Dewayne Dedmon


Alex Len didn’t get Hawks trading him for Dewayne Dedmon

By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
Dewayne Dedmon blossomed into a solid starting center the previous couple years with the Hawks. He defended well, rebounded hard and even shot 3-pointers efficiently.

The Kings signed him last summer to a three-year $40 million contract with $1 million of $13,333,333 guaranteed in third season.

Atlanta settled for Alex Len on a one-year, $4.16 million deal.

But just before the deadline, the Hawks dealt Len to Sacramento for Dedmon.

Len, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

“They didn’t want to pay him in the first place, so it didn’t make sense to me,” Len said. “If they wanted him, they could have just paid him. So they get him as a backup now and end up paying him anyway.

Players rarely talk about each other this way. It’s jarring. But I appreciate Len’s candor. In a league where so many players spew platitudes, it’s nice to hear how someone really feels.

Despite Len’s confusion, the trade was about far more than the Hawks reacquiring Dedmon. They got two second-rounders from Sacramento. They also unloaded Jabari Parker, who probably won’t be worth his $6.5 million player option next season.

And yes, they got Dedmon. In Dedmon, they got a player whom they know fits their system – and performed better in it than Len did (though Len is a few years younger than Dedmon). Atlanta can reasonably hope Dedmon’s struggles this season were due, at least in part, to a poor fit with the Kings.

So, it’s not as if the Hawks suddenly had second thoughts on letting Dedmon walk for that price. This was not the same as re-signing him. They got picks and unloaded a burdensome contract in the process of getting Dedmon. That appears to be what Len is missing.

Doris Burke tests positive for coronavirus, doing well

Doris Burke
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
Doris Burke, beloved NBA analyst for ESPN, tested positive for coronavirus.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Thankfully, Burke said she’s now doing well.

She said she began feeling symptoms while working the Mavericks-Nuggets game on March 11, the day the NBA suspended its season. After consulting with her family, she decided to get tested because of the large number of people she interacted with. Burke received her diagnosis just two days ago, after symptoms subsided.

A few days ago, in response to a Donald Trump press conference, Burke tweeted:

Fauci, who says Trump heeds the doctor’s advice, has been busy with other things – including getting interviewed by Stephen Curry to educate the public about coronavirus.

Now, Burke is doing her part to increase understanding of coronavirus. The podcast is worth a listen.

Report: NBA could hold play-in tournament, shortened playoffs in Las Vegas

NBA in Las Vegas
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
The NBA is reportedly committed to finishing this season, which is currently paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What structure will the rest of the season take? That’s a difficult question.

But apparently momentum is building for centralizing play in Las Vegas.

Jabari Young of CNBC:

Las Vegas has emerged as the best location to resume the season, according to league executives.

The NBA could decide to cancel the remainder of its regular season and create a play-in tournament for lower-seeded teams to enter the postseason. The league could then set up a best-of-five series for the first round, before moving to a one-and-done tournament to determine the two teams that will play in the NBA Finals, which would also be a best-of-five, people familiar with the planning said.

The tournament and NBA Finals would be held in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, where the league hosts its annual Summer League events.

This leads to several questions:

  • Can the NBA keep players and everyone else involved from contracting coronavirus? If COVID-19 infiltrates this operation, it’d undermine everything.
  • Could fans attend these games? Significant gate revenue is being left on the table. Fans could theoretically have their temperature checked as they enter. However, presumably, these games would be held in smaller arenas only because fans wouldn’t be present.
  • How would fans feel about, not only an abridged postseason, but a strangely structured one? The series going best-of-five, best-of-one, best-of-one, best-of-five is not a natural progression. Making the Finals – the most meaningful series – longer is logical. Presumably, the first round would be longer because that’s the round with the most series. It’d be a way to increase revenue.
  • What type of shape would players be in? LeBron James warned against jumping straight into the playoffs without a regular season to tune up.
  • What would happen with local-TV contracts? Those are a big reason to finish the regular season.
  • How would a play-in tournament affect the draft order? At least the league, pushing for a permanent play-in tournament, has already considered that. But this situation would come with the added wrinkle of a canceled finish to the regular season, teams playing a varying number of games.
  • How would owners and players split revenue of the entire season? Canceling the rest of the regular season would seemingly allow the league to invoke force majeure and reduce salaries. But this new structure – along with everything else – would have to be negotiated by owners and players.

