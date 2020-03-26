Pau Gasol partners with Rafael Nadal to raise money for Spain’s coronavirus fight

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol have launched a campaign to encourage donations in the hope of raising 11 million euros ($12.1 million) to help Spain fight the coronavirus.
The tennis and basketball stars said in videos posted on social media that they are supporting a Red Cross fundraising effort to help with the public health crisis.
Nadal and Gasol say they have made donations and urged others to follow their lead. Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas quickly said he would pitch in.
Nadal says “I believe that we are who we are in large part thanks to your support and now we have to be there for you.”
Spain has 56,188 infections and more than 4,000 fatalities from the virus.
Other sports celebrities and franchises have pitched in to help pas well.
Real Madrid and Spanish sports authorities say the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be used to store donations of medical supplies to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. The soccer club says it will use the stadium to store private donations. They will then be distributed by government authorities to hospitals.
Gasol signed last summer with Portland but due to injuries never set foot on the court for them. In November he was waived and he has not latched on with another team yet, he has simply worked to get healthy.
If the NBA returns to finish the season and playoffs this summer, those first games will likely be without fans. (The NBA may bring all the teams to one location, maybe Las Vegas, where the games can take place in a more controlled venue, with less travel and risk of exposure. It’s one of many scenarios under consideration.)
When fans do get back into the games this year, should the league set up a system to check the temperature of everyone entering the building?
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said it was possible, during an appearance on CNBC.
“It’s not hard to use thermal guns to take someone’s temperature and look for fevers. Is it feasible? Yes, absolutely. We have to be very cautious, particularly as we try to come back. At first we’ll play a lot of games without fans and figure it out with all the medicines that become available, we’ll go from there.”
The thermal gun technology was used on a larger scale in China and South Korea, among other places, to identify people starting to show symptoms of the disease.
Cuban is both an optimist — he thinks there could be NBA games in May — and a believer in technology, so him taking this position makes sense. Even if this seems like a longshot.
Whether the NBA would set up something like this would depend largely on both the willingness to pay for it and where the nation is in dealing with this pandemic. The bigger questions of when the NBA will return and in what form remains up in the air right now, those need to be answered first before everyone gets into the details.
In a world where everything is on the table, thermal guns for temperature taking at the gate — like walking through a metal detector — is possible. It’s been too unpredictable a year to rule anything out.
The NBA draft process is uncertain with the league in a coronavirus-forced stoppage.
Kentucky coach John Calipari, via Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog:
“Guys that have a decision to make, whether they want to stay in the draft or not, the NBA is saying, ‘We’re keeping our date the same.’ OK, well what about the Combine? That is going to move, we believe. Well, what about the draft date? That will move,” Calipari said Tuesday on a conference call.
Zagoria:
Several NBA league sources also said they believe the Draft will ultimately be pushed to July or August.
Do Calipari and Zagoria’s sources know something? Or are they just guessing?
So much around the world is getting delayed. It’s easy to predict the NBA draft will follow. This wouldn’t be the first time a college coach’s mere prediction sounds like it might be backed by private information.
But if the NBA is considering postponing the draft, people would have to know so arrangements could be made. It wouldn’t be surprising if word got to Calipari.
The NBA could easily hold its draft while games are suspended. The season is complete enough to determine draft order, perhaps with a revised lottery system. Sports fans are starving for content. People would watch a draft telecast en masse. It’d be a way for the NBA, eager to reenter the market, to generate revenue.
As long as social distancing remains mandated, the draft would have to occur remotely. Drafted players wouldn’t get to shake Adam Silver’s hand (or even fist bump him).
But the draft is an anti-labor mechanism that labor should stop celebrating, anyway.
Fred “Curly” Neal, the legendary Harlem Globetrotter ball-handler and guy draining logo shots before it became an NBA trend, has passed away at the age of 77, the team has confirmed.
Neal had been battling the effects of a stroke in recent years.
Neal had his jersey retired by the Globetrotters back in 2008, and it hangs in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. (The other four Globetrotters with their numbers retired are Wilt Chamberlain, Marques Haynes, Meadowlark Lemon, and Goose Tatum.)
In the 1970s and ’80s, the Globetrotters — led by Lemon, Neal, and Tatum — were huge draws, both in arenas around the nation and on television. It’s difficult to overstate how popular they were. When I was in third or fourth grade, my youth basketball team went and saw them at a sold-out Forum in Los Angeles, the same building the Showtime Lakers were filling.
Neal’s ballhandling and showmanship influenced a generation.
Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985, competing in more than 6,000 games in 97 different countries. At that peak of popularity, the Globetrotters often appeared television shows and even had their own Saturday morning cartoon series (plus “guested” with Scooby-Doo and others).
“We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” current Globetrotters GM Jeff Munn said in a released statement. “Curly’s basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide. He always made time for his many fans and inspired millions.”
Our thoughts are with the Neal family and his friends.
Warriors star Stephen Curry interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci – Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the world’s foremost coronavirus experts – on Instagram today.
If you missed it, you can watch the video above. It was comforting to hear from someone so knowledgeable and so sensible.
My notes:
- Coronavirus is far more serious than the seasonal flu.
- Young, healthy people are still at risk.
- Anyone with flu-like symptoms should stay home, not go to an emergency room (unless seriously ill). Call a healthcare provider and get instructions.
- It’s not yet clear how many days after recovering from coronavirus it becomes safe to interact with others.
- Though not yet confirmed for coronavirus, people can’t contract similar viruses multiple times.
- Many viruses lose muster as it gets warmer/more humid, but we can’t count on coronavirus following the same trend as summer approaches.
- Even as social-distancing restrictions are lifted, people should still take precautions relative to fully normal life.
- We are not overreacting.
- Access to testing is improving through privatization.
- It could take a year to a year-and-a-half to develop and test a vaccine. Fauci hopes to have a working vaccine by next winter.
- Fauci predicts coronavirus will cycle into another season.
- With better testing during next cycle, cases could be isolated before turning into an outbreak. Therefore, widespread isolation won’t be necessary.
- We need more masks. Priority should be healthcare providers then those who are infected then general population. Private companies are eagerly producing more masks.
- Don’t land on the extremes. We need to take action. The world is not ending.
- The best place for more information: coronavirus.gov