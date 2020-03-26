NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Report: NBA cutting salaries of league executives by 20 percent

The 76ers just got shamed out of reducing salaries by 20 percent for certain employees. That appeared to be a lesson to other big businesses: The savings might not be worth the backlash.

The NBA came to a different conclusion.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Many businesses, including the NBA, have been hit hard by coronavirus-caused interruptions. However you measure it, the economy is reeling. More of these tough choices are coming.

People don’t feel a personal connection to most businesses. Sports teams are different, which sparked much of the response to the 76ers.

We’ll see how the NBA gets treated. Starting the pay cuts at the top will alleviate some concerned outsiders.

But remember, though Adam Silver is commissioner, he – and, therefore, his underlings in the league office – report to billionaire owners like the 76ers’ Josh Harris, who just generated so much outrage with his similar decision.

Watch Stephen Curry interview Anthony Fauci about coronavirus (video)

Warriors star Stephen Curry interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci – Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the world’s foremost coronavirus experts – on Instagram today.

If you missed it, you can watch the video above. It was comforting to hear from someone so knowledgeable and so sensible.

My notes:

  • Coronavirus is far more serious than the seasonal flu.
  • Young, healthy people are still at risk.
  • Anyone with flu-like symptoms should stay home, not go to an emergency room (unless seriously ill). Call a healthcare provider and get instructions.
  • It’s not yet clear how many days after recovering from coronavirus it becomes safe to interact with others.
  • Though not yet confirmed for coronavirus, people can’t contract similar viruses multiple times.
  • Many viruses lose muster as it gets warmer/more humid, but we can’t count on coronavirus following the same trend as summer approaches.
  • Even as social-distancing restrictions are lifted, people should still take precautions relative to fully normal life.
  • We are not overreacting.
  • Access to testing is improving through privatization.
  • It could take a year to a year-and-a-half to develop and test a vaccine. Fauci hopes to have a working vaccine by next winter.
  • Fauci predicts coronavirus will cycle into another season.
  • With better testing during next cycle, cases could be isolated before turning into an outbreak. Therefore, widespread isolation won’t be necessary.
  • We need more masks. Priority should be healthcare providers then those who are infected then general population. Private companies are eagerly producing more masks.
  • Don’t land on the extremes. We need to take action. The world is not ending.
  • The best place for more information: coronavirus.gov

Olympics postponement should force USA Basketball to change roster strategy

USA Basketball named 44 finalists last month for the Tokyo Olympics.

No Zion Williamson. No Ja Morant. Not even Trae Young, who’s already an All-Star starter and on track to get even better.

USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo explained: Though young players would eventually get their turn, the 2020 Olympics would be for players who previously represented the U.S.

Except there will be no 2020 Olympics.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Games have been postponed to 2021. By then, USA Basketball’s plan to build an older roster – already a suspect strategy – will become even less tenable.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup showed the Americans’ vulnerability. They finished seventh – their worst-ever finish in a major tournament. The United States’ advantage is depth of star talent. That has carried Team USA through deficient cohesion and comfort with international rules/style. The 2019 squad lacked the usual star power.

Anything USA Basketball does to lower its talent level – including giving preferential treatment to past-their-peak players based on prior contributions – increases risk of another letdown.

Chris Paul sounded ready for Tokyo. But he’ll turn 35 this spring and would have been one of the oldest players ever on Team USA if competing in an on-time Olympics. LeBron James – who is at least open to another Olympics – is even older than Paul. Several other aging veterans are in the mix.

Already, half the finalists will be in their 30s by the time the Games were originally scheduled to begin.

Though that doesn’t necessarily mean the final roster would have been old, it’s a telling starting point. The average age of the finalists is 28.1.* In 2016, it was 26.4 In 2012, it was 26.8.

*On Feb. 1 of that year

Again, the final roster could have shaken out differently. But imagine this team:

A little backcourt-heavy? Yes. But so is the United States’ top-end talent.  Will Stephen Curry play? His father said yes, though that was before Curry was sidelined even longer than he expected. So, there’s plenty of room to quibble with the selections. But it’s at least a reasonable facsimile of the final roster.

