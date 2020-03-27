Celtics’ Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: “He’s been feeling good”

Boston’s Marcus Smart came forward and self-identified as having tested positive for the coronavirus.
Since then he’s been in self-quarantine, but he’s feeling good and is in good spirits, Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens said in a conference call with local media on Friday. Via NBC Sports Boston:
“He’s been feeling good,” Stevens said via conference call on Friday. “I’ve been checking in with him and everybody else has. I’ve seen him on conference calls a few times. He seems to be doing well…
“I’m proud of how he took the initiative to tell people that he had it and felt good,” Stevens said. “It’s a unique, unsettling time for everyone.”
Stevens, like many Americans, has been sheltering in place at home, spending more time with his family, learning how to use Zoom, and making sure his kids are keeping up on their distance learning homework.
Stevens said he’s also done a lot of the team evaluation work he usually saves for the off-season.
“What I’ve done is I’ve gone through here, while I’ve been at home, all of my typical postseason evaluations,” said Stevens. “Usually I wait until after the playoffs are over or after the season ends and do a series of film studies and those types of things, and stat studies and individual studies and those. But I’m actually knocking those out now in hopes that it helps us in what we need to do should we be able to resume play, and what we need to focus on when we get back to practice.
“It would be a unique situation to be off for as long as we’re going to be off to have to re-acclimate and re-condition. But you do already have a system in with those 15 guys and so it’s really an interesting thing because usually you have five back or six back or whatever when you go to a training-camp scenario. I’m sure everybody’s looking at different things and tweaks and things that were really good for them when they reviewed and analyzed their team and things that weren’t as good. And then other than that, just working on things I think will be applicable if we get back together.”
Hopefully Stevens will get to put those evaluations to use on the court sooner rather than later.
Killian Hayes was born in Florida. He grew up in France, where his father played professionally and his mother is from. Hayes has played for France in international competition. Professionally, he played for Ulm in Germany.
His next destination?
The NBA.
Hayes, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN:
“I am officially declaring for the NBA draft,” Hayes wrote via email. “I have sent in paperwork to the league office and I’m very excited.”
A 6-foot-5 point guard, Hayes is projected as a lottery pick.
Hayes accelerates rapidly. With the space he creates, he takes advantage with touch around the basket or – if the defense scrambles – passes to open teammates.
But Hayes is more quick than fast with sustained speed. He’s not an explosive athlete who finishes above the rim, either. He’s also very left-handed dominant. All that sometimes allows defenders to catch up.
Hayes’ size creates an intriguing defensive profile. He must improve as an outside shooter, though the 18-year-old appears to be on the right track.
Grizzlies owner Robert Pera has been, at different times, both overbearing and distant in Memphis.
What’s clear: Pera owns the Memphis Grizzlies.
But for how much longer?
Ronald Tillery, who previously covered the Grizzlies for The Commercial Appeal:
It’s not totally clear whether this means moving as in selling or relocating – or both.
League sources quickly reached out to NBC Sports to deny there was any truth to the rumor. Tillery has outspokenly criticized Pera. That doesn’t mean Tillery can’t report accurately on Pera. It’s just worth considering there has been both friction and distance between the sides. This report will reflect poorly on Pera in Memphis.
Previous exploration of selling the team becomes particularly relevant now, as the NBA loses significant revenue due to its coronavirus-forced stoppage. Some owners could see this crisis as a time to get out while they’re so far ahead – especially those who need cash. (That’s less likely to apply to Pera, whose business is wireless communications.)
Memphis is one of the NBA’s smallest markets. So, there has been plenty of speculation about the Grizzlies moving to Seattle or elsewhere. But their arena lease creates complications (it runs through 2027). That said, leases can be broken – especially with nearly a year of negotiation.
Doris Burke, beloved NBA analyst for ESPN, tested positive for coronavirus.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Thankfully, Burke said she’s now doing well.
She said she began feeling symptoms while working the Mavericks-Nuggets game on March 11, the day the NBA suspended its season. After consulting with her family, she decided to get tested because of the large number of people she interacted with. Burke received her diagnosis just two days ago, after symptoms subsided.
A few days ago, in response to a Donald Trump press conference, Burke tweeted:
Fauci, who says Trump heeds the doctor’s advice, has been busy with other things – including getting interviewed by Stephen Curry to educate the public about coronavirus.
Now, Burke is doing her part to increase understanding of coronavirus. The podcast is worth a listen.
The NBA is reportedly committed to finishing this season, which is currently paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What structure will the rest of the season take? That’s a difficult question.
But apparently momentum is building for centralizing play in Las Vegas.
Jabari Young of CNBC:
Las Vegas has emerged as the best location to resume the season, according to league executives.
The NBA could decide to cancel the remainder of its regular season and create a play-in tournament for lower-seeded teams to enter the postseason. The league could then set up a best-of-five series for the first round, before moving to a one-and-done tournament to determine the two teams that will play in the NBA Finals, which would also be a best-of-five, people familiar with the planning said.
The tournament and NBA Finals would be held in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, where the league hosts its annual Summer League events.
This leads to several questions:
- Can the NBA keep players and everyone else involved from contracting coronavirus? If COVID-19 infiltrates this operation, it’d undermine everything.
- Could fans attend these games? Significant gate revenue is being left on the table. Fans could theoretically have their temperature checked as they enter. However, presumably, these games would be held in smaller arenas only because fans wouldn’t be present.
- How would fans feel about, not only an abridged postseason, but a strangely structured one? The series going best-of-five, best-of-one, best-of-one, best-of-five is not a natural progression. Making the Finals – the most meaningful series – longer is logical. Presumably, the first round would be longer because that’s the round with the most series. It’d be a way to increase revenue.
- What type of shape would players be in? LeBron James warned against jumping straight into the playoffs without a regular season to tune up.
- What would happen with local-TV contracts? Those are a big reason to finish the regular season.
- How would a play-in tournament affect the draft order? At least the league, pushing for a permanent play-in tournament, has already considered that. But this situation would come with the added wrinkle of a canceled finish to the regular season, teams playing a varying number of games.
- How would owners and players split revenue of the entire season? Canceling the rest of the regular season would seemingly allow the league to invoke force majeure and reduce salaries. But this new structure – along with everything else – would have to be negotiated by owners and players.
That’s a lot to answer. Still, this might be the best option.
There’s an obvious appeal to finishing the season in a centralized location. It’s probably the fastest way to resume play – and generate quick cash.
Extending the season longer could interrupt future seasons. It might be better to milk whatever revenue is possible from this cursed season and just move on.
An abbreviated postseason at a neutral site is nobody’s ideal. But that it’s even a possibility shows how dire this situation has gotten.