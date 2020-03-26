Knicks wing Reggie Bullock
Report: Knicks likely to guarantee Reggie Bullock’s salary for next season

By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2020, 12:51 PM EDT
After striking out on stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard, the Knicks found a type last summer – marginal veterans who’d take big two-year contracts with the second season barely or completely unguaranteed.

The hope was giving New York a competitive team (failed), trade bait (failed so far) and flexibility. At least the flexibility will still come, with decisions on salaries for next season:

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Bullock’s modest option year is likely to be picked up, according to an NBA source.

Does Berman’s source have direct knowledge of the Knicks’ plan? The possibility is what makes this interesting.

Otherwise, anyone with a general understanding of the league could guess. This would be my guess, too.

Bullock is a good 3-point shooter with the size to defend wings (though he doesn’t consistently actualize that defensive potential). Those types of players are in high demand.

Since signing Bullock, New York has changed presidents from Steve Mills to Leon Rose. The Knicks might also seek to maximize their cap space. So, there was reason to suspect they might waive Bullock.

But it’s a weak free-agent class. Bullock should have positive value on a $4.2 million salary. With only one more season left on his contract, New York won’t be stuck long-term with the 29-year-old if something goes wrong. He’s worth keeping (and I nearly selected him in our mock expansion draft).

A parting reminder: The Knicks got Bullock at such a bargain only because he failed his physical. They initially planned to pay him twice as much.

Report: Cameraman who worked Jazz game in Detroit has coronavirus

Rudy Gobert in Jazz-Pistons
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
When will the NBA resume games?

When will the NBA resume games as normal?

These are two very different questions amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s possible games return without fans in arenas. That’d mean lost ticket revenue, but at least the league would recoup some money with games on television. If not at least televising games, I don’t see the point for a business like the NBA.

But here’s a harsh warning about the dangers of even limited personal interaction in these times.

Vincent Goodwill and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports:

A camera operator who shot footage inside the Utah Jazz locker room after a March 7 game in Detroit is in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his friends said.

The man, who is in his 50s, has worked for years as part of broadcast crews for NBA games at Little Caesars Arena, according to friends. That included the Jazz-Pistons contest where part of his assignment, according to coworkers, was filming postgame locker-room interviews for the broadcast feed that went back to Utah.

According to a friend, he began feeling ill about a week after the game.

It’s important to remember the cameraman didn’t necessarily contract coronavirus from Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz stars who were the first two NBA players to test positive. The cameraman didn’t necessarily give it to Gobert or Mitchell, either. Coronavirus is spreading throughout society.

But either possibility ought to instill caution.

Cutting post-game interviews, especially in locker rooms is easy enough. But where’s the line of introducing new interactions in a time of social distancing? The NBA should proceed very carefully (far more carefully than it did prior to the stoppage).

Ten NBA Games to stream — classic and from this season — during hiatus

By Kurt HelinMar 26, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Even binge-watching can get old.

While sheltering in place you started to rewatch Breaking Bad, which led into Better Call Saul. Next, you rewatched the best episodes of The Office. You sat with your loved one and worked through the highlights of the Marvel Comics Universe films again so your significant other would finally fully understand Endgame. You even tried Peaky Blinders.

Now it’s time to bring basketball back into your life.

The NBA may be on hiatus but it has opened up League Pass to everyone for streaming during the break. Our own Dan Feldman has found the best way to access all the content is to go to this schedule, click the box score of your desired game, then “NBA LEAGUE PASS” to the right of the quarterly scores. Then click “Watch” in the upper middle of the next page. The league also has posted sixty-five classic games that you can watch here.

What games should you watch? Here are my 10 suggestions:

CLASSIC GAMES

Chicago at Cleveland
May 7, 1989, a 101-100 Bulls win

Michael Jordan, at his peak, hits “the shot” over Craig Elho in one of the iconic MJ moments. Jordan had 44 points and dominated the game, although Elho had 24 off the bench and the Cavs would not have been in the game without his play. (The Bulls would go on to lose in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Bad Boy Pistons, that happened for a few years in a row.)

Toronto at LA Lakers
Jan. 22, 2006, a 122-104 Lakers win

Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game. What people tend to forget about this game is Kobe had to go off to give these Lakers — who started Smush Parker, Kwame Brown, and Chris Mihm — a chance some nights. The Lakers were sluggish and down 14 at the half, but Kobe took over and won the Lakers the game with one of his iconic performances.

