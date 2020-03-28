Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Heat’s Udonis Haslem not focused on retirement, still sees games to play

By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When the NBA suspended play back on March 11, veteran Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem didn’t think it would be the last time he was on an NBA court.

He still doesn’t.

Haslem, who is expected to retire after this season, told Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel during a Friday conference call he understands he may not play another game. Still, he is not looking at it that way right now. He still wants to play games, including the playoffs.

“Yeah, I mean, everybody, obviously, it comes to mind. For me, I’m still maintaining hope that we can salvage some of the basketball season. So I haven’t gotten to that point yet. And in the midst of all this, there is a lot going on…

“Right now, there are bigger things going on than basketball. So it’s really kind of hard to focus on basketball.”

Haslem, 39, has been a mainstay of the Miami Heat for 17 seasons, he’s been a solid veteran presence on the court and a mentor for young players off it. Through it all Haslem picked up three championship rings and has become a fixture in the Heat organization.

Like Haslem, we all hope that we get to see him — and basketball — again soon.

Like the rest of us, Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens trying to adjust to disrupted life

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics coach Brad Stevens can only remember leaving his home on a few occasions over the past two weeks.

It is part of the new status quo for coaches and players across the NBA since the coronavirus pandemic sparked a rolling shutdown of professional sports across the globe. The league suspended its season March 11 after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert became its first player to test positive for the COVID-19 strain.

It has left the 42-year-old coach, like everyone else, searching for ways to adjust to a new reality and daily routine.

The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened at least 597,000 and killed more than 27,000 worldwide, crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems.

The NBA has lost 100 games so far with no clear timeline for when the season might resume — if at all.

Stevens said he’s passing the time the same way many are across the country.

“I try and do everything that we’re asked to do,” he said. “We get out and we go for walks. … But, my thoughts are with everybody who’s really facing this thing. And, it’s just that you feel so bad.”

Stevens spends his days trying to stay connected to both his family and Celtics’ family the best he can.

He and his wife, Tracy, put together a PowerPoint presentation for his 14-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter to help explain the scope of the pandemic both in New England and worldwide.

He’s also been hopping on video conference calls with his players and coaching staff, though he said they’ve been light on basketball and heavy on just making sure everyone is staying safe.

“We’re like the rest of the world, you know that basketball is taking a far back seat,” he said.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart divulged he’d been diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19. Boston played the Utah Jazz on March 6.

Stevens said the day Gobert’s positive test became public “will be something that I think we all remember.”

As a precaution, Celtics players and staff were also tested, but those tests all came back negative. Stevens said Smart is also doing well.

“Obviously the days following that we enter this kind of new world,” Stevens said. “We’re calling sitting at home an inconvenience. What a joke like this is. There’s so many people that are working so hard every day to try to help our communities and help the secure putting their own selves at risk. And, I think any time you turn on the TV, it hits home more.”

While Stevens doesn’t think it would be appropriate right now “to be hammering basketball” with his players, they are getting some work done during their downtime.

All of the players have received exercise bikes and a personal set of weights they can use to do voluntary home workouts. Stevens is also getting some of the postseason film study he normally wouldn’t complete until after the season done now.

“It helps us dial in to what we need to do should we be able to resume playing and what we need to focus on when we get back to practice,” he said. “It would be a unique situation to be off for as long as we’re gonna be off to have the re-acclimate and recondition. But you do already have a system in with those 15 guys.”

For now, Stevens said he’s just concentrating on keeping busy rather than trying to predict when he might be able to dive back into basketball full-time.

“I think there’s a lot to determine,” he said. “And I think you can’t determine any of that until you have a timeline. And it’s just almost impossible to get a timeline right now.”

Thirty years ago today: Michael Jordan scores career-high 69 vs. Cavaliers (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In his legendary career filled with big games, Michael Jordan never had a night where he scored like this.

Thirty years ago today — March 28, 1990 — Jordan dropped a career-high 69 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Bulls road win.

Jordan’s stat line is insane: 69 points on 23-of-37 shooting, 21-of-23 from free throw line, 18 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Jordan took over when it mattered most, scoring eight points in overtime.

“I didn’t think about being tired because I wanted to win the game,” Jordan said after playing 50 minutes, via NBA.com, “I’ve been in that situation where I’ve scored a lot of points and we lost, and I didn’t want that to happen.

“So I kept pushing myself, kept talking to myself, saying, ‘Don’t stop, don’t stop. Keep going.’ You feel better about the effort when you win.”

The 1990 Bulls, the first year Phil Jackson was coach, went on to win 55 games and Jordan led the NBA in scoring at 33.6 points per game, but as they had for years the Bulls fell short in the playoffs when they ran into the Bad Boy Pistons. It was a year later when Chicago would start its historic run of titles.

Five years later, on March 28, 1995, Jordan would have his legendary double-nickle 55 point game against the Knicks.

March 28 was a good day for MJ.

 

Sparks’ Sydney Wiese becomes the first WNBA player to test positive for coronavirus

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Most WNBA players head to Europe or other parts of the world during the winter — the traditional basketball season — to play in other leagues (that usually pay better) before returning for the spring and summer WNBA season.

Their schedules, like everyone else’s, has been upended by the coronavirus. European leagues have shut down and the WNBA season start is delayed.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese played in Spain this Winter. Upon returning, she became the first WNBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, the team announced. From the team release:

Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from playing overseas in Spain. Her symptoms are mild and she’s in positive spirits and feeling fine. She’s been in self-isolation at home in Phoenix since her return and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus. The Sparks are in direct communication with Sydney and wish her a speedy recovery.

Theresa Plaisance of the Connecticut Sun may also have had the disease. She was playing in China in December when she got sick and eventually was diagnosed with pneumonia and what doctors then described as an “unknown virus.” She recovered in a Chinese hospital before returning home.  She told WTNH-TV (hat tip Fox News):

“I was just extremely weak, and my fever was really high and everything that went with that — body ache, chills, headache. When I was getting wheel-chaired into the hospital, I almost started crying because I was just that miserable and that much in pain. I was so sick I didn’t even care what they were giving me; I was like whatever you got, give it to me.”

She has recovered and returned stateside.

The tip-off of the WNBA season remains delayed. The United States has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus — more than any other nation — and more than 1,500 deaths.

 

 

 

Rumor: Leon Rose impressed with how interim coach Mike Miller has handled Knicks

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Knicks went 17-27 with Mike Miller as the interim coach this season (he took over after David Fizdale was shown the door). It is not an impressive record, but considering the lack of talent on the roster — and the flashes of development the Knicks young players showed — Miller did about as could be expected.

It reportedly has caught the eye of Leon Rose, the new team president. It doesn’t mean Miller is keeping his current job, but he may not be out of the organization, either.

From Ian Bagley of SNY.TV.

Rose had said during [his 10 days on the job before the suspension of games] that he’d been impressed by the way Miller handled the team and respected the job he’d done since taking over in early December, per SNY sources…

In addition to the on-court results, Miller handled some delicate off-court situations with class. He was the lone public spokesperson for the team after the firings of Fizdale and president Steve Mills and the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant.

Because of those on- and off-court performances, some prominent people at Madison Square Garden would like to see Miller have a role with the team next season, regardless of who Rose hires as the head coach, sources say.

What happens with Miller depends in part on who gets hired as the head coach. Tom Thibodeau has a strong relationship with Rose, which has led to a lot of speculation he will be the guy, but nobody knows what direction Rose will go with his first big move as team president.

One way or another, don’t be surprised if Miller has some job with the Knicks next year.