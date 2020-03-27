Doris Burke tests positive for coronavirus, doing well

Doris Burke, beloved NBA analyst for ESPN, tested positive for coronavirus.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
Thankfully, Burke said she’s now doing well.
She said she began feeling symptoms while working the Mavericks-Nuggets game on March 11, the day the NBA suspended its season. After consulting with her family, she decided to get tested because of the large number of people she interacted with. Burke received her diagnosis just two days ago, after symptoms subsided.
A few days ago, in response to a Donald Trump press conference, Burke tweeted:
Where is Dr Fauci
— Doris Burke (@heydb) March 23, 2020
Fauci, who says Trump heeds the doctor’s advice, has been busy with other things – including getting interviewed by Stephen Curry to educate the public about coronavirus.
Now, Burke is doing her part to increase understanding of coronavirus. The podcast is worth a listen.