Cleveland at Golden State
June 19, 2016, a 93-89 Cavaliers win

This was the culmination of the 3-1 Cleveland comeback in these NBA Finals, the game where Kyrie Irving hit the game-winning three, Kevin Love played good defense when it mattered, and LeBron James secured his legacy. A lot of the great Warriors Finals games are available to stream, too, but the emotion and epic plays in this game make it an all-time classic.

Oklahoma City at Portland
April 23, 2019, a 118-115 Trail Blazers win

Damian Lillard sparks a 15-point Trail Blazer comeback in the final eight minutes (CJ McCollum had a lot to do with that, too) then ends the Russell Westbrook era in OKC with a shot from the logo as time expires. Then he waves goodbye. It was Lillard’s iconic moment and an intense game worth watching again.

GAMES FROM THIS SEASON

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers:
Christmas Day, a 111-106 Clippers win
March 8, a 112-103 Lakers win

These are two of the three best teams in the NBA (Milwaukee has its hat in the ring, too), and their meetings have been some of the best games this season. On Christmas Day Kawhi Leonard looked every bit the Finals MVP, getting to his spots and dropping 35, then the Clippers held on late with a defensive stand where Patrick Beverley knocked the ball out of LeBron James’ hands. Then on March 8, LeBron made his MVP case with a masterful game and Anthony Davis stepped up with a huge night. Whatever format the NBA playoffs ultimately take this season, we need these to teams facing off.

LA Clippers at Boston
Feb. 13, 2020, a 141-133 2OT Celtics win

A double-overtime thriller that was maybe the most entertaining game of this season, this was Jayson Tatum‘s breakout game. Tatum went mano a mano with Kawhi Leonard and was the better player that day, scoring 39 points on 14-for-23 shooting.

Philadelphia at Miami
Dec. 28, 2019, a 117-116 OT Heat win

Jimmy Butler — wearing those awesome Miami Vice throwbacks — taking on his former team in the 76ers was one of the season’s classics. Joel Embiid was the best player on the court, scoring 35 and pulling down 11 boards, but a balanced Miami attack with seven players in double figures played too much. Butler himself hit the dagger free throws in OT.

Brooklyn at Memphis
Oct. 27, 2019, a 134-133 Grizzlies win

Ja Morant is going to win Rookie of the Year (Zion didn’t play in enough games, sorry, availability is still the best ability), and this was his breakout game. He scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and then blocked Kyrie Irving’s attempt at a game winner. Morant has been special this season and deserves the ROY trophy.

Portland at New Orleans
Feb. 11, 2020, a 138-117 Pelicans win

Zion Williamson came into the NBA with unreasonable expectations — then exceeded them. He instantly became must-watch television. Check out arguably his best game, a 31 point, nine rebound, five assist performance (in fewer than 28 minutes), as he sparks a dominant third quarter and comeback win for the Pelicans.

Rumor: Heat could offer Goran Dragic big one-year contract

Heat guard Goran Dragic
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The Heat have big plans for the summer of 2021, chasing stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo.

Miami could also have significant cap space this summer.

Could the Heat commit a sizable portion of their spending power to Goran Dragic, who has a $19,217,900 salary on an expiring contract?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

An associate of Dragic anticipates a large one-year offer from Miami this summer, potentially in the range of this season’s $19 million salary.

The big wrench in that plan: The salary cap could land far lower than projected due to the NBA’s coronavirus stoppage. All 2020 free agents, including Dragic, should expect reduced salaries relative to previous hopes.

From a team-building perspective, a lower cap could push Miami toward re-signing Dragic. If renouncing their free agents would create less cap space, the Heat have more incentive just to keep Dragic through his Bird Rights. That could also lead to Miami re-signing other free agents like Derrick Jones Jr., Jae Crowder (who wants to stay) and Meyers Leonard.

Still expect mostly one-year deals (with the younger Jones the most-likely exception). The Heat’s eyes for 2021 remain big. But consider this an indicator Miami is prioritizing continuity next season.

That said, will Dragic go along? He’ll turn 34 in May. At this age, he could seek a multi-year contract with greater total compensation. Of course, he’s not guaranteed to draw that offer in free agency.

So many variables remain – where the salary cap lands, how the Heat feel about their roster after the playoffs, which outside free agents show interest in Miami. But this at least appears to be a glimpse into the Heat’s plan before the hiatus.

Pistons scout diagnosed with coronavirus

Pistons
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2020, 12:09 AM EDT
Pistons big Christian Wood has recovered from coronavirus, according to his agent.

But another member of the organization is battling COVID-19.

East Tennessee State University coach Steve Forbes on Detroit scout Maury Hanks:

Hanks previously worked for the Nets and Raptors.

Hopefully, he recovers quickly.