That’s a lot to answer. Still, this might be the best option.

There’s an obvious appeal to finishing the season in a centralized location. It’s probably the fastest way to resume play – and generate quick cash.

Extending the season longer could interrupt future seasons. It might be better to milk whatever revenue is possible from this cursed season and just move on.

An abbreviated postseason at a neutral site is nobody’s ideal. But that it’s even a possibility shows how dire this situation has gotten.

Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell cleared of coronavirus

Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2020, 12:27 PM EDT
Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell began a wave of NBA players testing positive for coronavirus.

Now comes the next – much more welcome welcome – step: NBA players recovering from coronavirus.

Pistons big Christian Wood was the first revealed. Now, Gobert and Mitchell follow.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

This is great news – and expected. Gobert and Mitchell, like most NBA players, are young and healthy. Mitchell was asymptomatic. There are far graver concerns for other segments of the population as coronavirus spreads.

Thankfully, Gobert and Mitchell got tested quickly, limiting their exposure to other people. They’ve been isolating since being diagnosed. That’s why testing is so important in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

A rift between Mitchell and Gobert still lingers. Mitchell said it took him a while to cool off toward Gobert. Getting cleared will likely be another step toward reconnecting with Gobert, who has publicly apologized for his actions. I suspect time will heal this wound, but it’s difficult to predict how much time.

Russian, Japanese leagues cancel remainders of seasons due to coronavirus

Nicholas Muller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 27, 2020, 9:06 AM EDT
As the spread of the coronavirus continues to sweep around the globe, it’s taking its toll on professional sports leagues.

Both the Japanese B League and the Russian VTB league have canceled the remainder of their seasons.

The Russian VTB United League, with powerhouse European clubs such as CSKA Moscow, decided it will close down and not crown a champion. Emiliano Carchia of Sportando confirmed the news.

VTB United League CEO Ilona Korstin said in a statement (via the Associated Press) it would be wrong for the VTB to continue the season “in the current situation when borders are closed, teams can’t train at basketball arenas and clubs have to allow foreign players to go home.”

VTB League is based in Russia but also has teams from Poland, Belarus, Estonia, and Kazakhstan. One of the powerhouse teams in the league, Russia’s BC Khimki (which includes former No. 5 pick Thomas Robinson, Jonas Jerebko, and former Virginia star Anthony Gill), was in first place with an 18-1 record when play was suspended.

The cancelation of the Russian season, combined with travel restrictions throughout Europe right now, will make it challenging to complete the Champion’s League season. However, the basketball competition between the top clubs across Europe has yet to throw in the towel and is looking for a way to crown a champion.

Japan’s top league, the B League, tried to restart its season without fans but that proved to be a chaotic mess, now the league has decided to cancel its season.

This time everyone is on the same page according to the league’s leadership. Via the Japan Times:

According to league chairman Masaaki Okawa, the decision was made “unanimously” this time…

“We’ve prioritized the mental and physical health of our players, coaches and club officials,” Okawa said. “The spread of this coronavirus has been beyond our imagination and we’ve emphasized that we cannot afford to expose our players and others who are associated with our league to the danger.”

Japan’s league uses a relegation and promotion system between its top tier (B1) and next tier down (B2), but the league is taking the unprecedented step of not relegating anyone after this season. However, the top two teams from B2 — Shinshu and Hiroshima — will get promoted to B1. Which means a lot of adjustment to the Japanese league schedule.

 