
Five years later, on March 28, 1995, Jordan would have his legendary double-nickle 55 point game against the Knicks.
March 28 was a good day for MJ.
Rumor: Leon Rose impressed with how interim coach Mike Miller has handled Knicks
The Knicks went 17-27 with Mike Miller as the interim coach this season (he took over after David Fizdale was shown the door). It is not an impressive record, but considering the lack of talent on the roster — and the flashes of development the Knicks young players showed — Miller did about as could be expected.
It reportedly has caught the eye of Leon Rose, the new team president. It doesn’t mean Miller is keeping his current job, but he may not be out of the organization, either.
Rose had said during [his 10 days on the job before the suspension of games] that he’d been impressed by the way Miller handled the team and respected the job he’d done since taking over in early December, per SNY sources…
In addition to the on-court results, Miller handled some delicate off-court situations with class. He was the lone public spokesperson for the team after the firings of Fizdale and president Steve Mills and the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant.
Because of those on- and off-court performances, some prominent people at Madison Square Garden would like to see Miller have a role with the team next season, regardless of who Rose hires as the head coach, sources say.
What happens with Miller depends in part on who gets hired as the head coach. Tom Thibodeau has a strong relationship with Rose, which has led to a lot of speculation he will be the guy, but nobody knows what direction Rose will go with his first big move as team president.
One way or another, don’t be surprised if Rose has some job with the Knicks next year.
Executives reportedly expect Gordon Hayward to opt in to $34.2 million player option
Before the league suspended play on March 11, Gordon Hayward was having a strong season: 17.3 points a game on an impressive 59.3 true shooting percentage, plus 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists a night. He was playing the best ball he had since arriving in Boston, having bounced back from his horrific leg injury.
He also has a player option on his contract this summer. Players having strong years often decide to hit the market while they’re hot…
“It’s too much money to pass up,” one general manager told Heavy.com. “He could get a longer deal if that is what he really wants. But I don’t think the Celtics want to give it to him, they have a lot of young guys to pay and the starting (salary) number on whatever the contract is will not be close to $34 million. He can opt in this year and then take a big contract next year. When you look at what he has done since his injury, he has only gotten better. He could get better next year and be ready for the summer of 2021.”
The summer of 2021 will have more teams with cap space and is expected to be a much deeper free agent class. If teams strike out on their first choice, they may come at Hayward as a Plan B with a sizeable contract.
Just not one for $34.2 million. Which is why Haward will take the money in his hand and run to the bank.
Giannis Antetokounmpo says James Harden is the toughest player to guard in the league
There’s afeud between Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. It goes back more than a year and includes Harden’s frustration that Antetokounmpo won the MVP award over him last season (Harden told Rachel Nichols, “I wish I could just run and be seven feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all”).
That doesn’t mean there isn’t respect. The Greek Freak was taking fan questions during an Instagram Live session and was asked who is the toughest player to guard in the league. He said Harden.
Who is the hardest player to guard in the NBA right now?
Harden has won the NBA scoring title two years in a row and it will be three whenever this season ends — Antetokounmpo isn’t the only defender who has trouble with The Beard. Harden’s combination of the best step-back three in the game, strength on the drive, hesitation moves, and ability to draw fouls makes him nearly an impossible cover. It’s why teams started sending doubles at him just over halfcourt this season, just to get the ball out of his hands and dare anyone else to beat them (Russell Westbrook gladly accepted that challenge).
Harden is the best pure scorer in the league.
And Antetokounmpo is going to win the MVP award again because of his overall play.