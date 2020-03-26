Report: Knicks likely to guarantee Reggie Bullock’s salary for next season

Bullock’s modest option year is likely to be picked up, according to an NBA source.
Does Berman’s source have direct knowledge of the Knicks’ plan? The possibility is what makes this interesting.
Otherwise, anyone with a general understanding of the league could guess. This would be my guess, too.
Bullock is a good 3-point shooter with the size to defend wings (though he doesn’t consistently actualize that defensive potential). Those types of players are in high demand.
Since signing Bullock, New York has changed presidents from Steve Mills to Leon Rose. The Knicks might also seek to maximize their cap space. So, there was reason to suspect they might waive Bullock.
But it’s a weak free-agent class. Bullock should have positive value on a $4.2 million salary. With only one more season left on his contract, New York won’t be stuck long-term with the 29-year-old if something goes wrong. He’s worth keeping (and I nearly selected him in our mock expansion draft).
A parting reminder: The Knicks got Bullock at such a bargain only because he failed his physical. They initially planned to pay him twice as much.
Report: Cameraman who worked Jazz game in Detroit has coronavirus
These are two very different questions amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s possible games return without fans in arenas. That’d mean lost ticket revenue, but at least the league would recoup some money with games on television. If not at least televising games, I don’t see the point for a business like the NBA.
But here’s a harsh warning about the dangers of even limited personal interaction in these times.
A camera operator who shot footage inside the Utah Jazz locker room after a March 7 game in Detroit is in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his friends said.
The man, who is in his 50s, has worked for years as part of broadcast crews for NBA games at Little Caesars Arena, according to friends. That included the Jazz-Pistons contest where part of his assignment, according to coworkers, was filming postgame locker-room interviews for the broadcast feed that went back to Utah.
According to a friend, he began feeling ill about a week after the game.
It’s important to remember the cameraman didn’t necessarily contract coronavirus from Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz stars who were the first two NBA players to testpositive. The cameraman didn’t necessarily give it to Gobert or Mitchell, either. Coronavirus is spreading throughout society.
While sheltering in place you started to rewatch Breaking Bad, which led into Better Call Saul. Next, you rewatched the best episodes of The Office. You sat with your loved one and worked through the highlights of the Marvel Comics Universe films again so your significant other would finally fully understand Endgame. You even tried Peaky Blinders.
Now it’s time to bring basketball back into your life.
What games should you watch? Here are my 10 suggestions:
CLASSIC GAMES
Chicago at Cleveland May 7, 1989, a 101-100 Bulls win
Michael Jordan, at his peak, hits “the shot” over Craig Elho in one of the iconic MJ moments. Jordan had 44 points and dominated the game, although Elho had 24 off the bench and the Cavs would not have been in the game without his play. (The Bulls would go on to lose in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Bad Boy Pistons, that happened for a few years in a row.)
Toronto at LA Lakers Jan. 22, 2006, a 122-104 Lakers win
Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game. What people tend to forget about this game is Kobe had to go off to give these Lakers — who started Smush Parker, Kwame Brown, and Chris Mihm — a chance some nights. The Lakers were sluggish and down 14 at the half, but Kobe took over and won the Lakers the game with one of his iconic performances.
Cleveland at Golden State June 19, 2016, a 93-89 Cavaliers win
This was the culmination of the 3-1 Cleveland comeback in these NBA Finals, the game where Kyrie Irving hit the game-winning three, Kevin Love played good defense when it mattered, and LeBron James secured his legacy. A lot of the great Warriors Finals games are available to stream, too, but the emotion and epic plays in this game make it an all-time classic.
Oklahoma City at Portland April 23, 2019, a 118-115 Trail Blazers win
Damian Lillard sparks a 15-point Trail Blazer comeback in the final eight minutes (CJ McCollum had a lot to do with that, too) then ends the Russell Westbrook era in OKC with a shot from the logo as time expires. Then he waves goodbye. It was Lillard’s iconic moment and an intense game worth watching again.
GAMES FROM THIS SEASON
LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Christmas Day, a 111-106 Clippers win March 8, a 112-103 Lakers win
These are two of the three best teams in the NBA (Milwaukee has its hat in the ring, too), and their meetings have been some of the best games this season. On Christmas Day Kawhi Leonard looked every bit the Finals MVP, getting to his spots and dropping 35, then the Clippers held on late with a defensive stand where Patrick Beverley knocked the ball out of LeBron James’ hands. Then on March 8, LeBron made his MVP case with a masterful game and Anthony Davis stepped up with a huge night. Whatever format the NBA playoffs ultimately take this season, we need these to teams facing off.
LA Clippers at Boston Feb. 13, 2020, a 141-133 2OT Celtics win
A double-overtime thriller that was maybe the most entertaining game of this season, this was Jayson Tatum‘s breakout game. Tatum went mano a mano with Kawhi Leonard and was the better player that day, scoring 39 points on 14-for-23 shooting.
Philadelphia at Miami Dec. 28, 2019, a 117-116 OT Heat win
Jimmy Butler — wearing those awesome Miami Vice throwbacks — taking on his former team in the 76ers was one of the season’s classics. Joel Embiid was the best player on the court, scoring 35 and pulling down 11 boards, but a balanced Miami attack with seven players in double figures played too much. Butler himself hit the dagger free throws in OT.
Brooklyn at Memphis Oct. 27, 2019, a 134-133 Grizzlies win
Ja Morant is going to win Rookie of the Year (Zion didn’t play in enough games, sorry, availability is still the best ability), and this was his breakout game. He scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and then blocked Kyrie Irving’s attempt at a game winner. Morant has been special this season and deserves the ROY trophy.
Portland at New Orleans Feb. 11, 2020, a 138-117 Pelicans win
Zion Williamson came into the NBA with unreasonable expectations — then exceeded them. He instantly became must-watch television. Check out arguably his best game, a 31 point, nine rebound, five assist performance (in fewer than 28 minutes), as he sparks a dominant third quarter and comeback win for the Pelicans.
Rumor: Heat could offer Goran Dragic big one-year contract
From a team-building perspective, a lower cap could push Miami toward re-signing Dragic. If renouncing their free agents would create less cap space, the Heat have more incentive just to keep Dragic through his Bird Rights. That could also lead to Miami re-signing other free agents like Derrick Jones Jr., Jae Crowder (who wants to stay) and Meyers Leonard.
Still expect mostly one-year deals (with the younger Jones the most-likely exception). The Heat’s eyes for 2021 remain big. But consider this an indicator Miami is prioritizing continuity next season.
That said, will Dragic go along? He’ll turn 34 in May. At this age, he could seek a multi-year contract with greater total compensation. Of course, he’s not guaranteed to draw that offer in free agency.
So many variables remain – where the salary cap lands, how the Heat feel about their roster after the playoffs, which outside free agents show interest in Miami. But this at least appears to be a glimpse into the Heat’s plan before the hiatus.
But another member of the organization is battling COVID-19.
East Tennessee State University coach Steve Forbes on Detroit scout Maury Hanks:
Our prayers are needed tonight for my good friend Maury Hanks, who has enjoyed a life-long association with the game of basketball in college and the NBA. He is fighting the #coronavirus and needs our help.🙏🙏 #Bigs 🙏🙏 He has so many friends & he needs all of our🙏🙏#SonnyBoypic.twitter.com/wR8N4PUjIa