Celtics’ Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: “He’s been feeling good”

Boston’s Marcus Smart came forward and self-identified as having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since then he’s been in self-quarantine, but he’s feeling good and is in good spirits, Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens said in a conference call with local media on Friday. Via NBC Sports Boston:

“He’s been feeling good,” Stevens said via conference call on Friday. “I’ve been checking in with him and everybody else has. I’ve seen him on conference calls a few times. He seems to be doing well… “I’m proud of how he took the initiative to tell people that he had it and felt good,” Stevens said. “It’s a unique, unsettling time for everyone.”

Stevens, like many Americans, has been sheltering in place at home, spending more time with his family, learning how to use Zoom, and making sure his kids are keeping up on their distance learning homework.

Stevens said he’s also done a lot of the team evaluation work he usually saves for the off-season.

“What I’ve done is I’ve gone through here, while I’ve been at home, all of my typical postseason evaluations,” said Stevens. “Usually I wait until after the playoffs are over or after the season ends and do a series of film studies and those types of things, and stat studies and individual studies and those. But I’m actually knocking those out now in hopes that it helps us in what we need to do should we be able to resume play, and what we need to focus on when we get back to practice. “It would be a unique situation to be off for as long as we’re going to be off to have to re-acclimate and re-condition. But you do already have a system in with those 15 guys and so it’s really an interesting thing because usually you have five back or six back or whatever when you go to a training-camp scenario. I’m sure everybody’s looking at different things and tweaks and things that were really good for them when they reviewed and analyzed their team and things that weren’t as good. And then other than that, just working on things I think will be applicable if we get back together.”

Hopefully Stevens will get to put those evaluations to use on the court sooner rather than later.