The average age* of that group: 29.5.

That’d be the second-oldest Team USA in the Olympics, shy of only the 1996 squad. It’s even older than the original Dream Team, which – as the first Olympic team to include NBA players – definitely prioritized rewarding career accomplishments.

Here’s the average age* of each Team USA since NBA players began competing in the Olympics:

*Age for Team USA’s first game or, in 2020, first originally scheduled game of the tournament

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see taking that same group to Tokyo in 2021 would make it Team USA’s oldest-ever squad, advancing the average age a full year to 30.5.

Plenty will change in the next year. It’s easy to project growth from players like Trae Young, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. But whether or not those three in particular meet expectations, other young players will rise. Some of these older players will decline further.

Of course, there will still be room for some veterans in 2021. Chris Paul is flourishing with the Thunder and could continue to play at a high level. LeBron James is so dominant, he has plenty of room to decline while remaining elite.

But USA Basketball should be open-minded about emerging young players. That’s the only way to ensure a maximumly talented roster.

In 2020, it was foolish to pretend it’s 2016 or even 2012.

It’d be even more misguided to do so in 2021.

Report: Knicks likely to guarantee Reggie Bullock’s salary for next season

Knicks wing Reggie Bullock
After striking out on stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard, the Knicks found a type last summer – marginal veterans who’d take big two-year contracts with the second season barely or completely unguaranteed.

The hope was giving New York a competitive team (failed), trade bait (failed so far) and flexibility. At least the flexibility will still come, with decisions on salaries for next season:

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Bullock’s modest option year is likely to be picked up, according to an NBA source.

Does Berman’s source have direct knowledge of the Knicks’ plan? The possibility is what makes this interesting.

Otherwise, anyone with a general understanding of the league could guess. This would be my guess, too.

Bullock is a good 3-point shooter with the size to defend wings (though he doesn’t consistently actualize that defensive potential). Those types of players are in high demand.

Since signing Bullock, New York has changed presidents from Steve Mills to Leon Rose. The Knicks might also seek to maximize their cap space. So, there was reason to suspect they might waive Bullock.

But it’s a weak free-agent class. Bullock should have positive value on a $4.2 million salary. With only one more season left on his contract, New York won’t be stuck long-term with the 29-year-old if something goes wrong. He’s worth keeping (and I nearly selected him in our mock expansion draft).

A parting reminder: The Knicks got Bullock at such a bargain only because he failed his physical. They initially planned to pay him twice as much.

Report: Cameraman who worked Jazz game in Detroit has coronavirus

Rudy Gobert in Jazz-Pistons
When will the NBA resume games?

When will the NBA resume games as normal?

These are two very different questions amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s possible games return without fans in arenas. That’d mean lost ticket revenue, but at least the league would recoup some money with games on television. If not at least televising games, I don’t see the point for a business like the NBA.

But here’s a harsh warning about the dangers of even limited personal interaction in these times.

Vincent Goodwill and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports:

A camera operator who shot footage inside the Utah Jazz locker room after a March 7 game in Detroit is in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his friends said.

The man, who is in his 50s, has worked for years as part of broadcast crews for NBA games at Little Caesars Arena, according to friends. That included the Jazz-Pistons contest where part of his assignment, according to coworkers, was filming postgame locker-room interviews for the broadcast feed that went back to Utah.

According to a friend, he began feeling ill about a week after the game.

It’s important to remember the cameraman didn’t necessarily contract coronavirus from Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz stars who were the first two NBA players to test positive. The cameraman didn’t necessarily give it to Gobert or Mitchell, either. Coronavirus is spreading throughout society.

But either possibility ought to instill caution.

Cutting post-game interviews, especially in locker rooms is easy enough. But where’s the line of introducing new interactions in a time of social distancing? The NBA should proceed very carefully (far more carefully than it did prior to the stoppage).