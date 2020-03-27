Giannis Antetokounmpo says James Harden toughest player to guard in league

There’s a feud between Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. It goes back more than a year and includes Harden’s frustration that Antetokounmpo won the MVP award over him last season (Harden told Rachel Nichols, “I wish I could just run and be seven feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all”).
That doesn’t mean there isn’t respect. The Greek Freak was taking fan questions during an Instagram Live session and was asked who is the toughest player to guard in the league. He said Harden.
Harden has won the NBA scoring title two years in a row and it will be three whenever this season ends — Antetokounmpo isn’t the only defender who has trouble with The Beard. Harden’s combination of the best step-back three in the game, strength on the drive, hesitation moves, and ability to draw fouls makes him nearly an impossible cover. It’s why teams started sending doubles at him just over halfcourt this season, just to get the ball out of his hands and dare anyone else to beat them (Russell Westbrook gladly accepted that challenge).
Harden is the best pure scorer in the league.
And Antetokounmpo is going to win the MVP award again because of his overall play.
Jazz center Rudy Gobert was thankfully cleared of coronavirus.
But not before being mistreated, according to his friend and French national team teammate, Magic guard Evan Fournier.
Fournier, via L’Equipe, as translated by Ennio Terrasi Borghesan of Sportando:
“It hurts me, he became the face of the virus in the NBA. The behaviour of people and journalists has been disgusting, I don’t understand taking out the names of the sick: it looks like the transfer window when it’s the scoop race. It was a coronavirus free agency, unbearable. You can say a guy is sick without naming him: today Philadelphia and the Lakers have cases and we don’t know who they are”, Fournier said.
I empathize with Fournier’s concern about privacy. But the defense of NBA players getting tested amid a nationwide shortage of coronavirus tests included: Players frequently interact closely with the public. Meeting an NBA player is highly memorable for most people and often forgettable for the player. Revealing the names of those who test positive was the only proper way to warn people who came into close contact with those players. It’s not as if players know how to discreetly tell each fan whom they met during the previous two weeks.
Hopefully, Gobert’s positive test became public on his own terms. He still had a right to medical privacy. But his name emerging did serve the greater good – not just in terms of taking coronavirus more seriously generally, but specifically alerting people who came near him to take precautions.
That’s why I don’t understand half measures like announcing that a member of an organization has coronavirus without naming the person. What does that accomplish?
As far as Fournier’s disgusting-behavior charge… Gobert was the face of coronavirus in the NBA even before testing positive. He earned that title through his reckless actions. To his credit, Gobert apologized then backed that with a signification donation.
It is unfair Gobert received heightened criticism because he got coronavirus. If he never tested positive, he likely would have received far less scrutiny. His actions were reckless, regardless, though. It’s OK to point that out.
Boston’s Marcus Smart came forward and self-identified as having tested positive for the coronavirus.
Since then he’s been in self-quarantine, but he’s feeling good and is in good spirits, Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens said in a conference call with local media on Friday. Via NBC Sports Boston:
“He’s been feeling good,” Stevens said via conference call on Friday. “I’ve been checking in with him and everybody else has. I’ve seen him on conference calls a few times. He seems to be doing well…
“I’m proud of how he took the initiative to tell people that he had it and felt good,” Stevens said. “It’s a unique, unsettling time for everyone.”
Stevens, like many Americans, has been sheltering in place at home, spending more time with his family, learning how to use Zoom, and making sure his kids are keeping up on their distance learning homework.
Stevens said he’s also done a lot of the team evaluation work he usually saves for the off-season.
“What I’ve done is I’ve gone through here, while I’ve been at home, all of my typical postseason evaluations,” said Stevens. “Usually I wait until after the playoffs are over or after the season ends and do a series of film studies and those types of things, and stat studies and individual studies and those. But I’m actually knocking those out now in hopes that it helps us in what we need to do should we be able to resume play, and what we need to focus on when we get back to practice.
“It would be a unique situation to be off for as long as we’re going to be off to have to re-acclimate and re-condition. But you do already have a system in with those 15 guys and so it’s really an interesting thing because usually you have five back or six back or whatever when you go to a training-camp scenario. I’m sure everybody’s looking at different things and tweaks and things that were really good for them when they reviewed and analyzed their team and things that weren’t as good. And then other than that, just working on things I think will be applicable if we get back together.”
Hopefully Stevens will get to put those evaluations to use on the court sooner rather than later.
Killian Hayes was born in Florida. He grew up in France, where his father played professionally and his mother is from. Hayes has played for France in international competition. Professionally, he played for Ulm in Germany.
His next destination?
The NBA.
Hayes, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN:
“I am officially declaring for the NBA draft,” Hayes wrote via email. “I have sent in paperwork to the league office and I’m very excited.”
A 6-foot-5 point guard, Hayes is projected as a lottery pick.
Hayes accelerates rapidly. With the space he creates, he takes advantage with touch around the basket or – if the defense scrambles – passes to open teammates.
But Hayes is more quick than fast with sustained speed. He’s not an explosive athlete who finishes above the rim, either. He’s also very left-handed dominant. All that sometimes allows defenders to catch up.
Hayes’ size creates an intriguing defensive profile. He must improve as an outside shooter, though the 18-year-old appears to be on the right track.
Grizzlies owner Robert Pera has been, at different times, both overbearing and distant in Memphis.
What’s clear: Pera owns the Memphis Grizzlies.
But for how much longer?
Ronald Tillery, who previously covered the Grizzlies for The Commercial Appeal:
It’s not totally clear whether this means moving as in selling or relocating – or both.
League sources quickly reached out to NBC Sports to deny there was any truth to the rumor. Tillery has outspokenly criticized Pera. That doesn’t mean Tillery can’t report accurately on Pera. It’s just worth considering there has been both friction and distance between the sides. This report will reflect poorly on Pera in Memphis.
Previous exploration of selling the team becomes particularly relevant now, as the NBA loses significant revenue due to its coronavirus-forced stoppage. Some owners could see this crisis as a time to get out while they’re so far ahead – especially those who need cash. (That’s less likely to apply to Pera, whose business is wireless communications.)
Memphis is one of the NBA’s smallest markets. So, there has been plenty of speculation about the Grizzlies moving to Seattle or elsewhere. But their arena lease creates complications (it runs through 2027). That said, leases can be broken – especially with nearly a year of negotiation.