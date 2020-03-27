Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Whatever form rest of season takes NBA, Players Union will have to negotiate

By Kurt HelinMar 27, 2020
A shortened NBA season that changes the league calendar and could stretch into September. Next season starting later and potentially seeing other changes. How much of a mini-training camp runway players will need before this season restarts? Will the playoffs be condensed? Will all the games be played in one location or spread out in teams’ arenas or practice facilities?

And that doesn’t even touch on the idea of taking back some of the players’ salaries.

Whatever form the rest of the season and playoffs take, the NBA is going to need to do it in partnership with the NBA players union. That means some negotiations between the sides. They are going to have to open up the Collective Bargaining Agreement and make tweaks.

That opens up a lot of possibilities.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and union executive director are talking nearly daily now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on air Thursday on SportsCenter. He added that both sides remain committed to playing some of the season and crowning a champion through the playoffs, the only question is what format all of that takes.

Once the CBA gets opened up in talks, just about anything can be back on the table.

Briain Windhorst of ESPN put it this way on the Hoop Collective Podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“I believe we are heading for a bargaining session over the summer. The CBA, which was locked in for years, something like seven or eight years, I believe firmly is going to reopen over the summer. There are going to be certain things that can be negotiated. For example, if they’re already opening the CBA about how to retrofit the NBA calendar or change the salary cap stuff, maybe they put one-and-done in there while they’re doing it. There’s going to be negotiations and horse trading. That is why the relationship between players and owners is something to watch right now. They’re going to have to get an agreement to start playing again. They’re going to be outside their parameters that they’ve agreed to.”

The sides are cooperating and a deal will get done. But there is going to need to be a deal, which will involve union president Chris Paul and other power brokers being in on it. Both the owners and players will need to make some concessions and will push for the things they want.

There may well be NBA basketball again in a few months, but there are a lot of hoops to jump through to get there.

Russian, Japanese leagues cancel remainders of seasons due to coronavirus

Nicholas Muller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 27, 2020
As the spread of the coronavirus continues to sweep around the globe, it’s taking its toll on professional sports leagues.

Both the Japanese B League and the Russian VTB league have canceled the remainder of their seasons.

The Russian VTB United League, with powerhouse European clubs such as CSKA Moscow, decided it will close down and not crown a champion. Emiliano Carchia of Sportando confirmed the news.

VTB United League CEO Ilona Korstin said in a statement (via the Associated Press) it would be wrong for the VTB to continue the season “in the current situation when borders are closed, teams can’t train at basketball arenas and clubs have to allow foreign players to go home.”

VTB League is based in Russia but also has teams from Poland, Belarus, Estonia, and Kazakhstan. One of the powerhouse teams in the league, Russia’s BC Khimki (which includes former No. 5 pick Thomas Robinson, Jonas Jerebko, and former Virginia star Anthony Gill), was in first place with an 18-1 record when play was suspended.

The cancelation of the Russian season, combined with travel restrictions throughout Europe right now, will make it challenging to complete the Champion’s League season. However, the basketball competition between the top clubs across Europe has yet to throw in the towel and is looking for a way to crown a champion.

Japan’s top league, the B League, tried to restart its season without fans but that proved to be a chaotic mess, now the league has decided to cancel its season.

This time everyone is on the same page according to the league’s leadership. Via the Japan Times:

According to league chairman Masaaki Okawa, the decision was made “unanimously” this time…

“We’ve prioritized the mental and physical health of our players, coaches and club officials,” Okawa said. “The spread of this coronavirus has been beyond our imagination and we’ve emphasized that we cannot afford to expose our players and others who are associated with our league to the danger.”

Japan’s league uses a relegation and promotion system between its top tier (B1) and next tier down (B2), but the league is taking the unprecedented step of not relegating anyone after this season. However, the top two teams from B2 — Shinshu and Hiroshima — will get promoted to B1. Which means a lot of adjustment to the Japanese league schedule.

 

LeBron James advocates for some regular season games before playoffs start

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 26, 2020
If the NBA gets its way, every NBA team will go through a multi-week mini-training camp then play a handful of regular season games when play starts up again. Then they will jump to the playoffs.

If the league will be able to work on that timeline — or even play games at all — remains to be seen, but they have a backer in LeBron James.

LeBron talked about it with former teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on the Road Trippin’ Podcast the pair does. (Hat tip to Dave McMenamin of ESPN).

“One thing you can’t just do is go straight to the playoffs… it discredits the 60-plus games that guys had fighting for that position.”

The NBA agrees with LeBron, but depending on the timing of when games can start up again there may be no choice but to jump right into the postseason. LeBron also said he couldn’t imagine a game played without fans, but he understands that could be happening.

LeBron also joked (kind of) there is no way he’s high fiving ever again.

“I ain’t high-fiving nobody for the rest of my life after this s***. No more high-fiving. After this corona s***? Wait ’til you see me and my teammates’ handshakes after this s***.”

Scan people’s temperatures as they enter an NBA game? Mark Cuban says it’s possible.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 26, 2020
If the NBA returns to finish the season and playoffs this summer, those first games will likely be without fans. (The NBA may bring all the teams to one location, maybe Las Vegas, where the games can take place in a more controlled venue, with less travel and risk of exposure. It’s one of many scenarios under consideration.)

When fans do get back into the games this year, should the league set up a system to check the temperature of everyone entering the building?

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said it was possible, during an appearance on CNBC.

“It’s not hard to use thermal guns to take someone’s temperature and look for fevers. Is it feasible? Yes, absolutely. We have to be very cautious, particularly as we try to come back. At first we’ll play a lot of games without fans and figure it out with all the medicines that become available, we’ll go from there.”

The thermal gun technology was used on a larger scale in China and South Korea, among other places, to identify people starting to show symptoms of the disease.

Cuban is both an optimist — he thinks there could be NBA games in May — and a believer in technology, so him taking this position makes sense. Even if this seems like a longshot.

Whether the NBA would set up something like this would depend largely on both the willingness to pay for it and where the nation is in dealing with this pandemic. The bigger questions of when the NBA will return and in what form remains up in the air right now, those need to be answered first before everyone gets into the details.

In a world where everything is on the table, thermal guns for temperature taking at the gate — like walking through a metal detector — is possible. It’s been too unpredictable a year to rule anything out.

Pau Gasol partners with Rafael Nadal to raise money for Spain’s coronavirus fight

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2020
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol have launched a campaign to encourage donations in the hope of raising 11 million euros ($12.1 million) to help Spain fight the coronavirus.

The tennis and basketball stars said in videos posted on social media that they are supporting a Red Cross fundraising effort to help with the public health crisis.

Nadal and Gasol say they have made donations and urged others to follow their lead. Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas quickly said he would pitch in.

Nadal says “I believe that we are who we are in large part thanks to your support and now we have to be there for you.”

Spain has 56,188 infections and more than 4,000 fatalities from the virus.

Other sports celebrities and franchises have pitched in to help pas well.

Real Madrid and Spanish sports authorities say the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be used to store donations of medical supplies to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. The soccer club says it will use the stadium to store private donations. They will then be distributed by government authorities to hospitals.

Gasol signed last summer with Portland but due to injuries never set foot on the court for them. In November he was waived and he has not latched on with another team yet, he has simply worked to get healthy.