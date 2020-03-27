Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA is reportedly committed to finishing this season, which is currently paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What structure will the rest of the season take? That’s a difficult question.

But apparently momentum is building for centralizing play in Las Vegas.

Jabari Young of CNBC:

Las Vegas has emerged as the best location to resume the season, according to league executives.

The NBA could decide to cancel the remainder of its regular season and create a play-in tournament for lower-seeded teams to enter the postseason. The league could then set up a best-of-five series for the first round, before moving to a one-and-done tournament to determine the two teams that will play in the NBA Finals, which would also be a best-of-five, people familiar with the planning said. The tournament and NBA Finals would be held in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, where the league hosts its annual Summer League events.

This leads to several questions:

That’s a lot to answer. Still, this might be the best option.

There’s an obvious appeal to finishing the season in a centralized location. It’s probably the fastest way to resume play – and generate quick cash.

Extending the season longer could interrupt future seasons. It might be better to milk whatever revenue is possible from this cursed season and just move on.

An abbreviated postseason at a neutral site is nobody’s ideal. But that it’s even a possibility shows how dire this situation has gotten.