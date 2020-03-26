Pau Gasol partners with Rafael Nadal to raise money for Spain’s coronavirus fight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol have launched a campaign to encourage donations in the hope of raising 11 million euros ($12.1 million) to help Spain fight the coronavirus.

The tennis and basketball stars said in videos posted on social media that they are supporting a Red Cross fundraising effort to help with the public health crisis.

Ha llegado la hora de que entre todos consigamos #nuestramejorvictoria💪🏼

Colabora en el proyecto #CruzRojaResponde enviando tu aportación a ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225. Mi donación y la de @RafaelNadal ya están en camino. ¿Te unes? 👉🏼 https://t.co/Tz5eDBIu3x pic.twitter.com/eAqhfGyJ2y — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) March 26, 2020

Nadal and Gasol say they have made donations and urged others to follow their lead. Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas quickly said he would pitch in.

Nadal says “I believe that we are who we are in large part thanks to your support and now we have to be there for you.”

Spain has 56,188 infections and more than 4,000 fatalities from the virus.

Other sports celebrities and franchises have pitched in to help pas well.

Real Madrid and Spanish sports authorities say the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be used to store donations of medical supplies to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. The soccer club says it will use the stadium to store private donations. They will then be distributed by government authorities to hospitals.

Gasol signed last summer with Portland but due to injuries never set foot on the court for them. In November he was waived and he has not latched on with another team yet, he has simply worked to get healthy.