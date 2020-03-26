John Calipari at NBA draft
John Calipari: NBA draft date will move

By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT
The NBA draft process is uncertain with the league in a coronavirus-forced stoppage.

Kentucky coach John Calipari, via Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog:

“Guys that have a decision to make, whether they want to stay in the draft or not, the NBA is saying, ‘We’re keeping our date the same.’ OK, well what about the Combine? That is going to move, we believe. Well, what about the draft date? That will move,” Calipari said Tuesday on a conference call.

Zagoria:

Several NBA league sources also said they believe the Draft will ultimately be pushed to July or August.

Do Calipari and Zagoria’s sources know something? Or are they just guessing?

So much around the world is getting delayed. It’s easy to predict the NBA draft will follow. This wouldn’t be the first time a college coach’s mere prediction sounds like it might be backed by private information.

But if the NBA is considering postponing the draft, people would have to know so arrangements could be made. It wouldn’t be surprising if word got to Calipari.

The NBA could easily hold its draft while games are suspended. The season is complete enough to determine draft order, perhaps with a revised lottery system. Sports fans are starving for content. People would watch a draft telecast en masse. It’d be a way for the NBA, eager to reenter the market, to generate revenue.

As long as social distancing remains mandated, the draft would have to occur remotely. Drafted players wouldn’t get to shake Adam Silver’s hand (or even fist bump him).

But the draft is an anti-labor mechanism that labor should stop celebrating, anyway.

Harlem Globetrotter legend Fred ‘Curly’ Neal dies at age 77

By Kurt HelinMar 26, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
Fred “Curly” Neal, the legendary Harlem Globetrotter ball-handler and guy draining logo shots before it became an NBA trend, has passed away at the age of 77, the team has confirmed.

Neal had been battling the effects of a stroke in recent years.

Neal had his jersey retired by the Globetrotters back in 2008, and it hangs in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. (The other four Globetrotters with their numbers retired are Wilt Chamberlain, Marques Haynes, Meadowlark Lemon, and Goose Tatum.)

In the 1970s and ’80s, the Globetrotters — led by Lemon, Neal, and Tatum — were huge draws, both in arenas around the nation and on television. It’s difficult to overstate how popular they were. When I was in third or fourth grade, my youth basketball team went and saw them at a sold-out Forum in Los Angeles, the same building the Showtime Lakers were filling.

Neal’s ballhandling and showmanship influenced a generation.

Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985, competing in more than 6,000 games in 97 different countries. At that peak of popularity, the Globetrotters often appeared television shows and even had their own Saturday morning cartoon series (plus “guested” with Scooby-Doo and others).

“We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” current Globetrotters GM Jeff Munn said in a released statement. “Curly’s basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide. He always made time for his many fans and inspired millions.”

Our thoughts are with the Neal family and his friends.

 

 

Watch Stephen Curry interview Anthony Fauci about coronavirus (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
Warriors star Stephen Curry interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci – Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the world’s foremost coronavirus experts – on Instagram today.

If you missed it, you can watch the video above. It was comforting to hear from someone so knowledgeable and so sensible.

My notes:

  • Coronavirus is far more serious than the seasonal flu.
  • Young, healthy people are still at risk.
  • Anyone with flu-like symptoms should stay home, not go to an emergency room (unless seriously ill). Call a healthcare provider and get instructions.
  • It’s not yet clear how many days after recovering from coronavirus it becomes safe to interact with others.
  • Though not yet confirmed for coronavirus, people can’t contract similar viruses multiple times.
  • Many viruses lose muster as it gets warmer/more humid, but we can’t count on coronavirus following the same trend as summer approaches.
  • Even as social-distancing restrictions are lifted, people should still take precautions relative to fully normal life.
  • We are not overreacting.
  • Access to testing is improving through privatization.
  • It could take a year to a year-and-a-half to develop and test a vaccine. Fauci hopes to have a working vaccine by next winter.
  • Fauci predicts coronavirus will cycle into another season.
  • With better testing during next cycle, cases could be isolated before turning into an outbreak. Therefore, widespread isolation won’t be necessary.
  • We need more masks. Priority should be healthcare providers then those who are infected then general population. Private companies are eagerly producing more masks.
  • Don’t land on the extremes. We need to take action. The world is not ending.
  • The best place for more information: coronavirus.gov

Report: NBA cutting salaries of league executives by 20 percent

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
The 76ers just got shamed out of reducing salaries by 20 percent for certain employees. That appeared to be a lesson to other big businesses: The savings might not be worth the backlash.

