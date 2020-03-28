Rumor: Leon Rose impressed with how interim coach Mike Miller has handled Knicks

The Knicks went 17-27 with Mike Miller as the interim coach this season (he took over after David Fizdale was shown the door). It is not an impressive record, but considering the lack of talent on the roster — and the flashes of development the Knicks young players showed — Miller did about as could be expected.

It reportedly has caught the eye of Leon Rose, the new team president. It doesn’t mean Miller is keeping his current job, but he may not be out of the organization, either.

From Ian Bagley of SNY.TV.

Rose had said during [his 10 days on the job before the suspension of games] that he’d been impressed by the way Miller handled the team and respected the job he’d done since taking over in early December, per SNY sources… In addition to the on-court results, Miller handled some delicate off-court situations with class. He was the lone public spokesperson for the team after the firings of Fizdale and president Steve Mills and the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant. Because of those on- and off-court performances, some prominent people at Madison Square Garden would like to see Miller have a role with the team next season, regardless of who Rose hires as the head coach, sources say.

What happens with Miller depends in part on who gets hired as the head coach. Tom Thibodeau has a strong relationship with Rose, which has led to a lot of speculation he will be the guy, but nobody knows what direction Rose will go with his first big move as team president.

One way or another, don’t be surprised if Rose has some job with the Knicks next year.