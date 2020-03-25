USC big man Onyeka Okongwu declares for NBA Draft

Okongwu is projected as a top 10, maybe top-five pick in the upcoming draft, which makes his leap to the next level the right move for him.
Okongwu averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds a game at USC, with a very efficient 61.6 shooting percentage and a 31.1 PER. Watch video of him and you see an incredible leaper, a guy who can face up with a fantastic first step, and a guy with good shot-blocking instincts.
The challenges are that at 6’9″ he is not going to be able to play center all the time at the NBA level, and he does not have great shooting range (he only took four threes all season at USC). Think a Montrezl Harrel/Bam Adebayo style of game, which is impressive but can have its limits (and not that he will be as good as them, that is a high bar).
In a down draft, he could be a guy a team falls in love with — plus he has a high floor — and that gets him taken inside the first five.
That love may primarily be based on film; this year’s draft process has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus and NBA hiatus. There likely is no combine, no face-to-face interviews — hello Skype — and no workouts with teams. Plus, nobody knows when the draft itself will take place (the league has to figure out what’s up with the rest of the season and playoffs before getting into the draft and free agency timelines).
But for a likely lock top 10 guy like Okongwu, it makes sense to come out now.
Obi Toppin went to Maui and caught everyone’s eye.
In between Mai Tai’s, scouts were witness to Toppin’s threes and powerful dunks as he put up 25 on Georgia, 24 on Virginia Tech, and helped Dayton push Kansas to overtime. That week in Hawaii put Toppin and Dayton on the map.
Expected to be a top-10 pick, Toppin has made the official expected and he is entering the NBA Draft.
Toppin is in the running for the Naismith College Player of the Year after a season averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds a game (with defenses loaded up on him), he shot 39 percent from three and had a 32.5 PER. Plus, the man might need to go straight into next year’s Dunk Contest.
A 6’9″ forward, it’s the versatility of Toppin’s game — and his high ceiling — that intrigues teams. After setting a pick he can pop out and hit a three or roll hard to the rim and finish. Switch a smaller guy onto him and Toppin will eat him alive down low. He’s a beast in transition. The real questions are how good Toppin can be defensively, that was not his strong end of the court and he will be asked to do a lot more at the next level. While he’s going to have to adapt his game to being a four in the NBA (he was basically a five at Dayton), he could make an impact right away and eventually develop into a Kyle Kuzma or, on the very high end, Victor Oladipo kind of player.
Fertitta purchased the Rockets in October of 2017 for a then-record $2.2 billion. Fertitta reportedly sold over $1.4 billion in bonds to finance the purchase from Les Alexander. He’s been the team’s sole owner since that point.
McMahon reports that Fertitta won’t consider minority partners “as a matter of pride”. Under Fertitta’s ownership, Houston has had to be cautious of exceeding the NBA’s luxury tax. Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey has made several trades over the past few seasons to dodge the tax.
Outside of the Rockets, Fertitta owns Landry’s Inc., which is the parent company of several restaurants. Fertitta also owns several hotels, casinos and entertainment venues.
North Carolina guard Cole Anthony won’t declare for NBA Draft at this time
University of North Carolina guard Cole Anthony is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, Anthony said on Instagram that his declaration for the draft will have to wait for a little while.
Anthony said he’s not making any draft announcements yet: “A lot of people have been asking me if I’m going to declare for the NBA draft. Anyone who knows me understands that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine, but given the pain that America and the world are experiencing at this time, I am going to refrain from making any announcements about that topic.”
As a freshman at UNC, Anthony started in 20 of his 22 games. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds game.
Anthony’s draft stock fell a bit, as he struggled with his shot in his first college season. He hit 35% from behind the arc, but just 38% overall from the field. In addition to the streaky shot, the 6-foot-3 point guard is also seen as more of a scorer than facilitator at this point. Anthony’s defense also leaves a lot to be desired.
Anthony has until Sunday, April 26 to declare as an Early Entry candidate for the 2020 draft. It’s unknown at this point if the NBA’s evolving schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic will impact that date.
Chinese Basketball Association delays restart until May
The Chinese Basketball Association has delayed their return to play until May. The CBA had previously said they would return to play in mid-April. That announcement came after an initial planned restart in early-April.
The continued delays have foreign-born players, including over 20 from the United States, wondering if the league will resume playing at all this year. One player agent told NBC Sports “American players in China are starting to realize the league may not start. We will likely see American players leaving China very soon.”
The CBA caused a stir earlier this month when they summoned players back to China. Players were to resume practicing in mid-March ahead the league’s planned restart. Many players were unsure if it was safe to travel back to China after the coronavirus outbreak. With COVID-19 spreading across the United States, players were also leery of leaving their families again.
China has become a top destination for US-born players, including many former NBA players. The salaries are high and the schedule is relatively light compared to European leagues. The CBA season also typically ends in mid to late-March. That early end date gives players a chance to return to the NBA before the end of its season.
Prominent former NBA players signed to contracts with CBA teams include Lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lin, Ty Lawson, Shabazz Muhammad and Brandon Bass.
Eyes around the basketball world were on the CBA and their return to play. Many leagues, including the NBA, viewed the CBA as a test-case for how quickly they could also get back up and running. This delay only furthers worries on when, and if, the NBA will be able to save what’s left of the 2019-20 season.