The NBA came to a different conclusion.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Many businesses, including the NBA, have been hit hard by coronavirus-related interruptions. However you measure it, the economy is reeling. More of these tough choices are coming.

People don’t feel a personal connection to most businesses. Sports teams are different, which sparked much of the response to the 76ers.

We’ll see how the NBA gets treated. Starting the pay cuts at the top will alleviate some concerned outsiders.

But remember, though Adam Silver is commissioner, he – and, therefore, his underlings in the league office – report to billionaire owners like the 76ers’ Josh Harris, who just generated so much outrage with his similar decision.

Olympics postponement should force USA Basketball to change roster strategy

Olympics
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT
USA Basketball named 44 finalists last month for the Tokyo Olympics.

No Zion Williamson. No Ja Morant. Not even Trae Young, who’s already an All-Star starter and on track to get even better.

USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo explained: Though young players would eventually get their turn, the 2020 Olympics would be for players who previously represented the U.S.

Except there will be no 2020 Olympics.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Games have been postponed to 2021. By then, USA Basketball’s plan to build an older roster – already a suspect strategy – will become even less tenable.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup showed the Americans’ vulnerability. They finished seventh – their worst-ever finish in a major tournament. The United States’ advantage is depth of star talent. That has carried Team USA through deficient cohesion and comfort with international rules/style. The 2019 squad lacked the usual star power.

Anything USA Basketball does to lower its talent level – including giving preferential treatment to past-their-peak players based on prior contributions – increases risk of another letdown.

Chris Paul sounded ready for Tokyo. But he’ll turn 35 this spring and would have been one of the oldest players ever on Team USA if competing in an on-time Olympics. LeBron James – who is at least open to another Olympics – is even older than Paul. Several other aging veterans are in the mix.

Already, half the finalists will be in their 30s by the time the Games were originally scheduled to begin.

Though that doesn’t necessarily mean the final roster would have been old, it’s a telling starting point. The average age of the finalists is 28.1.* In 2016, it was 26.4 In 2012, it was 26.8.

*On Feb. 1 of that year

Again, the final roster could have shaken out differently. But imagine this team:

A little backcourt-heavy? Yes. But so is the United States’ top-end talent.  Will Stephen Curry play? His father said yes, though that was before Curry was sidelined even longer than he expected. So, there’s plenty of room to quibble with the selections. But it’s at least a reasonable facsimile of the final roster.

The average age* of that group: 29.5.

That’d be the second-oldest Team USA in the Olympics, shy of only the 1996 squad. It’s even older than the original Dream Team, which – as the first Olympic team to include NBA players – definitely prioritized rewarding career accomplishments.

Here’s the average age* of each Team USA since NBA players began competing in the Olympics:

*Age for Team USA’s first game or, in 2020, first originally scheduled game of the tournament

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see taking that same group to Tokyo in 2021 would make it Team USA’s oldest-ever squad, advancing the average age a full year to 30.5.

Plenty will change in the next year. It’s easy to project growth from players like Trae Young, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. But whether or not those three in particular meet expectations, other young players will rise. Some of these older players will decline further.

Of course, there will still be room for some veterans in 2021. Chris Paul is flourishing with the Thunder and could continue to play at a high level. LeBron James is so dominant, he has plenty of room to decline while remaining elite.

But USA Basketball should be open-minded about emerging young players. That’s the only way to ensure a maximumly talented roster.

In 2020, it was foolish to pretend it’s 2016 or even 2012.

It’d be even more misguided to do so in 2021.